Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has said that the value of the Citizenship By Investment Program (CBI) has been of great benefit to Dominica, and so should never be underestimated.

He was speaking at a Private Sector Forum held at the Fort Young Hotel Friday morning, where he made a presentation on the CBI program.

Skerrit said that the because of the availability of funds from the CBI resources, the program has helped in tremendous ways, particularly after Tropical Storm Erika.

“We have been able to respond speedily to many of the challenges brought by Ericka. We should never underestimate the value of the CBI program to this country at this time,” he said.

As a matter of fact, according to Skerrit, “the complete resettlement of the residents of Petite Savanne is being financed by the CBI program.”

“A total of over 360 homes will be constructed. The project will also include many amenities such as a market, a commercial building, playing field and basketball courts. Many of your members have been contracted to affect many aspects of this projects,” he said.

Skerrit added that the success of the CBI program will also result in a “strengthening and stabilization of the fiscal situation of this country.”

“This will allow government to adopt a bolder approach to review both personal and cooperate taxes, and set these at levels more conducive for private sector growth and expansion,” Skerrit stated.

He also made it clear that CBI program “will not last forever”

“While we would all like to see it extend well into the future, we have to be pragmatic, and grasp the present opportunities to the fullest. Others are busy working overtime to determine how they can outperform our program and the they talk about sustainability; all of those investments in the private sector are part of the strategy of the government to sustain the revenues we are generating from the CBI,” he stated.

Skerrit also highlighted a new ‘Vulnerability Risk Fund” to be established that will be, according to him, “capitalized primarily with funds from the CBI.”

“In the future, if there is an external shock or a shock brought about by a natural disaster, we will be able to draw down funds from this particular account,” he said.

The account will be managed on behalf of Dominica by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB).