PM Skerrit says DLP has elevated Dominica’s profileDominica News Online - Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 at 12:52 PM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said Dominica’s profile has been elevated and enhanced with the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) in power.
In an interview with Latin American media outlet, teleSUR English on Tuesday evening, Skerrit said under the DLP watch, Dominica has established diplomatic relations with many countries, has seen a ‘revolution’ in education, has better access to health care and the island’s infrastructure has improved tremendously.
“First of all in terms of our foreign relations, we have established diplomatic relations with numerous countries,” he stated. “We have been in the forefront of integration processes like Petrocaribe, ALBA, CELAC. We have been part of the discussions from day one.”
Skerrit said education has improved in Dominica.
“In terms of the country itself, we’ve had an education revolution, for example, created tremendous access to education for all our children at all levels,” he noted.
He stated Dominica’s infrastructure has improved and there is greater access to health care.
“The infrastructure has improved dramatically, our health services have improved dramatically, access to health care, access to free health care,” he noted.
Skerrit also said the island’s economy has grown and expanded.
“We’ve seen the economy grow, we’ve seen the economy expanded, there is greater people’s participation in the process of the development of our country,” he said. “So we’ve really elevated the country’s profile, not only regionally but internationally.”
He stated that Dominica is small but is unafraid to speak its mind.
“Dominica, though a small country, we are not afraid to speak our minds and to represent the interest of our country,” he said. “For example, when we decided to become a member of ALBA, we were the first English speaking country to become a member of ALBA. That brought tremendous international attention to Dominica but also international impression but we recognize that there was an important step in the interest of the region and the interest of Dominica.”
He added, “So Dominica’s profile in the world has been enhanced since my party became the government in this country.”
11 Comments
you’re right elevated to a different level of hell
Every chance the PM gets he blows his own trumpet and pounds his chest. The country lags far behind many of its OECS counterparts. Are Dominicans satisfied with the crumbling infrastructure, lack of an international airport, the anaemic economy, the starvation wages, the political divisiveness, the incompetence and biases of the Police Force? That’s just a few shortcomings. Mr. Skerrit too often engages in self-righteousness. God hates those who praise themselves. Let another man praise you, and not your own mouth (Proverbs 27:2)
Grow? Grow? mr skerit ;; maybe the economy is the ministers?becauseis only the ministers we see growing, ., I wish this woman would walk the street amd pick up 100 labourites and ask them ,each one of them ,if any of them can go to the bank now and withdraw 100 dollars, she will give them 1000, and see how many of them own 100 dollars presently?, Shame on you skerit, Shame on you,
The economy has grown with thousands of people walking up the steps of financial center every week ,to beg you for money? , When welfare division is boasting of an increase in members ,ETC, Lord ,help us
He is right ELEVATED…..Question is ELEVATED with what?
1. Corruption
2. Unemployment.
3. Poverty
4. Taxes
5. Handouts
6. Dominica association on the INTL market with Crooks and Criminals
” … our health services have improved dramatically, access to health care, access to free health care.”
Sir, are you serious? Why did you not give an interview to the local media houses? From where I stand, I must humbly disagree. Marigot still does not have a hospital, the one at Goodwill is currently under repair. Last week I went to the PMH suffering from a dog bite. This was at 3.00pm. I did not see a doctor before 10.00pm and then I was told to go to Bullseye pharmacy to purchase penicillin. Talk to me about improved/free access to health care
HOTEP!
Yeah! Yeah,Yeah.!!Answer this one quick question Skerritt.You brag that Dominica, meaning you are not afraid to speak up on the behalf of Dominica,yet when CBS 60 minutes program gave you the opportunity to speak up for Dominica on the CBI initiative neither you nor your mouthpiece Tony Ass-ta-phan spoke to CBS,thus speaking up for Dominica.Answer that one
better healthcare he says
Amongst crooks and criminal enterprises. Yes. Dominica’s profile has always been high especially during the days of Eugenia Charles. Dominica has produced countless intelligent folks that continue to do great things away. They are sort after because of the talents. Sadly when these folks come home to help they are cast aside as traitors to country because they have progressive ideas. The brain drain continues. Today we have a perfect example of Thompson Fontaine on his way to the motherland picked up by the British for his talents. His 10 months cause and how he performs will continue to add to Dominica profile more than the labour party has done in 17 years. What the prime Minister fail to realize is the people of the country the raises the country profile as he continues to see the people he leads as poor, helpless, incapable, and dependent. Mr. Skerrit I judge you by your actions for words are just wind manipulated by your vocal cavities.
Yeah!Yeah! Yeah.Answer this one quick question Skerritt.You say that Dominica is not afraid to speak it’s mind,then how come when CBS 60 minutes program invited you to speak up on the behalf of Dominica,you were missing in action.Not even your mouth piece,Tony Ass-ta-phan was heard,so how can you say that Dominica is not afraid to speak up and you disappeared when given the opportunity to speak up on the behalf of Dominica.Answer that one
He to be dis graceful Doilminica shame .Skerrit must Go.
what on earth are u saying???? Skerrit must go on and on and on and on,deal with it!