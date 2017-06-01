PM Skerrit to address St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in RussiaGovt' Press Release - Thursday, June 1st, 2017 at 10:47 AM
Prime Minister Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit is the first leader from the English speaking Caribbean to be invited to speak at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
The Prime Minister will address the Forum as a panelist on the platform for the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) -Latin America and the Caribbean: Cooperation Gains Momentum.
The St Petersburg International Economic Forum will be convened under the Theme “Achieving a New Balance on the Global Stage” and will run from June 1st to 3rd.
Amongst the international attendees at the forum will be the Secretary General of the United Nations, The Prime Minister of India, The Chancellor of Austria, as well as many international political and business leaders.
The President of the Russian Federation, H.E Vladimir Putin, is expected to deliver the feature address on day two of the three-day forum, which is expected to have over 4000 attendees in all.
Prime Minister Skerrit is expected to hold high level discussions with Government Officials including the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov.
The Prime Minister is accompanied by Ambassador Steve Ferrol, Secretary to the Cabinet.
Hon. Reginald Austrie is the Acting Prime Minister.
9 Comments
Thanks and kudos kudos to our visionary leader. That’s a great Honor Sir!
Skerrit you are playing the wrong game with the wrong set of people because you are still a boy in this trade.Don’t play with fire Skerrit before it is too late.Wake up and smell the coffee.
He will definitely learn how to get help influence next election now that he is called out on bribery. Watch out for increase fake news. I see Tony Astaphans start using that fake news story already.
can linton do that
This is 2017 doc. Get real. World leaders will work with each other to advance their respective agendas. This is not about Linton or Skerritt.
The question you ought to address your mind to is what is the anticipated gains for Dominica.
This will be another Dominica-Putin connection just like Trump-Putin.
Why didn’t you inform the nation on your invitation before you left. It’s too late now
i thought they said he cannot leave the country
Chavez is gone so Skerrit is looking for another patsy to rely on. Getting tangled up with the Russians is bad news for Dominica.