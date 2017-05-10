Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said Dominica’s profile has been elevated and enhanced with the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) in power.

In an interview with Latin American media outlet, teleSUR English on Tuesday evening, Skerrit said under the DLP watch, Dominica has established diplomatic relations with many countries, has seen a ‘revolution’ in education, has better access to health care and the island’s infrastructure has improved tremendously.

“First of all in terms of our foreign relations, we have established diplomatic relations with numerous countries,” he stated. “We have been in the forefront of integration processes like Petrocaribe, ALBA, CELAC. We have been part of the discussions from day one.”

Skerrit said education has improved in Dominica.

“In terms of the country itself, we’ve had an education revolution, for example, created tremendous access to education for all our children at all levels,” he noted.

He stated Dominica’s infrastructure has improved and there is greater access to health care.

“The infrastructure has improved dramatically, our health services have improved dramatically, access to health care, access to free health care,” he noted.

Skerrit also said the island’s economy has grown and expanded.

“We’ve seen the economy grow, we’ve seen the economy expanded, there is greater people’s participation in the process of the development of our country,” he said. “So we’ve really elevated the country’s profile, not only regionally but internationally.”

He stated that Dominica is small but is unafraid to speak its mind.

“Dominica, though a small country, we are not afraid to speak our minds and to represent the interest of our country,” he said. “For example, when we decided to become a member of ALBA, we were the first English speaking country to become a member of ALBA. That brought tremendous international attention to Dominica but also international impression but we recognize that there was an important step in the interest of the region and the interest of Dominica.”

He added, “So Dominica’s profile in the world has been enhanced since my party became the government in this country.”