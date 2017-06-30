PM Skerrit warns about gambling the leadership of DominicaDominica News Online - Friday, June 30th, 2017 at 10:08 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has warned against what he described as the ‘gambling of the leadership’ of Dominica saying the matter is a very serious one.
Speaking on Thursday at a ceremony to observe the 12th anniversary of the PetroCaribe Energy Cooperation Agreement, he said in a world of uncertainty the proper decisions must be made.
“The leadership of our country must not be gambled, you have to determine these things in a very serious, sober and mature manner,” he stated.
He pointed out that in parts of the world, electorates vote in established governments and the next morning they are upset about it.
“We’ve seen what’s happening in the rest of the world where people asked for a change of governments, an established and long-standing government, what happening now in the world, the world now is more uncertain than I’ve ever seen it because electorates go about voting in governments and the next morning they are all upset with themselves for what they have done as electorates…” he said.
He noted that this is done without proper analysis of the situation.
“We go and we vote without properly analyzing things and we put the future of our children in jeopardy,” Skerrit said.
He went to say that those with children want a better life for them.
“All of us who have children want to make sure our children have a secured future and a better life than we had and therefore in this world of great uncertainty, making decisions like these are serious matters and it cannot be done because of one simple thing which we are dissatisfied with at one point in time,” he noted.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
29 Comments
Our beautiful Dominica has been SOLD. SOLD for pittance thanks to Skerritt and his Cabal.
Dominicans are asking genuinely who are those Ambassadors, especially the foreigners given our DIPLOMATIC PASSPORTS and appointed Ambassadors without we know.
How did those foreigners, get our Diplomatic passports? Who hand-delivered those passports? How much did they pay? Who did they pay for those passports? How did they end up working for Dominica, but Dominicans do not know? Only when those crooks and criminals are arrested by INTERPOL, FBI, CIA, Scotland Yard, in the US, UK, Italy, Dominican Republic, that Dominicans get to know and not by Skerritt and his Cabal.
How has Dominica benefited from all those DIPLOMATS? They have been found to be using our DIPLOMATIC passports for diplomatic immunity, to evade the Law. Those with our Diplomatic passports have been arrested for FRAUD, MONEY-LAUNDERING and other criminal acts. Are those the friends of Skerritt or Lennox?
Skerrit ………… playing on the minds of the uneducated and ignorant people who refuse to open their eyes to see this man’s arrogance.
You don’t have to worry about your kids future in Dominica my friend, they will be in the biggest economy in the world while we who keep on voting for you will be in the smallest economy on earth.
So go ahead and secure they future it is as green as the trees in Belles.
Dominicans took the biggest gamble when they elected Scare-rit so many time, so what are you talking about ! I am so sick and tired of this dictator.
Skerrit Must Go!
Skerrit Must Go!
DNO , If my comment was to bash SKerrit you would have posted it but just because it doesn’t it is nowhere to be seen; but at least you read it and It would really like to know what is so wrong that it could not be posted?
chupes
Our children? yours was born in Amerikka , you don’t give a dam about Dominican kids, stop your lying self, you can fool some people some times , but you can fool all the people all of the time , corrupt there mind give them tablets so they can be preoccupy with the bull crap while you amaze all your wealth, you and your cronies, but your day will come , just like baby Doc in Haiti, we cannot even have a peaceful protest in D.A without your goon squad with machine guns pointed at our people , and you are asking for the people cooperation’s in solving the hash of murders in D.A. gabon kiss me where the sun don’t shine.
But what I hearing therre ner…so Mr believe is he alone that run Dominica man? ? Mr want to stay in power forever man… my boi is not u alone that can lead a country… man u there for 17 goin on 18 years and what we have??? Rampant unemployment. .Rampant corruption… man call the election for us to vote your out of there
Hmmm. Interesting. I have not seen.any comments about the CBI today. Is it bcuz of this… http://www.pwmnet.com/Financial-Centres/The-CBI-Index-key-findings-Caribbean-programmes-out-in-front which incidentally or deliberately DNO has not cited either. Hmmm. We await answers from LL, if he’s able to come up from the “body blows” Sam Raphael dealt
stop the crying boss. we want a different leadership.
“All of us who have children want to make sure our children have a secured future and a better life than we had and therefore in this world of great uncertainty,.”
You are D%#n right! No wonder you went and had yours born in the MIGHTY USA. So do you really care about our children here at home. What every powers you have keeping you in power shall, and will be broken. I know some in the administration whose modah, and some their fadah is deep in saw-sa-ry (and the children know it too), Well, I’m serving them notice, that there is a higher power that will bring them down. Dominica is a Democracy and we the people will keep it so; BY ANY MEANS POSSIBLE. Many a patriot have dedicated themselves to that purpose because we love our beloved country. We’ll take it back from the Wolves which are from the DOUG family.
