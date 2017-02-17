PM Skerrit says thorough investigation into Roseau violence a mustDominica News Online - Friday, February 17th, 2017 at 9:31 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said that after meeting with CARICOM Heads in Guyana, he is convinced a thorough investigation is needed into the disturbances that took place in Roseau on the night of February 7.
Skerrit, who is presently in Guyana for the Twenty-eight Intercessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, spoke live via telephone on Kairi’s Heng Program on Friday morning.
“After meeting with the Heads of Governments myself as a group and also those who approached me on a one on one, I am more fortified now than ever that there must be a thorough investigation into the disturbances of February 7,” he stated.
He pointed out that the country has a right to know what really took place during the disturbances, which occurred after a meeting organized by the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) and the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP).
“I do believe that the country has a right to know what exactly happened, who were responsible so that this riot and vandalism which we are not known for, will not happen again because Dominica is not known for this,” Skerrit said.
The Prime Minister stated that riots have taken place in Dominica in the past but never on such a scale.
“We’ve had riots before, we’ve had protest action before but it has never descended into this riotous vandalism which took place in our country,” he stated. “This is not what we are known for in Dominica and this is not what we are known for in the Caribbean.”
He said CARICOM leaders he has spoken to are appalled by the behavior of the UWP, who he is blaming for the violence.
“I can tell you that Heads are appalled by the behavior of the leadership of the United Workers Party,” he remarked.
The Prime Minister is convinced that the entire matter was engineered by Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, and his followers.
“Mr. Linton knows by his utterances and his prior planning, they engineered this thing because you know at any meeting, any public meeting, any event any political party would have, you know and in our case, once the leader speaks and you tell people to go home safely, drive safely, thank you for coming, meeting has ended,” he stated. “In that case on February 7, that was never said. What he (Linton) said in effect was we can end anytime, the police cannot tell us what to do, we can do what we want and what we want was to create havoc, dysfunction, and vandalism in our country Dominica.”
He described the matter as an “unprecedented situation which was brought about by the leadership of the UWP and the DFP.”
Skerrit also said that based on intelligence, one of the intentions of the leadership of the UWP “was to have the police shoot somebody dead in Roseau.”
“They wanted somebody dead, to be shot by the police so that they could parade this in the international community, to say that police have killed somebody,” he stated.
Skerrit also stated he is maintaining that one of the intentions of the UWP was to storm the Financial Center, where the office of the Prime Minister is located, and stay there until their demands were met.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
28 Comments
“After meeting with the Heads of Governments myself as a group and also those who approached me on a one on one, I am more fortified now than ever that there must be a thorough investigation into the
Monfared diplomatic passport scandal” is what we expect to hear from you.
skerrit how old were you during the 47 days strike in 1977 ? skerrit where were you on may 29th 1979 ? skerrit those events are all documented, the main architecht is now occupying the state palace now as president. double standards at the highest. is the street riot the only matter since you are in govt. that is the only matter that need to be investigated thoroughly ?double minded, double standards somany things that needs to be thoroughly investigated skerrit there volumes skerrit volumes . how can you sleep at night?
Does Roosevelt Skerrit know that he is the leader of the country and understand the Statesmanship that must be demonstrated with his position? His utterances are so base, so illogical, so untimely! Rise above the fray and demonstrate your ability govern, to be a statesman………or can you?
Servant Leaders don’t behave that way; servant leaders are selfless, they put people before self! Stop the wild accusations and put the country to work!
THEY like FLIES on DNO bashing Skerrit! One thing WE the Dominican Majority know, Skerrit Shall Not Be Moved. We going tooth and nail! Skerrit ain’t going NOWHERE. THEY can HUFF and PUFF as much as THEY like. WE stand behind our PM, period!.
Again, the majority of dominicans left in the country today are ignorant, greedy, selfish, divisive. No sense of morals, once they benefit, half a bread is plenty bread. accept your half a bread while they have bakeries throwing bread away daily. But that is something great for you. Go on Kid, remain on the block like the true loiterer.
kid on the block, majority of what ?
Skerrit stop being an A…. If anyone was trying to overthrow you, you would still be stuck in Greece on exile and carbon would be missing. Why would UWP ask for permission have meetings with commissioner who then has heavy police presence and trying to overthrow. Makes no sense. History has shown that Everytime the UWP has some protest something nearby is vandalized and the pm know who did it but never had an investigation.
