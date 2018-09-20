Toronto, Ontario – On Saturday, October 13, 2018, The Commonwealth of Dominica, Ontario community will celebrate Dominica’s 40th year of Independence, with Dominica’s Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit as the evenings Keynote Speaker.

The event will be held at Markham Convention Centre, 2901 Markham Road at McNicol, in Toronto.

The official ceremonies will begin at 7:00 pm. The Gala will showcase Dominica’s cultural heritage: its traditional dances, folk songs, and a colorful display of Dominica’s national dress the “Wob Dwiyet”; along with performances by Liberty Silver, Juno Award winning Artist LAZO, Jay Douglas, Robert Owen, Hermina George, Singing Janice, Andrea Henry, Will Lafleur & the CDOA Cultural Performers.

The evening’s co-hosts are Chardelle Moore of WBFF Fox 45 Baltimore and Chris Hayes, Director G98.7FM Newsroom.

Prime Minister Skerrit will update on the island’s progress after the 2017 Category 5 storm, Hurricane Maria, and provide insights into the island’s rebuilding, and quest to be the first climate resilient country in the world.

As a firm step in that direction, Dominica has announced as of January 1, 2019 that all Styrofoam food containers–straws, cups, plates, plastic cutlery and single use plastic containers– will be banned.

The evening’s sponsors include Discover Dominica Authority, Caribbean Tourism Organization, Food for the Poor Canada, Barbados Canada Foundation, Afro Global Television, G98.7FM Eastern Caribbean Freight Lines, Caribbean North Charities, Caryl’s Hairstyling and Caribbean Camera.