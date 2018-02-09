PM Skerrit wants CBI program to be “immune from partisanship;” opposition demands accountabilityDominica News Online - Friday, February 9th, 2018 at 12:02 PM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said Dominica’s CBI Program should be immune from partisanship while Opposition Leader Lennox Linton is calling for accountability of the program.
Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the CBI-funded Anichi Resort in Portsmouth earlier this week, Skerrit said Dominica would not be where it is today in its response to Hurricane Maria if it wasn’t for the CBI program.
“We in Dominica, sometimes we allow our petty difference to get in the way of bigger things for our country, more constructive things for our country and that is why we have always said to Dominicans that the CBI Program must be immune from partisanship,” he stated. “We must see these things as our treasures because had it not been for the CBI, I can say to you as the Minister for Finance, we would not be where we are today in our response to the hurricane notwithstanding the fact that 226 percent of our GDP was impacted by this hurricane.”
According to the Prime Minister, Dominica has not defaulted on any of its debt since the hurricane, thanks to the CBI.
“This government and this country have not defaulted on one debt payment since the hurricane,” he noted. “Institutions like the World Bank when I met with them in October, were very surprised that their monies came to them at the end of September, our debt repayment to the World Bank came at the end of September after the hurricane.”
He added, “all our pensioners are receiving their pensions today, funds from the CBI. Every single public servant has been paid since the hurricane, from the CBI. Every single expenditure of the state in large measure, the funds have come from the CBI because what we do in the government is that we manage the resources very prudently and responsibly. We are responsive but also very responsible and lucky for us we had some saved so that when the hurricane came we could buy food and water for our citizens and not rely entirely on the benevolence of our benefactors.
But according to Linton, there must be accountability of the program.
“I am hearing now that the Prime Minister is indicating that the CBI has kept us afloat, yes because the CBI money is coming in at 40 to 50 million dollars a month,” he stated. “The Prime Minister went into great detail to tell the people of Dominica of all of the taxes that are not being received, all about the tax revenue that was down but nothing about the CBI revenues that are being used for a number of different things. We need to have that accounted.”
Linton gave examples of what must be revealed by the government.
“We need to know what has been the in flow of CBI monies since the storm, what was the balance when the storm came, how much is coming and what had these monies been used for,” he said.
He stated that there are a number of things the government should have done since the hurricane.
“There are a number of things the government could have done and ought to have done since the storm that has not been done and a lot of things that have been done late could have been done a lot sooner because its not like we didn’t have money, we had money over $400-million of passport money when the storm came,” he said. “We never sat down to reorder priorities based on the budget that we passed two months before and that is the significance of meetings of parliament.”
25 Comments
Remember the words of MAMO, GET THEM OUT AT ALL COST. Put that Labour party and Skeritt out!
As opposition leader Lennox knows very well where to find the information related to the CBI funds. But since he is so deceitful, he wants his supporters to believe that the Skerrit administration has no account how the funds are directed. Dominica would be in a very bad financial state if Lennox was PM. In life desperation and envy is a man’s downfall. Lennox will never be Prime Minister. He can’t continue to be a journalist in Parliament.
My brother stop paving skettit footsteps!!!!
Can you please connect the Petro caribe US$100 million debt forgiven by the Venezuelan government to CBI funds for us fooools out here???
Okay for argument sake lets supposed Lennox as opposition leader knows where to find the information about the usage and accountability of the CBI funds, though, we know he has been asking in parliament on our behalf all the time to no response, what about you and I, dont you think we need to know about the CBI usage esp as we seeing is the PM’s boys alone that’s benefiting..
Look another of his boys broke ground for a new hotel using CBI funds, but guest what even PM Skerrit himself in his speech at the ceremony labeled the hotel as a “family hotel”….go figure…a hotel is built with CBI funds but it is a family hotel and u don’t want Lennox to ask questions about CBI; perhaps u too are benefiting; if not, how foolish are u…while some getting fat on CBI…u have to pick up their scrums.
