Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has received an honorary degree from the Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The university said it was in recognition of his leadership and advocacy on climate change.

The Degree of Humane Letters was conferred on him at a ceremony on the university’s campus by President of the University, Dr. Ken Gormley on Tuesday morning.

“It is my privilege to confer upon you an honorary doctorate from the Duquesne University of the Holy Spirit celebrating this year its 140th year as a premier higher education institution in recognition of your many accomplishments,” Gormley stated to Skerrit during the ceremony.

He added, “He gets this diploma and he didn’t have to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to get this one.”

During the ceremony, Skerrit will deliver a lecture on “Building Climate Resilient Countries” as part of the University’s ‘Integrity Creation of Leadership’ series.

In 2016, Skerrit received an Honorary Doctorate from the Lovely Professional University in Punjab, India.