I don’t know the guy Skerrit so called P.M so call doctor-If this crap continues I amprepared to dump mine which was obtained thru hard work and yrs.( according to Trump) neither do I care to.. On the issue of DLP we all know the deal-after Rosie & Pierro’s deaths . Some so call leaders of the then DLP not the morphed Neo DLP we have today pretending to be. DLPites gambling DA away all over the world.
So stupidy tell me how can you request what U did when you and ur boys are the real gamblers.
De pot telling the pan its butt is black. Skerrit you escaping boy , why Drs in the Pyhsc depart have not admitted U against ur will.
Guy U have cojones or U are NUTS.
Why does Roosevelt Skerrit, mortal like me, believes he is the only one who can lead Dominica? Why? Is he suffering from megalomania?
Because he is the one selected three times in a row…..t0 lead the nation. so unless someone else is chosen he will be there for an other 25 years or more. We taking all 21 next time. Historically a record breaker. Remember 10 to one, next time it will be 21 to none
Dude its time for you to go i dont care if is a dog or cat we elect but 16 years place needs a new face,your boring and your lies have reached the peak,once supported you but change is a must.
You have no case Mr. Skaerat! Are Jesus Christ? Were you sent to save and keep Dominica? Man get D L outta air. No wonder you have ordered your imps to go around the country and make monetary donation for the purpose of “small business” venture. You will not continue to fool and rule Dominica as papa and baby duck, nuh! Better think again bro. We’ve had more than enough of you B-OoOL SsHhitt. So go ahead and fool your own self. What you think, Dominica is yours, mann! Mister must B Krazzy.
NO u guys will not allu will vote linton and then live to regret it later ! take heed to my PM word ! I see no good coming from linton .he is too bitter and angry at the world at himself at the country at everything!
The very words of the Prime minister:
“The leadership of our country must not be gambled
the world now is more uncertain than I’ve ever seen it
this is done without proper analysis of the situation.
without properly analyzing things and we put the future of our children in jeopardy,”
make sure our children have a secured future and a better life than we had and therefore in this world of great uncertainty…….
All of this is very true from a SPIRITUAL (+or-) standpoint BUT the BIBLE gives all the answers to those questions! The direction we take depends on us! No man can save us but the father who lives within true believers and is knocking at every door so that we can open our hearts to him!
Great and mighty things will he do in our lives if we only believe with ALL our heart! We must surrender our all for Satan is not the only enemy but the flesh! We can use the word of God to defeat satan but what can we use to defeat the flesh? Our desires? The presence of God!
Praise…
Look who’s talking…
You’ve lost momentum at home and credibility in the diaspora – . You fail frequently and your lack of ECONOMIC success speaks volume. Lying becomes second nature! Not only do you bend the truth about issues large and small, you take comfort in it.
Could not have said it better
Assertive like the rod of Moses!😡
Alas god help dominica under skerat
So just when you think you’ve seen and heard it all with the Dear Leader declaring himself a ” Disciple” and making pronouncements to the effect that he will only give up leadership when his son starts having children, now he dreams up that Dominicans should not gamble the leadership of Dominica. This sounds like a tribute to Papa Doc Duvalier, the late Haitian dictator who felt he was the only one capable of leading his country. What’s next? Banning elections altogether and declaring himself prime minister for life?
Erasmus B. Black. That wouldn’t be a bad thing would it? Instead of Linton.
You Cannot tell us who is worse than that scary guy. We will determine who to put in office next election
I see you in panic mode Dr. Pun from Enbar, V-Casse. But I am assuring you that we will vote in a more responsible, honest and forward thinking government next time around and will will NOT be the PM. Talking in tongues will not help you either for we have seen the evils that you and the DLP are capable of when given power.
The DLP has become very complacent, dishonest and lacks credibility nationally, regionally and internationally under you and Tone-tone’ watch so as the Americans would say; “adios MF’s”!! And please, take Charlo with you wherever you go because he has failed the institution of the presidency miserably.
Assertive like the rod of Moses!
Thank you Roosevelt but frankly, after 14 years of you at the helm I think it is time for a change and I’d rather take a calculated risk with new management than continue with the shambles we have right now. Time to clean out the stable and put fresh straw. No offence, but I think that is what democracy is all about.
The ramblings of a dictator in the making. Why do you sound so opposed to change Junior? You want to stay in power forever? Time for you to go mi sey!
So what are you trying to say: the electorate should allow your party stay in power to the end of time?
No not till the end of time…….just the next 25 years (or more)