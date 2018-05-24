PM Skerrit says Dominica has no choice but to recognize Venezuela electionDominica News Online - Thursday, May 24th, 2018 at 2:04 PM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said Dominica has no choice but to recognize Nicolas Maduro as the President of Venezuela because he was voted in by the majority of those who voted in that South American country.
Speaking earlier this week on Kairi’s Next Level Radio Program he said that although Dominica doesn’t interfere with the internal affairs of any other country, but based on what is known, the election was held within the laws of Venezuela.
“We don’t interfere with the affairs of any country including Venezuela,” he stated. “Based on what we know the elections were held within the confines of the constitution and electoral laws of Venezuela and observers there have declared the elections to be free and fair and we respect that.”
He said a government is determined by its people and the majority of Venezuelans who voted, voted for Maduro.
“A government is determined by its people and if the people, the majority of the people who voted, voted for President Maduro then we in Dominica have no other choice but recognize and to congratulate President Maduro and the people of Venezuela,” the Prime Minister noted.
But not everyone is sharing the Prime Minister’s outlook of the polls which saw Maduro winning a second six-year term.
Maduro is facing an international backlash after the results of the poll were announced.
The Organization of American States has already said it will not recognize Maduro as the President of Venezuela.
The 14-nation Lima group of Latin American countries plus Canada issued a statement on Monday saying it did not recognize the legitimacy of the election. The statement said the countries would call their ambassadors back from Caracas for consultations and hold a meeting to coordinate a regional response to outflows of Venezuelans “who have been obligated to abandon their country”.
US President Donald Trump has called for new elections to “end the repression” of Venezuelans.
Venezuela has expelled two diplomats in the country as the row over the election continues.
On the international stage, only Turkey, Cuba, China and Russia have shown support for Maduro.
Nonsens, you always have a choice. You may not like the outcome but you have choice. Anyway, your die has been cast now Roosevelt, you have shown your hand, no way back.
Nothing new, NEXT
Birds of a feather flock together. People are starving in Venezuela, the president isn’t capable of supplying food for hospitalized patients and prisons. There are no medicines at the hospitals. The majority of the poor a searching for food in the bins. Some are risking their lives traveling abroad in search of food. The only thing the population is demanding from the president is to stand down and this is exactly the same thing that a large percentage of Dominicans are demanding Skerrit. Dominica is almost on the verge of collapse.
Speak for yourself Skerrit and your communist ideologies ,magwasa its no surprise you would support that evil ;birds of a feather.
what is new? this might be the firs time in a long time this man has spoken the truth he does not have a choice but to recognize Maduro he really does not have a choice. he is like a hostage in a plane 30,000 feet in theair
Sometimes, it is better to keep quiet. Obviously you have no choice because you need to go crawling on your knees to beg Venezuela because you have done nothing to grow the economy. They only way you know how to get anything done is to beg other countries.
Boy oh boy Satan really a hypocrite. According to Dr evil
“Dominica has no choice but to recognize Nicolas Maduro as the President of Venezuela because he was voted in by the majority of the people”. If that is the case sir then you are not the prime minister of the commonCommonwealth of Dominica because you were not voted in by the majority of the people. Imported voters, bribery, and theft made you cling on to your undeserved position..
Sound like a brainwashed idiot.
What else di he you expect him to say. Skerrit will skew facts. 32.3 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots in Venezuela that meeans over 60% of the people who could vote did not vote. Skerrit is right that of rhose who voted maduro had most. However, adding the rest of the country over 60 percent of the population hates this guy. Skerrit is in good company at the end here. If Dominicans dont vote this guy out of power soon i foresee blood on the streets of roseau in the near future. There are two ways to get a dictator out. By vote or by revolution and there is no price to small to pay for freedom, independence and a better life for your children. A generation in domini9 has already been contaminated.
I guess the ‘write off’ of US$ 100 Mio has something to do with this. If Skerrit had not supported this fraudulent election outcome Maduro would have told Dominicans the truth about that money. Dominicans wake up and smell the coffee. Hold your corrupt PM accountable.
WHOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOSSSS. you now telling people what they need to do. Lord help this country
Dominica is in good company.