Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said that after meeting with CARICOM Heads in Guyana, he is convinced a thorough investigation is needed into the disturbances that took place in Roseau on the night of February 7.

Skerrit, who is presently in Guyana for the Twenty-eight Intercessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, spoke live via telephone on Kairi’s Heng Program on Friday morning.

“After meeting with the Heads of Governments myself as a group and also those who approached me on a one on one, I am more fortified now than ever that there must be a thorough investigation into the disturbances of February 7,” he stated.

He pointed out that the country has a right to know what really took place during the disturbances, which occurred after a meeting organized by the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) and the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP).

“I do believe that the country has a right to know what exactly happened, who were responsible so that this riot and vandalism which we are not known for, will not happen again because Dominica is not known for this,” Skerrit said.

The Prime Minister stated that riots have taken place in Dominica in the past but never on such a scale.

“We’ve had riots before, we’ve had protest action before but it has never descended into this riotous vandalism which took place in our country,” he stated. “This is not what we are known for in Dominica and this is not what we are known for in the Caribbean.”

He said CARICOM leaders he has spoken to are appalled by the behavior of the UWP, who he is blaming for the violence.

“I can tell you that Heads are appalled by the behavior of the leadership of the United Workers Party,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister is convinced that the entire matter was engineered by Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, and his followers.

“Mr. Linton knows by his utterances and his prior planning, they engineered this thing because you know at any meeting, any public meeting, any event any political party would have, you know and in our case, once the leader speaks and you tell people to go home safely, drive safely, thank you for coming, meeting has ended,” he stated. “In that case on February 7, that was never said. What he (Linton) said in effect was we can end anytime, the police cannot tell us what to do, we can do what we want and what we want was to create havoc, dysfunction, and vandalism in our country Dominica.”

He described the matter as an “unprecedented situation which was brought about by the leadership of the UWP and the DFP.”

Skerrit also said that based on intelligence, one of the intentions of the leadership of the UWP “was to have the police shoot somebody dead in Roseau.”

“They wanted somebody dead, to be shot by the police so that they could parade this in the international community, to say that police have killed somebody,” he stated.

Skerrit also stated he is maintaining that one of the intentions of the UWP was to storm the Financial Center, where the office of the Prime Minister is located, and stay there until their demands were met.