This is the same tactics employed by the likes of Hitler, Castro, molusolini et al. Police need to get shells from shot alleged to be fired from protesters see if they don’t match Thiers. Why is it only specific business were targeted. This looks like it was planned ahead. DFP and UWP will make perfect scapegoat and instead of talking about passports in hands of criminals and what was details of Greece trip conversation is about opposition arrest and exaggerated riot
The Country has a right to know What you went to do in Greece Mr PM We have a right to know what is going on with our MONEY
And the country has a right to know who incited violence and who instigated that plot. Those responsible will pay for their actions. That is what we do in any civilized country. If Skerrit did nothing about the rioting in Roseau, then you would have said the man does not care about the country with all that rioting and looting and vandalizing going on. Right? These guys need to find meaningful employment and stop instigating. They are wasting their time not finding productive work to do.
The Fuhrer have spoken !
pure nonsense talk, time wasting, and waste pf good police resources
The Third REICH will fall
Mr. PM, there is something drastically wrong with the conduct of what we claim to be police investigations. Is it steered by the DLP, DPP or who? Is it legal to conduct investigations by dragging 60 people against their will into the police station. What has happened to the rights of people. What has happened to the conduct of investigations outside the police station. Where are the written statements of evidence to be presented to court. What evidential ingredients are in those statements. If the investigations concern persons of the Government or opposition, why the Senior Investigating Officer is not of the rank of Superintendent (and up)
Phase 1 – Idea
Phase 2 – Meeting
Phase 3 – Discussions
Phase 4 – Peaceful demonstration
Phase 5 – Protest Action
Phase 6 – Violent demonstration
Phase 7 – Revolution
Phase 8 – War
Investigate if you must Mr. PM. Also please tell your goons to treat people with respect and dignity. What’s up with these guys in battle fatigues storming people’s homes with big guns at the crack of dawn traumatizing their kids? By the way who is in charge of the Police Force? We know it is not Carbon. Is it the Politician who micromanages the force who that guy in Florida who is sipping ice tea pool side and texting commands to the politician? Or is it you with advice from your ill informed handlers? But go ahead with your witch hunt for you are loosing the PR war big time– Time will certainly tell!!
Mr. Skerrit so too does the country have the right to know what happened with Monfared and why was he allowed safe haven in Dominica AFTER his illicit activities were brought to light, the oil tanker debacle and ships are channeling sanctioned soil under our flag, the frozen accounts and why you are not willing to produce due diligent reports to the correspondent banks, the number of diplomatic passports issued, the scope of our diplomat’s duties and the benefits of these diplomats to Dominica …these questions too we have a right to know what happened !!! This diversion tactic you often use will no longer work on Dominicans. We are all wide wake and our eyes are fixed on the inconsistencies noted under your administration. Dominicans and by extension the whole is watching….
After reading what Skeritt stated my critical thought process tells me that Skeritt has the backing of the Caricom heads of states and they have given him the go ahead to deal with what took place on the night of February 7 2017. I am of the opinion that the other Caricom heads of states do not want such irresponsible behavior to take place in their respective countries.
Well they cannot give him anything. He is the head of the country. If anything a nod of approval or head shake disapprovingly. Non the less Dominica is his. I think he is giving the heads his own impression of the whole deal. His version of what is really going on. and off course who do you think they may think is more credible? The head of state? or the upstart opposition? Off course the head of state, which is why he has maybe convinced some to not entertain Linton. But i am sure a few will be curious enough to meet with the opposition leader. 2 sides to every story. a logical thinking person would want to hear both.
That has so much intelligence about the incident yet he refuses to assist the police. Does the police hear these statements? Bet on Dominicans to go to calypso show, go jump up, make everything work out then start to complain again come ash Wednesday. Such are Dominicans values.
Skerit ou ka Mati. Honorable Lennox Linton said at approximately 4:30 pm that the protest was officially over. And he left and all other law abiding Citizens left as wlll. You are making false accusations. Once again airing your dirty linen in public. What happen to you are my bother and I am your keeper. Why r u showing the other Caricom leaders tht Honorablr Linton is the bad one. U r responsible for s . U r the PM . Had u been demonstrating examplary leadership skills this would never happen. The other caricom Leaders are laughing at you. Just by their demeanor they look uncomfortable in your presence. Clean your backyard…
Why should a Prime Minister do this for the country? Why should a Prime Minister that is cornered make blatant lies like that? If police were fire at wouldn’t there be shells on the street? If so, why has no one been charged for firing shots at the police? Why hasn’t the police commissioner say a thing about the so called coup? Why haven’t the police tested the shells of live bullets Skerrit said was fired at the police?
garbage utter garbage nothing more to be said
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said that after meeting with CARICOM Heads in Guyana, he is convinced a thorough investigation is needed into the disturbances that took place in Roseau on the night of February 7.
