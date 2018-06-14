PM Skerrit to attend OECS Heads summit in AntiguaDominica News Online - Thursday, June 14th, 2018 at 10:46 AM
Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is among heads of government expected to attend the two-day summit of the leaders of the OECS in Antigua and Barbuda next week.
All of the leaders of this sub-regional grouping are expected to attend the summit, the highest decision-making body of the OECS.
Discussions related to climate change, trade, border security, external representation, applications for membership and other areas of regional priority are on the agenda.
The leaders of Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts-Nevis, Montserrat, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands will meet June 18-19 under the leadership of the incoming chairman, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves of, who replaces St. Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet.
Do your thing PM Skerrit. You are the man. Just wait for the negative criticizens to come from the HATERS.. But who cares
Since our PM spends so much time traveling it’s about time the nation buys him a Prime Ministerial plane. An ideal aircraft is a medium-to-short range jet with a capacity of at least 20. That way the PM can jet up and down the Caribbean as well as North and South America with fuel stops in Cuba and Venezuela if necessary.
Can anyone suggest a new or lightly used jet that fits the bill? Our hard working PM deserves better than LIAT or CAL.
Who cares where he goes many times he goes in secret to make his side deals,Dominica is a disaster and will remain stagnant.
Ok. So??????????????????
Aha the PM aide seems to have done a better job this time. Good job keep it up. Some people are slow learners it takes 18 yrs. This should be standard for all travels on behalf of the country doing our business. These are the terms of his employment and if he cannot abide or understand by our rules he needs to be fired. The rules and terms of his employment is governed by our constitution. Aint that strange we hire a man to run our business and for all these years he does what he wants tell us is not our darn business where he getting money run our business. Meantime the business not making money we broke and oweing 200million, yet we still have himbas CEO. I tell you i will never understand human beings.