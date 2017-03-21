PM Skerrit says public servants deserve a raise but …Dominica News Online - Tuesday, March 21st, 2017 at 9:15 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said public servants in Dominica deserve a raise but the overall welfare of Dominica must be primarily considered.
In it’s latest round of negotiations with the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), the government has offered a wage freeze for the 2015-2018 triennium, something the union has refused to accept.
Speaking at a town hall meeting recently, Skerrit said public servants deserve a raise since they are hard working, however there are other matters to be considered.
“If you were to ask me as a citizen of this country, as Prime Minister of this country, ‘do public officers require a raise?’ I would have first said ‘yes.’ There are some who are working very hard. But at the end of the day, my friends, we have to look at the overall wealth of the country. When you give a raise that you cannot afford, how are you going to sustain it?” he remarked.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister accused General Secretary of the DPSU, Thomas Letang of bringing partisan politics into the union and its negotiation with the government.
He said there has never been a breakdown between the two parties on salary negotiations.
“If there is a breakdown, then the matter is referred to the Prime Minister who will then intervene,” he said. “What Mr. Letang is doing, by involving partisan politics in the Union and the negotiations, is a dangerous thing.”
Skerrit said that in the past, he has had occasions to discuss and negotiate with the Union and they have left “more than satisfied with the government when we negotiated.”
The DPSU held a solidarity rally on Thursday March 16th with its members.
At the rally, Letang made it clear that the proposal for a wage freeze has been rejected, challenging the government to “find the money to pay them.”
Letang said protest action is not being ruled out if demands are not met.
“The overall welfare of Dominica must be considered”. Is this from the head of the same government that has allegedly secretly hired a United States strategic communication firm at an alleged cost of US $30,000 per month? On another note, what happened to the so-called Poverty Reduction Specialist that government appointed to the civil service more than two years ago to allegedly “foster economic growth”. Did he fall down on the job? Where is the bulk of civil service salaries going?
Skerrit entire plan to get away with all what he is doing; to get away with the slowest growing GDP in the region, with the highest unemployment rate in the region, with an economy in ruins, with taking away the independence of a people as they develop a stretched out hands, open palms begging culture, is to simply DIVIDE THE NATION!
HE MAKES EVERYTHING ABOUT POLITICS AND SITS & WAIT TO SEE THE REDS START TALKING AND PULLING AWAY FROM EVENTS OR ACTIONS THAT WOULD BEST SERVE THEM!!!
when are Dominicans going to see what Skerrit is doing, has been doing and continues to do…ALL HE HAS TO SAY IS SOME CRAP THAT ALLUDES TO UWP BEING INVOLVED AND ALL DLP SUPPORTERS START ACTING DUMB.
All I am saying, when Letang fights to get this salary increase, and he succeeds, I hope you all will not take it, I hope you all will go to which ever establishment and say please remove that X percentage increase I DOH WANT IT!
Bossu garbage mr talking..mr there for 17 bloody years now and he talking bout how he goin sustain it????? But time for Mr to get the hell out of there now man… the man giving village councils how much moneyyyyyy and heven Kia give raise…where the hell is the opposition? ?? What they doin what they saying bout the poor civil servants and public officers I not Hella ring them!!! Now is the perfect time to shut that bloody country down…what the hell a Ringle is that !we have to put an end to that crap… so we goin to accept that???? No man no man..rise the hell up!! This incompetent people there for so long and they can’t offer 15 % increase??? U goin accept lower than 15? No wayyyy. Common man dominicans!!! We have to fix our country back boss… mr them not dojn nothing..they getting richhhhhhuh they need to get the hell out of there now!!!!!
From all of the funds being generated from the CB program……
If Thomas Letang was singing your CORRUPT PARTYS TUNE,like some other unions,he would not be accused of brginging partisan politics into the union…I am so VERY HAPPY that the public servants REJECTED Gregoires rhetoric,and your rhetoric,and turned out to the rally in a big way….The People are No Longer Hiding…They are leaving the HIDING for you Skerrit..YOU REMEMBER CBS 60minutes programme????When you hide??Oh boy,Thats what you got the PhD in. HOPES LETANG RESPONDS TO YOU APPROPRIATELY,since he is not asking for any favour .
you have money to give all your bisawel dem in your constituency. they even walking around boasting they doe have to work because their money sure. garcon gimme a break eh!!
Vertical incompetent leader. No raise for public servants but enough money to build houses for a few of your supporters? Dominica has had enough of your lying tactics enough is enough you gotta go.
If the PM cant afford to give public servants a raise, then where is he getting the money from to run red clinic every wednesday?
Why are they, in 2017, negotiation salary increases going back to 2015? Our company is unionized and except when they negotiate just past the expiration of the contract, it is always forward looking.
