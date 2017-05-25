PM Skerrit warns of ‘dangerous precedent’ in DominicaDominica News Online - Thursday, May 25th, 2017 at 4:17 PM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has warned of what he described as a ‘dangerous precedent’ now taking place in Dominica.
In an address to the nation on Thursday, he said the precedent that is being set is where the “expression of views by some, is accompanied, almost always, by street protests, lawlessness, and violence.”
“Dominica is being black-eyed in the regional and international world by media reports of this very “un-Dominican” behavior that is creeping into the mainstream of society,” he stated.
According to the Prime Minister, earlier this week, members of the police force had to restrain themselves as they deal with the mob-like behavior of ‘political activists’- doing the bid of their leaders.
He was referring to scenes outside parliament on Tuesday where protests were held in opposition to matters that were being tabled in parliament, including amendments to the House of Assembly (Election) Act. The protesters said the amendments will legalize treating and bribery, which are electoral offenses in Dominica.
“Earlier this week, members of the Dominica Police Force were forced, once again, to restrain themselves and, by so doing, exposed themselves to the real and serious threat of injury to their person and the destruction of private and state property, as a result of uncontrolled, mob-like behavior by political party activists, doing the bidding of their leaders,” he stated.
He referred to rioting in Roseau on February 7, following a meeting of the opposition United Workers Party and road blocks in Salisbury earlier this week.
“None can forget the disgraceful scene of February 7th this year, when many of the same people who attempted to storm the Parliament of Dominica last Tuesday, caused millions of dollars in damage and marred the beauty of our historic capital city of Roseau,” he stated. “Indeed, it was not lost on independent observers that some of the same characters were not far from the scene of Monday’s road blockage and other insidious behavior in the village of Salisbury.”
He added, “All this is pointing to a very sad and sorry picture emerging that, if allowed to go unchecked, could lead to dire consequences in the not too distant future.”
Skerrit said the government has a very dim view of the entire situation and is blaming the opposition.
“The Government of Dominica takes a very dim view of this unfortunate trajectory, which, it is to be noted, has hitherto been foreign to our political and cultural landscape,” he noted. “There have been differences of opinion before, and political parties in the past have had reason to vent and express their displeasure with, or opposition to, acts by or policies of the authorities. But, never in our history have we had crime and violence being the first course of action by an established political party.”
He said all of this is hurting the image of Dominica.
“The portrayal of Dominica as a melting pot for confusion and antisocial behavior is hurting the image of the country and threatens the social and economic wellbeing of our dear land,” he said.
The Prime Minister also noted that “street protests are normally the last resort of most responsible mature opposition parties in the Caribbean and the world.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
15 Comments
Mr Punjab PhD (PM) ”the dangerous precedent was set by our President Charles Saverin since 1979; go read your proverbs son; the only dim view to be considered is your constant lies and innuendos concerning the CBI and good governance of our country. I’m convinced now more than ever that it’s time for ”skerrit and his entire deceptive cabinet to go”
What is the dangerous precedence is this so called Prime Minister referring to. The precedence set now in this country is before Jack sprat can say match, protest or demonstrate a gang of men dressed in full army fatigue well armed appears at all angles even on roof tops blocking roads and denying people their rights through intimidation that\’s the precedence being set. Unlike what we are seeing in Barbados, St.Lucia and St.Vincent where massive protest are allowed some even accompanied by DJ\’s and sound systems without one single riot police or police dressed in full fatigues heavily armed in site. DNO you should show the Video from a recent Labour party match against UW P government in St. Lucia as a fair comparison to what is now taking place here in Dominica.. So PM that\’s the New precedents being set in Dominica unlike the other islands protest are met with heavily armed police.
George Orwell, the man who wrote Animal Farm” is credited for saying “in times of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” A majority in the House of Assembly is not mandate to run the country as a dictatorship. Just ask Colonel John.
what is hurting the image of dominica is the lying the stealing the deceiving,corruption overload corruption overload
We playing with these fools tomuch find all of he or she who is causing these sadistic. Behavior bck home and jail them every one of them. No short term jail and their advisers double their jail term they r causing the outside world to not respect us for what we potray our self to b ,i will say like i always did this could never happen in my SSU. days never LL for one would have gotten some hard slap already
Skerrit would have liked that the opposition Parliamentarians come and make their case in the Parliament, as it should be in a peaceful democracy. But that’s where DLP has it’s strength: 15 to 6
Linton knows he doesn’t stand a chance in parliament so he’s taking Everything to the streets and the Airwaves. With UWPites unopposed on the streets That’s where Linton feels strong.
