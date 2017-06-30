Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has warned against what he described as the ‘gambling of the leadership’ of Dominica saying the matter is a very serious one.

Speaking on Thursday at a ceremony to observe the 12th anniversary of the PetroCaribe Energy Cooperation Agreement, he said in a world of uncertainty the proper decisions must be made.

“The leadership of our country must not be gambled, you have to determine these things in a very serious, sober and mature manner,” he stated.

He pointed out that in parts of the world, electorates vote in established governments and the next morning they are upset about it.

“We’ve seen what’s happening in the rest of the world where people asked for a change of governments, an established and long-standing government, what happening now in the world, the world now is more uncertain than I’ve ever seen it because electorates go about voting in governments and the next morning they are all upset with themselves for what they have done as electorates…” he said.

He noted that this is done without proper analysis of the situation.

“We go and we vote without properly analyzing things and we put the future of our children in jeopardy,” Skerrit said.

He went to say that those with children want a better life for them.

“All of us who have children want to make sure our children have a secured future and a better life than we had and therefore in this world of great uncertainty, making decisions like these are serious matters and it cannot be done because of one simple thing which we are dissatisfied with at one point in time,” he noted.