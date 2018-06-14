Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is among heads of government expected to attend the two-day summit of the leaders of the OECS in Antigua and Barbuda next week.

All of the leaders of this sub-regional grouping are expected to attend the summit, the highest decision-making body of the OECS.

Discussions related to climate change, trade, border security, external representation, applications for membership and other areas of regional priority are on the agenda.

The leaders of Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts-Nevis, Montserrat, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands will meet June 18-19 under the leadership of the incoming chairman, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves of, who replaces St. Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet.