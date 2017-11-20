PM Skerrit to attend high-level donor conference in New YorkDominica News Online - Monday, November 20th, 2017 at 9:46 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, will be attending a high-level donor/partner conference at the UN Headquarters in New York.
The event is organized by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in order to mobilise international resources for its Members devastated by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
The Prime Minister said the conference gives an opportunity for Dominica to share with partners the vision of making the island the world’s first climate resilient nation.
“It is an important opportunity for Dominica to share with our partners our vision for creating the world’s first climate resilient nation and I must say there is significant buying into that vision which we have articulated,” he stated.
He said organizations such as the UNDP and others have been assisting Dominica in reviewing the literature on climate resilience.
“So we are going to this donor’s conference, partner’s conference to share with the partners our vision,” the Prime Minister said.
The conference will be held on November 20 and 21.
It is aimed at rebuilding the devastated Members as the first climate resilient countries in the world and helping the wider CARICOM Region improve its resilience. International Development Partners, friendly countries, NGOs, prominent personalities, private sector entities, and Foundations have been invited.
CARICOM Heads of Government, the Secretaries-General of CARICOM and the United Nations will also participate.
i finish with that now myself, akarbar.
Are we missing something here, this man was in America how many weeks ago begging money, he was suppose to make big announcement at the independence day parade regarding the billions of dollars he received from that trip, when independence came he said he would make his big money talk later in the month, since then silence, low and behold he is off again to America hand outstretched tongue out for more big talk, seems like talk cheap. After this trip aid may have to stop for a while to allow the containers with the billions of dollars to land at the port, after all there is only so much your pockets and brief case can hold.
Just now, every two weeks PM out of island???? Tell me what is the need of him gallivanting to NY for a what?????? Come on man….. So Vincent Henderson cannot attend this what-you-may-call-it.
Fellow Dominican, Please listen to me, I beg you! Folks, we can do what we want, say what we want, love who we want and hate what we want. FOLKS, DOMINICA IS IN SERIOUS TROUBLE WITH ROOSEVELT SKERRIT AS PRIME MINISTER! I don’t hate the brother but we have to call a cancer by name and address it. Skerrit says one thing and does another thing. The longer it takes us to understand this basic FACT, the longer we will stay in this crisis. Skerrit is NOT a BUILDER he is a DEMOLISHER. He is NOT HONEST, he is very DISHONEST. He is NOT trusted by international governments and donors; he is seen as a selfish, greedy, corrupt person who is willing to destroy any respected organization to get his way. So who is going to help us? As FOR ME IF skerrit remains as PM ALL HOPE for building back Dominica is GONE!
“It is an important opportunity for Dominica to share with our partners our vision for creating the world’s first climate resilient nation and I must say there is significant buying into that vision which we have articulated.” Whose vision is Skerrit talking about? Is it DLP vision? I doubt that because when you engage cabinet members on a one on one you will see they know absolutely nothing about this vision because it hasn’t been presented to them. Is it a Dominica vision? Can’t be because I have not met any Dominica be it opposition, private sector, church leader who knows anything about that vision. Is it Skerrit’s personal vision? Though I would want to think so but I even doubt that because Skerrit cannot articulate that vision. Who does Skerrit think he fooling with that? Does he think they will just give him money based on his ability to talk? Donors look for unity and continuity before they commit. What if Skerrit is not PM tomorrow what becomes of that vision?
Here we go again. Mr. is travelling again! I would like to know how many days he actually stayed in Dominica since the hurricane. I would not even say anything if ever so often he actually came back with something that would benefit the nation. Why on earth is it beyond us to hold this guy accountable?? Do we know how much this man spent in the last 3 month on travel abroad? Can we affort this extravaganza?
me too….. I would really like to know how much he has spent on his travels… Skerrit has not spent 3 consecutive weeks in Dominica….. and Dominicans aren’t seeing this man is just toying with their lives.
So many logistics to this recovery process is missing, not functioning or malfunctioning yet my boy out of island every two weeks.
“He going to beg for us”…… yet he returns with nothing to add from the countries that initially have donated!
high-level donor/partner conference…we shall see
Hello and good morning my people. Well I would like to know if our Prime Minister is appearing anywhere in Brooklyn,The Bronx,Queens or New Jersey to address our concerns about materials shipped to Dominica but our family can’t pick it up. I sent three generators and fourteen Tarps and my tracking number showed that the materials are at the port but it’s now two weeks and my family still can’t get the materials. What’s going on. I need answers from our PM.
I understand what you have to say about your shipment but you also have to understand that the donations from the other Islands and Countries is of much more important than yours, the masses is at the front of the pack The ,PM did say to wait until things are under control at the port, so don’t expect that they should forget the devastation of the whole Island they are doing there best so give them a chance . What is going on is that Dominica got a lot of aid and they are trying to do there best to move it.