The fact is that the government would like to support a raise for public officers, the people deserve it. However, the percentage the DPSU is asking for, at this time, is out of the question. It’s simple.
skerrit shut up!!! you the one who started doing this crap about involving politics in every damn thing. dont blasted cry when pple follow the leader.you have slid your slimy political tentacles into ever nook and cranny of Dominica and now wana turn around and talk about people bringing politics into whatever. shame on you!!!
Skerrit the public servants MUST and SHALL get a salary increase..They deserve it more than those who sit by the roadside and get FREE MONEY…Dont pretend that you wont give a raise, and come at the 11th hour as though you are GOD and S
AVIOUR and give it.Who does not know your TRICKERY!!!The resources of Dominica are not for one man to buy political ilonfluence.IT BELONGS to the public servants too.
Is not the first time Thomas late-ta dragging public officers to politics uno. And ofcus he can protest. It’s his right to do so. BUT HE MUST DO IT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE LAW. YOu lead a some political public officers some years ago in a protest where they didn’t go to work. And wat happen the loose days of work. U didn’t get paid for it. Simple bcus of ur politics. But we are focus and the vast majority of public officers is satisfied with the govt and they no govt is in their interest. So he can come with all his rotifer people and NON PUBLIC OFFICERS MAKING UP CROWD TO HIS RALLY IT NOT TROUBLEING US. Just see the pic DNO post. Almost all is people in the 60’s and 70’s. The real working class don’t take Thomas and his rubbish on. So u all will get a raise in pay but is a reasonable one the country can afford. Cus increas is not for one month. It’s a pay govt has to sustain monthly yearly ect. So we will give Wat the country can afford. But it will be reasonable. Ok…
You will not tell Letang what to do…Are you getting free money,and you are defending it? Well the public servants deserve a DECENT RAISE!
So every time civil servant are fighting for a raise is politics…..Skerrit and his supporters PAAAAApleaseeee!!!
Skerrit, you are the one making it a political thing….government workers throughout the world have protested against issues at work, be it salaries or working conditions…. so when gwada people shut down the ports because they are protesting, it’s political?
You too smart, you know if you say so, your dumb followers like this fool NUWPI will believe it and run with that crap.
What Skerrit wants to hear is only his POLLUTED and CORRUPTED DLP…He does not even realise that he is LOSING the battle.
The politics in your derierre he dragging. Next Erica will be worst
Really people in their 60s and 70s. All those who did not make it their business to be in attendance are the ones calling the votes clerks, treasury, banks and credit unions to find out when salaries (including the same increase we fighting for) are being paid. Soon the 60s and 70s will not be there, they will stay with what is on their pay check for the rest of their lives in the public service. Tantoe Tantoe.
Just give the ppl some incentive for the hard work you have just recognised
Some of the overall welfare of Dominica that must be primary considered are:
1. We must pay USD $30,000 a month to Mercury to help us manage the crisis Skerrit put us in
2. We must build a house for the dasheen man that was allegedly beaten by…u know who
3. We must give extra $$ to Skerrit so he could travel around the world to do damage control of damage caused by him
4. We have to build an international airport somewhere in the sky and as a result we must fly American firms to and from Dominica for airport design, since Skerrit is afraid of going to the US
5. We have to give to pay to a few public officers that are working very hard twisting truth for us
Well Letang know exactly why he’s acting so. This is politically motivated; we’re well aware of Letang’s deep affiliations with Lennox dem.
But Mr. Letang is highly impossible. “Find the money…” stupes.
Skerro,
Doh give them notten. They too crook.
Skerit all this should be considered when you discuss the budget once again u and your inept lazy party members don’t even know about sustainability. Now u asking when u give a raise u cannot afford how r u going to sustain it,
Don’t u discuss these types of things at meetings. What do U discuss in par lay ment if not the welfare of your citizens. Sacway toneh… u all are tired have no vision and really need to vacate the premises….. BUDGET should be the main concern of yours after all u are the Finance or fine a.. minister… how can salary increase not be on your list of discussion and implementation…….. one year salary increase should be budgeted . This should be made available. It has happened before it’s not new….. find the money and pay theses people and stop having them begging u. It’s not a favor u are doing them, theses people are hard working individuals who deserve a pay rise…. all theses money u have throwing left right and center for your own…
This is a case of a prime minister who says one thing and does something else. I have one question. Why do you have and still continue to create more walfare programs which by nature are fluctuating cost? Skerrit is a mentally sick man and will drag Dominica down the financial abyss. Venezuela and Cuba and all the other socialist states are case studies. It is only a matter of time.
MORE WELFARE PROGRAMMES?To buy votes…Once you are depending on this party,they must have your vote first.
Skerritt I don’t want to hear your foolishness,,,,just give me my …… money!!!
really they can’t afford to increase our salaries by a lil percentage smh… but they can do a 50million dollar campaign that money alone can give us the wage increase that we deserve … they could increase thier salaries by 50% in one go but they can’t offer us a lil 3 % or something