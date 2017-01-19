PM Skerrit to spend time every month in villages across DominicaDominica News Online - Thursday, January 19th, 2017 at 11:55 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that every month he will spend more time in different villages across Dominica.
This is to ease the strain on persons who have to make their way to Roseau to participate in the Public Support Programme, known to some as ‘The Red Clinic.’
“I have made the decision, every month, in 2017 I will go to a different village in Dominica….,” he said during a visit to Bagatelle on Wednesday, adding that it will reduce the amount of people that have to go to the Financial Center to meet with him.
He stated, “There are many people who would like to meet with me but may not have the time and the means of coming to Roseau and sometimes they do come but is unable to see me because I may not be available, out of state or something like that.”
Skerrit said by going to different communities, more people will be seen.
“By coming to these communities, you are able to reach more people and to also have the time to listen to their issues one on one,” he said. “It’s a very important part of the job and it’s a part of the job we enjoy doing very much.”
He said that there are a number of projects that are ongoing in Bagatelle, Fond St. Jean, and Stowe and Point Caribe.
“We have approved the funds to construct washrooms for everybody who needs a washroom in these communities; we also have several road projects that are ongoing; there’s some work we need to do on the playing field that we will do to add to what we have already spent on the playing field; we will recommence the road improvement network inside the villages; so every single road in Bagatelle, Fond St. Jean and Fab and Point Caribe will be reconstructed completely,” he stated.
He also said assistance will be provided for small development in the area.
“There are a number of people who have great ideas in Cottage Industries and they need the extra little push and the Government will come in to assist them to take their businesses to the level that they would like to get it and allow it to be more profitable,” he said.
In his 2016/2017 Budget Address, Skerrit said in the financial year, $5-million, from the Citizenship By Investment Programme and other revenues of the State, will be channeled for the expansion and decentralization of the Public Support Programme of the Office of the Prime Minister.
23 Comments
Could a ruster of the scheduled visits be made public so that constituents can know when HE is coming?
HOTEP!
People in the villages run this man away. U are a beautiful people proud and happy within u don’t need no papa claus coming with gifts. U need jobs and sustainability. Tell Skerit run him with his BS about red clinic. We are not beggars. We need gainful employment for our kids to be proud of us….
Mr. PM will you tell the young ones that honesty is the best policy? Or rather can you tell them in your heart? I have my firm opinion on that Sir
Little children have big influence on their beloved parents – All they have to say is , “Dad/Mom I saw mr. Scare-it wi!! and he tell me I look smart!.” And right away, the AM will score political points on these parents. Down by de shop drinking de Rum; “AA! my chile sor de AM wi!!! scare-it.” Dictators strategy.
And so the campaign begins.
Lets hope he carries his syringes, gauze, tourniquet, hypodermic needles, bandages, PAIN KILLERS and EYE CLEANSERS; Otherwise this Doctor visit will be pure Bu//&hit. When a person is shameless, then their norm is to behave uncouth.
So how do the Parl Reps feel about this encroachment by their leader? Don’t they see this as clear manifestation of frustration by the PM, that those Parl Reps are not sufficiently representing the challenges faced by their constituents? Or, probably they did get the message because I heard this morning on DBS that the Parl Reps of Sen Joe, Castle Bruce and Scotts Head will be meeting their constituents today and Saturday. It had to take a threat by the PM to get these lazy fellas to wise up. You see, the PM took a litmus test on “how people feel about the Government”, and the result as not too encouraging. He saw the results of the La Plaine VC elections. He also noted that Yoland did not top the Itassi council elections. It is now history that “the red plastic bag” took nuff blows in Canefield. So, in a nutshell, the PM is on a rescue mission. It’s all politics; nothing developmental.
Yes,I will visit my villages with a large suitcase full of nice dollar bills.
Santa skerrit’s coming to town
Skerrit definitely has the upper hand on Linton and the UWP.
