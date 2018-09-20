PM Skerrit to address Dominica Rising Benefit Gala in TorontoPress Release - Thursday, September 20th, 2018 at 9:41 AM
Toronto, Ontario – On Saturday, October 13, 2018, The Commonwealth of Dominica, Ontario community will celebrate Dominica’s 40th year of Independence, with Dominica’s Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit as the evenings Keynote Speaker.
The event will be held at Markham Convention Centre, 2901 Markham Road at McNicol, in Toronto.
The official ceremonies will begin at 7:00 pm. The Gala will showcase Dominica’s cultural heritage: its traditional dances, folk songs, and a colorful display of Dominica’s national dress the “Wob Dwiyet”; along with performances by Liberty Silver, Juno Award winning Artist LAZO, Jay Douglas, Robert Owen, Hermina George, Singing Janice, Andrea Henry, Will Lafleur & the CDOA Cultural Performers.
The evening’s co-hosts are Chardelle Moore of WBFF Fox 45 Baltimore and Chris Hayes, Director G98.7FM Newsroom.
Prime Minister Skerrit will update on the island’s progress after the 2017 Category 5 storm, Hurricane Maria, and provide insights into the island’s rebuilding, and quest to be the first climate resilient country in the world.
As a firm step in that direction, Dominica has announced as of January 1, 2019 that all Styrofoam food containers–straws, cups, plates, plastic cutlery and single use plastic containers– will be banned.
The evening’s sponsors include Discover Dominica Authority, Caribbean Tourism Organization, Food for the Poor Canada, Barbados Canada Foundation, Afro Global Television, G98.7FM Eastern Caribbean Freight Lines, Caribbean North Charities, Caryl’s Hairstyling and Caribbean Camera.
6 Comments
What is the government doing to put the thousands who are presently unemployed back to work? The private sector is not being incentivized and the public sector is struggling , overloaded. Skerrit, ever so often, goes globe trotting while many of his countrymen and women face financial embarrassment, ruin and hopelessness. Poverty is skyrocketing, vagrancy proliferating, joblessness exploding and the government found wanting. They are found wanting of sensible solutions to the country’s myriad of ever mounting problems. Dominica has the largest Cabinet of Ministers in the OECS but can’t come up with any reasonable solutions for the ailments that have plagued this country for the past eighteen years. Truly pathetic!
I note this notice simply says “press release”. Release by whom? Obviously a government source but who. We usedto have GIS. Has that service been disbanded?
Skerrit u look sick our very worried the time has come to do the rite thing( RESIGN ) u trying to take it to the streets of Dominica but it wont be pretty trust me now or never.
Skerritt could not miss a session of parliament to go meet with Ross personnel for a meeting which was preschduled, he didn’t find it important enough to secure the economic development of the country, yet he can find time to travel to Toronto for an event at which he could have sent a deputy. His priorities are misplaced.
Hope he gives an update on the victimization and abuse of power that are occurring post Maria.
All this man ever does is travel and more travel, so he can collect the per diem, no wonder things aren’t working out in Dominica. Compare the national debt when he came into office compared to now, look at the unemployment rate then compared to now, examine the state of health services then compared to now, compare exports then compared to now and please don’t tell me about no hurricane because things were a bloody mess before the hurricane hit last year. Fly Skerritt fly and don’t come back another day