Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that every month he will spend more time in different villages across Dominica.

This is to ease the strain on persons who have to make their way to Roseau to participate in the Public Support Programme, known to some as ‘The Red Clinic.’

“I have made the decision, every month, in 2017 I will go to a different village in Dominica….,” he said during a visit to Bagatelle on Wednesday, adding that it will reduce the amount of people that have to go to the Financial Center to meet with him.

He stated, “There are many people who would like to meet with me but may not have the time and the means of coming to Roseau and sometimes they do come but is unable to see me because I may not be available, out of state or something like that.”

Skerrit said by going to different communities, more people will be seen.

“By coming to these communities, you are able to reach more people and to also have the time to listen to their issues one on one,” he said. “It’s a very important part of the job and it’s a part of the job we enjoy doing very much.”

He said that there are a number of projects that are ongoing in Bagatelle, Fond St. Jean, and Stowe and Point Caribe.

“We have approved the funds to construct washrooms for everybody who needs a washroom in these communities; we also have several road projects that are ongoing; there’s some work we need to do on the playing field that we will do to add to what we have already spent on the playing field; we will recommence the road improvement network inside the villages; so every single road in Bagatelle, Fond St. Jean and Fab and Point Caribe will be reconstructed completely,” he stated.

He also said assistance will be provided for small development in the area.

“There are a number of people who have great ideas in Cottage Industries and they need the extra little push and the Government will come in to assist them to take their businesses to the level that they would like to get it and allow it to be more profitable,” he said.

In his 2016/2017 Budget Address, Skerrit said in the financial year, $5-million, from the Citizenship By Investment Programme and other revenues of the State, will be channeled for the expansion and decentralization of the Public Support Programme of the Office of the Prime Minister.