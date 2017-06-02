Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Climate Accord is an important lesson and countries in the Caribbean can no longer rely on countries from the “northern region” for assistance.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum now taking place in Russia, Skerrit said the region must now define a new path of integration.

“We just witnessed the decision by the United States to move away from the Paris Accord,” he stated. “And I think this is a very important lesson for us in the Caribbean, Latin America and of course Russia, that we need to now define our own process of integration and working together.

He said certain regions cannot be depended on for assistance.

“No longer can we rely on certain northern regions to assure us of a better way of life for our citizens,” he stated.

He noted that although many currencies are pegged to the United States, there must there are lessons to be learned from the approach of the United States.

“I believe that with the advancement of the Eurasia, Russian, Caribbean/ Latin American relationship we can overcome those challenges, we have to define a new path for ourselves,” Skerrit said.

The Prime Minister commended the leadership of Russia “for the perspective which it brings to the international forum.”

“The Caribbean, in particular, is looking to this with interest and is something we would like to be a part of,” he stated.

On Thurday, US President Donald Trump announced that he was withdrawing the US from the Paris climate accord. The move was seen by many as a way of dampening worldwide effort to curb global warming.

The accord sets out a global action plan to put the world on track to avoid dangerous climate change by limiting global warming to well below 2°C.