Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has taken somewhat of a religious tone as Lent approaches, calling on Dominicans to stop and reflect on what is right in the sight of God and the manner Dominica is being packaged.

In many Christian traditions, Lent is a time of repentance, fasting and preparation for the coming of Easter. It is also a time of self-examination and reflection. The 40-day period begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Holy Saturday.

In an address to the nation on Friday, the Prime Minister said he wishes that Dominicans use the religious occasion for reflection.

“Fellow Dominicans, Ladies and Gentlemen, it is my fervent wish that we use the approaching Lenten season to stop and reflect on what’s right and appropriate in the sight of God and Man, with respect to the manner in which we go about packaging and promoting our country,” he noted. “A house that is divided will not stand.”

He stated that the political temparature in Dominica is always high since there can never be consensus on all issues “but we do not have to resort to slash and burn methods to stress and get our points across.”

“I have said before and I shall repeat here again, that misuse of social media can make or break small islands such as Dominica. It is shameful to hear and read of some of the things said by Dominicans about Dominica and other Dominicans,” he noted. “While all citizens are free to express their views and associate with the party of their choosing, it must at all times be remembered, that at the end of the day, it is Dominica that is left with a black eye. It is a worsening image and reputation of Dominica that we will have to deal with, if and when the electorate considers it appropriate to hand the reigns of office to their party and its leaders.”

He stated that Lenten season is a good time for Dominicans to recommit themselves to promoting positive things about Dominica.

“Therefore, I wish to reiterate that the start of the Lenten season in a few days time, is an opportune time for Dominicans, at home and abroad, to recommit to the cause of promoting and upholding all that is positive and exemplary about our country.” he stated. “These unjustified, ill-informed and harmful rants on social media need to stop. They achieve nothing, other than portraying Dominica in a negative light in the eyes of the world.”

Skerrit said the violence which erupted in Roseau on February 7 are still fresh in the minds of Dominicans and “should serve to remind us of the need to conduct ourselves in a manner that would redound to the glory and benefit of our beloved Dominica.”

“This weekend is the countdown to the high point of our Carnival celebrations and I would hope that we can all, as of today, set partisan politics aside, and contribute to making this year’s carnival one of the best ever,” he said. “I am inspired by the number of visitors and returning nationals flying and sailing in for the carnival. I urge our citizens and residents, let us all act in a responsible manner, so as to create an atmosphere of fun, peace and relaxation, as we enjoy the most original carnival in the Caribbean. May God grant us a safe and incident free carnival, and may He continue to guide and protect our beautiful island.”