Saying that he is inspired by the outpouring of love and assistance received by Dominica after Hurricane Maria, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has thanked the twin island state of Trinidad and Tobago for its assistance in the wake of the disaster.

He spoke at a Thanksgiving Mass at the St. Theresa’s Roman Catholic Church in Barataria, Trinidad on Saturday November 25th, 2017.er

He stated that the response to Maria has been overwhelming.

“The response from all and sundry has been overwhelming! But to date, nothing impacted me more than the image of that long snake of loaded containers making its way to the Port of Spain docks for shipment to Roseau, Dominica,” he said. “I liked the effort. I value the assistance given. But nothing compares to the spirit of the Trinidadian….in times…like these.”

He said Trinidad’s efforts have lifted the spirit of Dominica.

“You lifted us! You lifted our spirits…..you lifted our souls. Those video clips touched the hearts of all Dominicans…because we knew and felt that someone cared. And, that help…was on its way,” he noted.

The Prime Minister stated that words cannot express his gratitude and the deep sense of appreciation to the government and people of Trinidad.

“As Caribbean people we use the term ‘brothers and Sisters’ rather loosely and more so, in relation to our geographical connections,” he remarked. “But the spirit I saw displayed by Trinidadians and other Caribbean nationals in the aftermath of these hurricanes showed me that the bond that exists between us is much more than geographical. I saw brother reaching across the sea to brother! Sister to sister! Parent to parent and….friend to friend. Let none be in doubt, my Brothers and Sisters in Christ, that the Caribbean…is one.”

The Prime Minister reiterated his position on climate change that he has been talking about since the category-5 hurricane devastated Dominica.

“Climate Change is real, my Brothers and Sisters,” he stated. “We are on the frontline of this real threat to our existence. Our response must be united and strong.”

The mass was celebrated by Fr. Elton Letang, who is from the community of Giraudel and who is doing ministry in Trinidad.