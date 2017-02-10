PM Skerrit says value of CBI should never be underestimatedDominica News Online - Friday, February 10th, 2017 at 2:50 PM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has said that the value of the Citizenship By Investment Program (CBI) has been of great benefit to Dominica, and so should never be underestimated.
He was speaking at a Private Sector Forum held at the Fort Young Hotel Friday morning, where he made a presentation on the CBI program.
Skerrit said that the because of the availability of funds from the CBI resources, the program has helped in tremendous ways, particularly after Tropical Storm Erika.
“We have been able to respond speedily to many of the challenges brought by Ericka. We should never underestimate the value of the CBI program to this country at this time,” he said.
As a matter of fact, according to Skerrit, “the complete resettlement of the residents of Petite Savanne is being financed by the CBI program.”
“A total of over 360 homes will be constructed. The project will also include many amenities such as a market, a commercial building, playing field and basketball courts. Many of your members have been contracted to affect many aspects of this projects,” he said.
Skerrit added that the success of the CBI program will also result in a “strengthening and stabilization of the fiscal situation of this country.”
“This will allow government to adopt a bolder approach to review both personal and cooperate taxes, and set these at levels more conducive for private sector growth and expansion,” Skerrit stated.
He also made it clear that CBI program “will not last forever”
“While we would all like to see it extend well into the future, we have to be pragmatic, and grasp the present opportunities to the fullest. Others are busy working overtime to determine how they can outperform our program and the they talk about sustainability; all of those investments in the private sector are part of the strategy of the government to sustain the revenues we are generating from the CBI,” he stated.
Skerrit also highlighted a new ‘Vulnerability Risk Fund” to be established that will be, according to him, “capitalized primarily with funds from the CBI.”
“In the future, if there is an external shock or a shock brought about by a natural disaster, we will be able to draw down funds from this particular account,” he said.
The account will be managed on behalf of Dominica by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB).
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
Sorry I am not trying to sound negative; however, does anyone not find it ironic that amidst the allegations of government CBI accounts being shut down/frozen, the ECCB is now managing this “vulnerability risk fund”? It was my understanding that all CBI accounts/funds were handled exclusively by the Government and shrouded in a cloud of secrecy….it would appear that something has changed to allow the filter of some of these proceeds to the ECCB! I’m just saying……
Is the US government afraid of Skeritt? This question is asked because with the rumors of the involvement of Skeritt and by extension the Government of Dominica in US sanction busting, money laundering and the sale of passports that according to Lennox Linton leader of the opposition poses a threat to global and US security, the US government is silent on the matter.
Anytime you step on the toe of the US it is quick to act with sanctions, warnings or threats. The US is not a momo nation when it comes to it’s interest and national security. Yet with all these rumours and letters to the US Ambassador by Lennox laying out his case against Dominica, and Gabriel Christian lobbying the US Congress to take action against Skeritt. The US remains silent.
Is the US afraid that Skeritt will launch a nuclear missile strike on Florida? Or has the US government with its vast intelligence resources both human and technical simply rubished the allegations based on their own intelligence…
You would the last one to underestimate the value of the CBI Roosevelt. I has served you and your cohorts well, has it not?
Congrats Skerrit. Good job
The issue is that the Regime in office for 17 years reverting to passport sales and boasting of easy monies, just can’t cut it period…
lack of transparency is the Major issue…why is he Selling Diplomatic Passports, he will cause the crashing out of the CBI?
This program has not benefited the average dominican, when you look at how rapid some agents have become in a short time frame tells the story…
Plus to date can the PM give a figure if we have sold over 1,000 CBI Passport those are the key issues, as you can easily overrun your locals on the island…..
But the PM can’t be trusted is smiles why deceiving the educated fools including the Public servants who are struggling but refuse to ask for a increase in salaries…
so dominica will continue to be the poorest island in the OECS Block, as long is this Joker stays in Power……..
Dominica the Fools Paradise island!