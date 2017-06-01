Prime Minister Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit is the first leader from the English speaking Caribbean to be invited to speak at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The Prime Minister will address the Forum as a panelist on the platform for the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) -Latin America and the Caribbean: Cooperation Gains Momentum.

The St Petersburg International Economic Forum will be convened under the Theme “Achieving a New Balance on the Global Stage” and will run from June 1st to 3rd.

Amongst the international attendees at the forum will be the Secretary General of the United Nations, The Prime Minister of India, The Chancellor of Austria, as well as many international political and business leaders.

The President of the Russian Federation, H.E Vladimir Putin, is expected to deliver the feature address on day two of the three-day forum, which is expected to have over 4000 attendees in all.

Prime Minister Skerrit is expected to hold high level discussions with Government Officials including the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Ambassador Steve Ferrol, Secretary to the Cabinet.

Hon. Reginald Austrie is the Acting Prime Minister.