Although Linton makes many valid points he seems to be addressing issues that are focused more on UWP’s main concerns over that of the peoples main concerns.
Linton will tell you what he believes your problem to be, but Skerrit will listen to hear what your primary problem is and source the solution, even if only temporarily.
Linton needs to change to become more of a ‘people’s person’, and so do many of the UWP members (with the noticeable exception of Lugay and Francis).
Many of the Labor reps are down to earth, even big mouth Reginald, and people feel comfortable having a cordial rapo with them. Ian Douglas being the most genuine of them all, in that regards.
The PM going to the people outside of an election year is 10 steps in the right direction. Lennox, take note!
Socialism is on the way , what the pal reps cannot do , skerritt doing for them. don’t talk about the one in the valley, he is the laziest of them all, he listen to gossip, and he then do things. I know, no one can fool me now.
This psychological enslavement towards dependency is ruining the very fabric of our society. Because of his inability to create jobs for the citizens of this country, his only recourse is to maintain his Red Clinic handouts as a diversion tactic to cover his ineptitude.
Dem belly full, but we hungry.
Campaigning for next elections has intensified. Revelations by the patriots about our passports for Cash scheme now exposed further by CBS, have them afraid like hell. Expect them to behave irrationally.
However, the most pertinent issue will not be addressed by Skerritt and his Cabal. Skerritt, supported by those 3 guys on the Electoral Commission, will never reform the electoral process, so that our General elections could be FREE and FAIR and FREE from FEAR. The Voters’ list is still bloated. A complete re-registration will authenticate that List, which is presently an avenue for many irregularities. Where are the VOTER ID CARDS promised by the Electoral Commission?
What about campaign finance? Those with money, wealth, those foreigners with our passports, because they have money, controlling Dominica. 15 Acres of our Cabrits National Park given away to foreigner Range Dev. Public Works area given to Chinese……..PLUS
Just let me no when he will be in my village of vielle case and castle bruce i well want to meet the man
Opposition look out, I smell a rotten rat. Hopefully CBI money will be spent in all Constituencies. Opposition Pal. Reps and Senators please be present to talk on behalf of your Constituencies your people will be there to support you.
Oh yes Lennox your programme on the media is bearing fruit. Thank you.Bi
Ok Skerrit is the best politician in Dominica. Hands down! I am not into partisan politics but that is a great political strategy.
He is charming, friendly, accessible and now he will come to you. If that is not the trait of a smart politician, I do not know what is. If only he could use the powers for more good than other things, DA would be the best! Stop the handouts my boy, give people jobs…
I hope my village is on your list,because i would like to talk with you regarding development with the cbi funds,dont expect me to ask you money is about goodness for our country.
Chavismo at its best. Why in the year 2017 leaders still think they have to go around giving people money like they are some saviour. This is a false sense of concern and development. Skerrit socialism does not work. One day you will learn the hard way and Dominica will pay a serious price.
So this is a Social Services exercise carried out by the PM feeding the people hand to mouth like babies. It s a bit like saying let me reduce the dignity levels amongst the citizens by getting them to come to me cap in hand for the mere morsels I will bestow to their hungry bellies. I might even get to buy some new allies along the way.
Maybe I have become cynical and jaded by this administration’s corrupt behaviour and contemptous practices but this one man show cant go on for much longer unchallenged. Wake up people, it is your right to know where and how $50 million a month CBI money is being spent? He is accoutable to you not the other way around. Ask questions and dont settle for bull answers. Seek proof – too many secrets, too many lies. Demand full transparency and have no doubts. An honest government is an open government.
so instead of you going to the red clinic, now the red clinic comes to you
If there is no change in the way this country is managed this dependency syndrome will escalate into a socialist state stuck in poverty with chronic beggars depending on Skerritt, and a smaller version of Venezuela will emerge.
FAIRE YO PLI FEYAN
So no more work for the parl rep?