PM Skerrit warns about including children in politicsDominica News Online - Thursday, July 20th, 2017 at 2:21 PM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, has condemned the inclusion of children in politics, especially on social media.
In speaking at a recent town hall meeting, Skerrit said that in his time as a politician, never has he included the children of other politicians in the field.
“I have been in active politics for seventeen years and I have never gone to attack an opponent’s family, never brought their children into politics. For us in the Labour Party Government that is a no-no, stay away from that,” he said.
Skerrit spoke about his children’s names appearing in the politics of social media. This, he described as “a lack of decency.”
“Where is the decency? What does a three-year-old have to do with politics? What does a one-year-old have to do with politics? These people are not about representing people,” he stated.
Despite all of this, Skerrit has made it known that his government will not react in a like manner.
“You will never hear me bringing in any parliamentarian’s children into politics in a negative way. If I have to mention their names, [it] is something positive and constructive I will have to say about these people,” He remarked.
5 Comments
I completely agree with Mr. Skerrit that politicians’ children should not become targets of political vendettas. But too many of the PM’s speeches and those of his Senior Counsel’s are heavily laced with smears, innuendos, disrespect, distortion and spurious accusations against their countrymen and women who just happen to oppose their style of governance. The divisive political rhetoric has pitted citizens against each other from the womb to the tomb. The coarse and divisive discourse would not end until those at the top lead by example. Dominicans would never fulfill their God-given potential unless selfish individualism gives way to community love and cohesion.
I totally agree. However, one has to note that YOUR and ALL Dominican children LISTEN to what politicians say. And so the “leaders” must be mindful what they are saying not only to their children at home, but also in the public arena. Simply put-speak in a manner that your children would be proud to hear a parent speak, not only are they looking, they are also listening!
i’ve instructed my children that they should refer to NO MAN as HONORABLE until they have seen his actions and deemed them as such…. and let NOBODY ask them to do different for me to tear that person apart…
I Personally Doh Like, Nor Respected U Until NOW Mr. PM!
Take A Bow!
I completely agree.