But pm the resort in Portsmouth belongs to u so we do all expect that boy all I See is a one man show
Transparency and accountability are hallmarks of good governance. This good governance should be bolstered by Inclusivity. When it comes to good governance, the Skerrit’s administration breaks all the rules. Wrongdoings are so ubiquitous that the government needs to be thoroughly disinfected. Unless the government sees the people as human beings with needs to be satisfied and not merely as voters there would be no meaningful change or progress. Until the incumbent regime makes a serious and sincere effort to be inclusionary, their haphazard efforts would fall on barren grounds. Be a government for all the citizens and every legal resident not just for an exclusive few.
Gason Skerro you bold eh. That’s like telling us even if we see somebody committing a crime don’t talk. But I don’t blame you know because you are a good strategist; too bad for your opponents that have a much better vision for the country and of much better character than you and your gang but they lacking in strategy. I mean if on Tuesday when a high profile person like the former US president Bill Clinton was in Roseau, they should have used that opportunity to stage a massive peaceful demonstration with placards displaying their grievances such as, “stop selling our passports to criminals”, “Skerrit Must go”, Why was Monfared hiding in Dominica? “why use funds from world bank to play politics’? Why is the opposition not invited? Stop corruption. “We need justice” ; No to dictatorship etc. These are the sort of things we see in the US when the President is about to visit. It would have been powerful and trust me, the US press would pick that up like 1,2,3
Linton have guts eh….. Garcon doh lecture anyone when Maria hit you run from Dominica. Frànkly speaking shut up!!!! All of a sudden you have mouth to talk? What we really remember is the fact that around this time last year you and your minions held a meeting on Kennedy Ave and instigated the biggest treasonous act our country has everseen. Making PJ and 1979 seem like child’s play. I would tell u what to do with your recommendation but DNO would censor my comment. Have a good day
count how many times skerrit was off island between 18th Serptember and 18th October, and how many times Linton was off island…..even Trinidad Skerrit ran to, saying he going to speak to UWI student, which was truly just another pathetic attempt to evade the misery in DA……
So before you cry down Linton WHO IS NOT THE PM, for leaving island almost TWO months after Maria, think of how many times Skerrit the PRIME MINISTER left and doing so when Dominica’s millions of ambassadors could have represented him/Dominica in all the donors fete he was attending.
Zor Sot
Firstly, I think to be fair you have seen the results of Skerrit’s trips. He could not have sat down here crying with us and get the support which he was able to. Something we have to learn is that not only the PM is in public life, so those who are in public life but not P.M. better get some practice runs on transparency and accountability also.
Secondly, I totally agree that government’s operations, be it CBI or any other must be accountable, but I think that is what the Parliament and buget estimates and questions on the floor are about and I don’t recall any other government being asked to give a ball by ball commentary on expenditure throughout the year.
Thirdly, left to Linton and cohorts there would be no CBI for which to account. I don’t even know how he can demand anything related to expenditure from CBI funds with a straight face. I guess that’s the new norm.
The PM was out of the country looking for assistance for his people after Maria while, immediately after the hurricane Lennox went to North Africa – Western Sahara, breaking bread with the Polisario people and claiming to be sympathetic to their plight since they were fighting for their independence and Morocco was occupyiny 2/3 of their land; that was his priority. The man had the nerve to go on radio on his return, talking about his trip while his constituents struggled to clear their village and put tarpaline on their roofs.
Barbara, you know very well that aid would have made it’s way regardless of Skerrit’s many and too often trips!!!!
Look at other islands that were ravaged, tell me how many times did their commander and chief took flights…… Before Skerrit left island just TWO DAYS after Maria (claiming he was homeless on national tv in ANU) aid from Trinidad, Barbados and even the US was already on island. Do you know what happens when a state of emergency is called??? Well it allows for foreign aid to rally and come pouring in, check and see how quickly the French came to our aid.