PM that took you by storm. Do you read the news of other countries, that when the higher powers are not listening to the lowly, but humble in heart, they rise and do things. This will indicate that the people are fed up and the authorities will take them serious. It is not a brush under the carpet protest.
But my question is, where is the mouth of the Minister of National Security? Is it only you who are the mouthpiece of the country. Where are the other voices.
Jesus gave up his life for the world, yet not even you see it fit to believe that. Carbon who is the COP does not see it fit to have a Superintendent, or Assistant Superintendent (if there is one) conduct investigations but allow a Corporal, (Not even a Sergeant or Inspector) prefer a charges.
Caricom leaders know you too well..They know that you and your cabal is the worst government in the Caribbean!!!.They must continue exposing you and your LIES….WELL DONE OPPOSITION MEMBERS!
Here is how John describes that ugly red dragon: ” And another sign appeared in heaven: behold, a great, fiery red dragon having seven heads and ten horns, and seven diadems on his heads. “Rev 12:3. Why is the red dragon behaving like this? 12:12 ” having great wrath, because he knows that he has a short time.”
We already know which Dominican political leader is behaving like this “RED DRAGON” by his own political affiliation and all of us know why he behaving like that.
“Skerrit also said that based on intelligence, one of the intentions of the leadership of the UWP “was to have the police shoot somebody dead in Roseau.” Have mercy on us. “They wanted somebody dead.” OMG, OMG! OMG!
“After meeting with the Heads of Governments myself as a group and also those who approached me on a one on one, I am more fortified now than ever that there must be a thorough investigation into the disturbances of February 7,” he stated. So now its not police intelligence but heads of…
This man is a blatant and dangerous liar!!!! It’s so sad that there are still Dominicans who support and believe in this man whose actions have disgraced and maligned our Country. There were 6 WEALTHY individuals who were either detained or arrested while being in possession of Dominica’s Diplomatic Passports. Prior to these arrests and detention many of these individuals were photographed in direct contact with Roosevelt Skerrit. And you’re telling me that there are still some Dominicans who don’t see that as HIGHLY suspicious? Now the latest scandal having to do with the arrest of Alireza Monfared revealed that Monfared was involved in evading and avoiding U.S. and U.N. sanctions against Iran, it further revealed the use of Dominican flagged oil tankers and the fact that Monfared was in Dominica AFTER the Government learned that he was “a person of interest”. My God! What more does Skerrit need to do before some people open their eyes???
Now, Skerrit comes with a unreasonable and and idiotic false accusation that several unarmed individuals intended to rush, past the numerous armed policemen on the street, armed snipers in the building and on rooftops, into the Financial Building to seize his Office and remain there until their demands were met…and somehow some people actually believe it!!! I mean I’ve never seen or heard of Dominicans being willing to go on suicide missions that is surely doomed to fail even before it begins. Rushing the Financial Center Building against machine guns and sniper bullets? I don’t think so. Not to mention knowing that the riot squad is nearby with bullets and tear gas. It is amazing that some Dominicans would buy into that, like we don’t know each other and what we’re capable of. Any right-thinking Skerrit supporter who gives it any length of thought would have to admit that any Dominican who even thinks of this idea is crazy!
Any leader with a brain would investigate. Only the UWP supporters do not think it should be investigated. In fact, their solution is that Skerrit should step down and Lennox be make PM. What a dream. They are now in Guyana embarrassing themselves, failing to realized that no right thinking government would support the overthrow of a duly elected government. Unfortunately for them, CARICOM all support the PM and his government so this is just a continued smear complain to destroy the country they say they love. Lennox’s leadership is being questioned even more at this time. Did anyone see Allen Chastanet, Lennox’s buddy? Let’s wait for Lennox tell us about that meeting :).
BTW…. You are really trying hard to give the perception that other PMs of the region is supporting you 100 eh.
Strangely however, none have released any statement and the statement released by CARICOM is a vague as comes.
Remember we heard your SAD plight to round up support at CARICOM, talking about “…hostile international”….you fail to realize that majority of these islands’ economy is heavily dependent on international tourist. You honestly think these leaders will support you and your war on international agencies????
THESE PMs CARE ABOUT THEIR COUNTRY AND THERE COUNTRY MEN.
Garbage utter garbage nothing more can be said
Skerrit you are ridiculous. You had no knowledge of the opposition’s visit to meet with Caricom leaders in Guyana but you know for sure that the the same opposition planned to cause chaos inn Roseau and to overthrow your government? I would be very happy for an inquiry but that must be carried out by an independent body. To have our discredited police, who take their instructions from you, to investigate themselves would be absurd and an exercise in futility (… a phrase gleaned from your legal counsel I believe). More and more you start to resemble Josef Stalin.