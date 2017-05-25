Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has warned of what he described as a ‘dangerous precedent’ now taking place in Dominica.

In an address to the nation on Thursday, he said the precedent that is being set is where the “expression of views by some, is accompanied, almost always, by street protests, lawlessness, and violence.”

“Dominica is being black-eyed in the regional and international world by media reports of this very “un-Dominican” behavior that is creeping into the mainstream of society,” he stated.

According to the Prime Minister, earlier this week, members of the police force had to restrain themselves as they deal with the mob-like behavior of ‘political activists’- doing the bid of their leaders.

He was referring to scenes outside parliament on Tuesday where protests were held in opposition to matters that were being tabled in parliament, including amendments to the House of Assembly (Election) Act. The protesters said the amendments will legalize treating and bribery, which are electoral offenses in Dominica.

“Earlier this week, members of the Dominica Police Force were forced, once again, to restrain themselves and, by so doing, exposed themselves to the real and serious threat of injury to their person and the destruction of private and state property, as a result of uncontrolled, mob-like behavior by political party activists, doing the bidding of their leaders,” he stated.

He referred to rioting in Roseau on February 7, following a meeting of the opposition United Workers Party and road blocks in Salisbury earlier this week.

“None can forget the disgraceful scene of February 7th this year, when many of the same people who attempted to storm the Parliament of Dominica last Tuesday, caused millions of dollars in damage and marred the beauty of our historic capital city of Roseau,” he stated. “Indeed, it was not lost on independent observers that some of the same characters were not far from the scene of Monday’s road blockage and other insidious behavior in the village of Salisbury.”

He added, “All this is pointing to a very sad and sorry picture emerging that, if allowed to go unchecked, could lead to dire consequences in the not too distant future.”

Skerrit said the government has a very dim view of the entire situation and is blaming the opposition.

“The Government of Dominica takes a very dim view of this unfortunate trajectory, which, it is to be noted, has hitherto been foreign to our political and cultural landscape,” he noted. “There have been differences of opinion before, and political parties in the past have had reason to vent and express their displeasure with, or opposition to, acts by or policies of the authorities. But, never in our history have we had crime and violence being the first course of action by an established political party.”

He said all of this is hurting the image of Dominica.

“The portrayal of Dominica as a melting pot for confusion and antisocial behavior is hurting the image of the country and threatens the social and economic wellbeing of our dear land,” he said.

The Prime Minister also noted that “street protests are normally the last resort of most responsible mature opposition parties in the Caribbean and the world.”