Chairmanship of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) will be transferred to the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, Council Member for the Commonwealth of Dominica during the official Handing Over Ceremony on 21 July at the Office of the President, State House, Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica.
Prime Minister Skerrit will succeed the Outgoing Chairman, the Honourable Gaston Browne, Council Member for Antigua and Barbuda.
The Monetary Council is the highest decision making authority of the ECCB and comprises the eight Ministers for Finance of the ECCB member governments.
Chairmanship of the Council is rotated alphabetically each year among the eight ECCB member countries: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, The Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Following the Handing Over Ceremony, the Council will convene for its 88th Meeting where it will receive the ECCB Governor’s Report on Money and Credit Conditions in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.
Following the meeting, the new Chairman will host a media conference where he will present the Communiqué, and along with other members of the Council, field questions from the media in the Commonwealth of Dominica.
The Ceremony will be streamed live on the Bank’s YouTube Channel – ECCB Connects.
