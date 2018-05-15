PM Skerrit says investors ‘flocking’ to Dominica after MariaDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 15th, 2018 at 10:06 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that in disasters like Hurricane Maria investors tend to flee but in the case of Dominica, they are actually ‘flocking’ to the island.
He said this is because his government has conducted the affairs of the island in a responsible and transparent manner.
According to Skerrit, in 2015 90 percent of Dominica’s GDP was affected by Tropical Storm Erika and just last year 226 percent of the GDP was affected by Maria but investors are placing confidence in the island.
“Yet still there are shrewd investors out there in the region because people in the private sector, their only motivation is profit who are demonstrating their confidence in this government and this country by investing in our country,” he said last week. “I think this is something that we should not set aside as a country, it shows that notwithstanding the fact that we may be on our knees, there are people who believe we can get back on our feet and we will get back on our feet.”
The Prime Minister added, “In disasters like this you will have investors fleeing away as far as possible but we have investors flocking to our country and it speaks to the fact that over the years this government has developed a reputation of its seriousness, the responsible manner in which we have conducted the affairs of the state and the transparent character of this government.”
He pointed to treasury bills which the government has issued in the past.
“We have not only provided the potential investors with the prospectus on the state of things in Dominica, we have published all our economic and fiscal indicators on our website to be scrutinized by anybody who wishes to scrutinize it,” he noted “And I have heard investors said this is the first time they have seen a government so transparent with its information. I have had the occasion to go on the road to promote our treasury bills and interact with regional private sector entities and so people are calling us to ask us when next we are going to issue a treasury bill because they want to be part of it.”
31 Comments
be transparent. throw ten names for us skerit and you will prove yourself truthful. A A!!
The same investors that had open a Limo service in Dominica right? from Malaysia?
investors flocking in and jacko and parrot flocking out!!!!!
People will be grazing for adequate food real soon, boy! This PM is over his head in lies and illusions!
Am I the only one who is seeing one side of people (the blues) who are commenting here. I guess there best occupation is to be negative in everything that is positive for Dominica. Yeah keep it up guys be what u are.
if his statements are true, Then what’s this report?
http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/general/dominica-only-caribbean-country-to-experience-negative-growth-in-2018-imf/
Hopefully they flock to invest in hurricane shelters. 15 days counting.
Like bees around honey
Hahaha, it’s all in his head, keep saying over and over and then it will be true
……………… Skerrit ………..
Y’all, a flock conveys the idea of a large group congregating for a particular purpose.
Can somebody tell us who are these investors and where are they congregating? In Skerrit’s head by chance?
What sort of investments are these investors interested in doing in Dominica?
P.S. – Can somebody also let us know if the investors responsible for the Morocco Hotel in the north are among these recent flock of investors who have flocked to Dominica?
Well! well! well, can someone please remind me what did the Punjab PhD major in? “LYING” I want to quote the guy correctly (1)”—–the responsible manner in which we have conducted the affairs of state and the transparent character of this government” (2) “And i have heard investors said this is the first time they have seen a government so transparent with it’s information” . Boss whom do you think you are you addressing; The DEAF; BLIND and DUMB. Transparency extends to the real patriots of this country want who to know too, not only your damn fly-by-night investors.
Show us those receipts
All these investors, and negative growth. Dominica’s population is so small all the funds that we received, there should be no reason Dominica is still in the state it is right now. I was worried about the Agriculture But they are the only ones who seem to be back up and running.
Skerrit be a honest man once in your life,stop the deliberate lies on the poor people,enjoy all your luxury while the people suffer,but in due time Skerrit the tides wil change,God is in control.
lol….mr doz lie wi
They are flocking like flamingos, parrots, peepeerits, or vultures?
people are calling us to ask us when next we are going to issue a treasury bill because they want to be part of it LIE LIE LIE LIE LIE LIE LIE LIE LIE LIE LIE Pinocchio
Alleged Dominica diplomatic passport holder No Lap Seng received a four year jail sentence in New York last week.
AAALAAAS if i could insert a gif here i crying wi boy. weh weh weh
skero so you rest back checking all the smart people travel and you are left with fools to fool? skerro tell the people the truth. they are not fools. just people who have to wake up from their slumber soon.
people who are coming to invest are those who will make direct profit from the catastrophe. like the building company in st lucia etc. no logical business person would throw investment in a country hit so hard, with a terrible economy, very low population, very low prospects of growth, insurance companies that dont pay out, very low to no standards, systems that dont work at all, and a hurricane season in a few weeks that we are not prepared for.
SKERRIT STOP LYING NUH GASSAH
I am concerned. Our P.M. Looks decidedly unhealthy in this picture. What happen to that svelte young man.
You are so right skerrit is seek he is talking to the people and he is of a distance just a mater of time u gonna have plenty rest days. Lap seng Ash dead Lorenso gone one man left is u skerro in the famous cake cutting Dominican read between the lines don’t say u didnot know.
Sale of Treasury Bills and investors “flocking in” are two different kettle of fish. I strongly believe though, that this american company, Mercury, on a 90 thousand contract advises the Hon. PM to make such statements. These people are very good, but they are really paying big “box” to fool our poor gullible population. Its just a pretty picture. Interestingly though our people are so superficial and materialistic they fall for those simple tricks. Most people are unaware of the persons maintaining and managing Facebook accounts for Ministers. But as Bob says, “You can fool the people sometime, but you can’t fool the people all the time.”
” Investors” seeking to buy Government officials in order to set up criminal enterprises outside the jurisdiction of the United States and Europe.
♪, ♩♪, ♩♪, ♩ why you always lying, oh my god, stop . lying, always lying to me♪, ♩♪, ♩♪, ♩♪, ♩
Who are these investors? Talk is cheap.
Show the citizens the investors. Who are they? What are they investing in? What is the expected outcome of their investment? How is it going to benefit Dominica and its people? Please stop disrespecting the Dominican populace there are some of us who wise, knowledgeable or educated. Please stop it.
Thank you
“He said this is because his government has conducted the affairs of the island in a responsible and transparent manner.” LOL, true that’s the reason, um no… it only makes sense to invest when people have no hope, now is the best time to get crazy returns when people have no choice….
Transparent character? You still havent told us the contents of the MOU between Dominica and China?
Really pm have more money so he investing more my pocket full alas when we will open our eyes u can fool us but not god
Yes- Are they investing in planes to transport diaspora to vote so that you can keep talking nonsense and wasting peoples’ lives?
Power (Money + lies)= Roosevelt Skerrit ( nothing more)