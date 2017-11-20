Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, will be attending a high-level donor/partner conference at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The event is organized by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in order to mobilise international resources for its Members devastated by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The Prime Minister said the conference gives an opportunity for Dominica to share with partners the vision of making the island the world’s first climate resilient nation.

“It is an important opportunity for Dominica to share with our partners our vision for creating the world’s first climate resilient nation and I must say there is significant buying into that vision which we have articulated,” he stated.

He said organizations such as the UNDP and others have been assisting Dominica in reviewing the literature on climate resilience.

“So we are going to this donor’s conference, partner’s conference to share with the partners our vision,” the Prime Minister said.

The conference will be held on November 20 and 21.

It is aimed at rebuilding the devastated Members as the first climate resilient countries in the world and helping the wider CARICOM Region improve its resilience. International Development Partners, friendly countries, NGOs, prominent personalities, private sector entities, and Foundations have been invited.

CARICOM Heads of Government, the Secretaries-General of CARICOM and the United Nations will also participate.