PM Skerrit tells CARICOM Heads situation in Dominica “under control”Dominica News Online - Thursday, February 16th, 2017 at 10:28 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has assured leaders gathered in Guyana for Twenty-Eighth Intersessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, that the situation in Dominica is under control following civil disturbances in Roseau on February 7.
In his outgoing speech as Chairman of CARICOM, Skerrit blamed the “rebellious acts of the leadership of the opposition” for the violence saying the perpetrators will be brought to justice.
“Mr. Chairman and Colleague Heads, on a rather personal note, I wish to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to those leaders who called and otherwise enquired about the social events in Dominica, following the rebellious acts of the leadership of the Opposition in Dominica two Tuesdays ago, ” he stated. “The situation at home, I can assure you, is under control and I expect that a thorough investigation will be carried out into those disturbances, with a view to bringing the perpetrators of any and all unlawful behavior, to justice.”
He told the Heads that Dominicans are appreciative of the interest shown and solidarity expressed.
In the evening of February 7, Roseau was inundated by violence hours after a meeting by opposition parties calling for Skerrit’s resignation. Several businesses were vandalized during the disturbances.
The government has laid the blame for the violence squarely at the feet of the opposition, with Skerrit saying it was part of a plot to overthrow his government.
However, the United Workers Party (UWP) has distanced itself from the violence saying it took place hours after the meeting had ended.
What else was he going to say.
You think they take you serious Roosevelt, after you put the entire Caricom into disrepute?
Did you explain to them about Alireza Monfared, Alison Mdueke, Francesco Corallo and the discredited baroness Scotland? Did you? Garcon, you have a nerve.
Even after two members of the opposition were called in, questioned for insufferable hours and released on no or unrelated charges of the alleged attempted coup; even when thirty something young men were arrested, beaten and released with not one saying their actions were orchestrated by the opposition; Skerrit still in his obsessed-on-vengeance mind out there spreading his unfounded venom. smhh…Really slowing moving out!
I urge the opposition parties UWP and DFP to write to Caricom and to address the BLATANT LIE by Skerrit..The situation in Dominica has not changed, since there is unprecedented political harrassment and persecution going on…DON’T LET Skerrit escape with this blatant LIE.
I hope you told them that this was your last term as you have betrayed the people who once had so much confidence in you!!!
I am one of them!
Ebai where