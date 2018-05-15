Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that in disasters like Hurricane Maria investors tend to flee but in the case of Dominica, they are actually ‘flocking’ to the island.

He said this is because his government has conducted the affairs of the island in a responsible and transparent manner.

According to Skerrit, in 2015 90 percent of Dominica’s GDP was affected by Tropical Storm Erika and just last year 226 percent of the GDP was affected by Maria but investors are placing confidence in the island.

“Yet still there are shrewd investors out there in the region because people in the private sector, their only motivation is profit who are demonstrating their confidence in this government and this country by investing in our country,” he said last week. “I think this is something that we should not set aside as a country, it shows that notwithstanding the fact that we may be on our knees, there are people who believe we can get back on our feet and we will get back on our feet.”

The Prime Minister added, “In disasters like this you will have investors fleeing away as far as possible but we have investors flocking to our country and it speaks to the fact that over the years this government has developed a reputation of its seriousness, the responsible manner in which we have conducted the affairs of the state and the transparent character of this government.”

He pointed to treasury bills which the government has issued in the past.

“We have not only provided the potential investors with the prospectus on the state of things in Dominica, we have published all our economic and fiscal indicators on our website to be scrutinized by anybody who wishes to scrutinize it,” he noted “And I have heard investors said this is the first time they have seen a government so transparent with its information. I have had the occasion to go on the road to promote our treasury bills and interact with regional private sector entities and so people are calling us to ask us when next we are going to issue a treasury bill because they want to be part of it.”