Every island affected last hurricane season is receiving financial aid, it is not like Dominica is receiving 90% of that aid and guess what, their PMs weren’t out of the island every two weeks….like literally
oh yeah, how much aid did the UWI student bring in….and from what Skerro is saying, is CBI that helping DA not his galavanting after Maria.
Natureislander – BOOOOO STOP THE LIES!!!!!
you all are some really manipulative turds!!!!!
Linton walked from Morne Daniel to Marigot after Maria…. you took your time to create this lie in an effort to rid the man of the many things he did to aid his constituency, BUT the public knows the truth.
Remember he was on facebook demanding that relief supplies that were taken away from Marigot be returned NOW! While other villages were still on hands and knees waiting for their Parl reps Marigot was well organized. There were many vids surfacing on social media of the steps being taken and strides being made in Marigot because of Linton, the village council and newly formed committee they established, efforts!!!!
PM Skerrit…..Provide a proper financial breakdown of how the CBI monies is used in The State, Total coming in and The balance on the CBI account.
It is Dominicans monies and we need to know!!!!!
As a GOVT it is the responsible thing to do or monies end up MISSING!!!!!
PM, This seems like a rich family who entrust their kids inheritance to a lawyer. The lawyer is now providing the kids a few of their basic needs and saying to them don’t worry what is the dollar amount entrust to you. This opens the gate for THEFT…………..
You have it exactly right @Real. That is very sound comments that cannot be condemned. The monies were obtained from the sale of a public asset. Therefore, the public has a right to know the monthly intake, the detailed expenditure of these public funds, the balance, etcetera(a very detailed account). The CBI is no one’s personal purse.
Just tune in to Skerrit for your daily dose of hypocrisy!! Where Nanthan come from to be head of CBI??..Aha!
There’s a reason why he himself is keeping it partisan. Dominicans need to get Skerrit out if they are ever to know how much money the CBI draws in and how the money is spent. He is just too opposed to transparency and that is why people must be suspicious.
But that Skerrit is something else you know. How could he want the sale of our passports which is causing him, his friends, his lawyers to become rich, while the counrty has gone to hell in poverty, laziness, and all kinds of crime to be immune from partisanship? In essence what Skerrit is saying is don’t talk about my passport program even if it caused wanted criminals like Monfared to get one and run to Dominica to hide
it is in the interest of the pm to have and to control extreme privacy in all matters relating to the CBI programme, he mentioned “treasures” unusual phrase to use, I see his reasoning about none interference keep it private for all of the reasons, Dominicans need to go figure that one,
Is that a joke where is all the relief and all types of money pm you received after maria
You know the answer:”it is none of your damn business….!”. (Copyright, Roosevelt Skerrit).
Skerrit why is it so hard to give an accountabilty,this is how democracy works,If your not then questions should ne asked,but the shady and corrupt regime you have running,questions must be asked.
When the budget is presented you will get accountability. By the way, not in the fullness of time but at budget time everything will be revealed.
What budget are you talking about fool? I’ve asked you before and you never got back to me. I tell you one thing, since that dictator came to power there has been nothing like a proper budget, just a release of fictional figures and sums to keep everyone happy. Answer me one question, who are the independent auditors of the governments accounts? Who has audited the CBI program, where is the audited income and expenditure for the program. Who has audited the Petro Caribe Dominica Ltd. accounts and where are the reports?? Where is it all??
In Skerrits private safe…
@radiyx, nothing that Skeritt presents in terms of accountability of CBI funds or any other funds will be accepted by people like you. This fool is telling you that government revenues and expenditures are laid out in the annual budget so you and the leader of the opposition will have to wait. But I don’t expect you to understand as your lazy and idiotic brain is somewhere at the bottom of a blue lagoon.
We have no parliament, not even a fully functioning cabinet. We have a one-man government, ruling by decree, who’s attitude appears to be that we must not ask any questions but be grateful instead. I’m afraid democracy is effectively dead in Dominica.