Nous deja connaitre : The image of Dominica doesn’t really matter until you’re Large and in Charge.
/ / / score this one as a UWP victory
We are turning dominica into a war zone , these people call themselves Christians, the bible says love your neighbor as your self , it also said if a man does not work he should not eat. We have to remove from our heads that we are poor and not capable of talking care of our selves , if that’s the case we accept the fact the only The government can solve all our problems . Our ancestors were great worries , they were not beggers, you all people are capable of talking care of your selves go do it.
Stupesss… Allu, I thought is resign the PM going to resign wee. But he knew very well demonstrations was going to take place. .
Skerrit brother i know you would like to say NO PROTEST action in Dominica..,but i can tell you very early that it will be an exercise in futility..I had MY BOOTS ON THE GROUND,outside of parliament to show my disgust at your regime trying to legalize bribery and treating,and i think we should protest at this unintelligible,dictatorial harangue of yours,which passes as a pres conference.I thought you would call the scene outside of parliament a COUP!!There should be island wide protest action tomorrow against this foolishness that you have garbled..I LIKE TO PROTEST AGAINST ANYTHING EVIL,and i SHALL continue to do so.
SKERRIT MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!
Roosevelt you are the …… who set your evil precedence a very long time ago in the country; remember you advise your supporters, to harass the people who do not dress in read. You told your supporters to harass them when “you meet them” in the streets, in shops, on Aircrafts, in another country, and in church! That is the kind of evil precedence you set in Dominica!
You set the precedence of lawlessness when you order your police to arrest members of the opposition without just cause; you sent police to ransack the homes of the opposition in the early hours of the morning for absolutely no reason; claiming that the bits of rags burnt in the streets of Roseau was organized by members of the UWP.
Tabling a law that will allow you to import, and transport people across the globe to vote illegally in the country, is indeed a precedence, because it will be the first such law in the history of the world. That Roosevelt is indeed a bad precedence!
And Roosevelt whereas I know you like to drop words that you do not even knows the meaning since you like to pick them up from people better educated than you are; I take the pleasure of defining the word “precedence, or precedent to you in public, eliminating your myth that you believe none but you know the meaning.
In one simple word precedence means or precedent means; an earlier occurrence of something similar. It actually means, something done or said that may serve as an example, or rule to authorize, or justify a subsequent act of the same or an analogous kind.
It is something such as a verdict in a court case rendered for the first time. That is why when lawyers argue cases in court or file a case they have to site a former precedent. I know in Dominica such is not the case, but I submit to you Roosevelt you have once again played with a word in the wrong context!
Say Francisco Etienne-Dods who is not an English, nor Linguistics Major told you!
O K never before ein , i hear .
when i say Carles Saverin is de …….in Dominica nobody believes it . He dere and he hearing the Prime Minister saying never before this and never before that , and he not opening his mouth and telling the Prime minister that not true , as he himself can vouch for that .
I say Dominica need prayers first , plenty rosary , then, only then , we could begin to see de light in the distance .
I am not even commenting on that hogwash….Protestors were not violent so why mixed limes and oranges just because they look alike. And for a PM, the PM of all, to describe a selective set of people for exercising their fundamental rights and dissatisfaction of a proposed bill that would, if passed, lopsidedly favour the ruling party in a peaceful manner is both irresponsible and unfair. Look at how the policemen dressed to address a protest situation with fewer than 200 persons…it’s seems like we are in Afghanistan and Syria.
PM, also remember as alleged, the guns were in the parliament building; no reports confirmed your suggestion that the protestors were violent as it is alleged that trigger-hungry young policemen were the ones firing warning shots…And in my lifetime, I saw so many major protest in Dominica…where roads were blocked and people (labourites) ready to fight due to Mamo increasing so traffic fees..
Skerrit, your Trumpism is showing…do you even read the words written for you before uttering them? I mean in 2017 where protests are taking place the world over, you expect Dominicans to fall for this BS:
“street protests are normally the last resort of most responsible mature opposition parties in the Caribbean and the world.”
Tell us why RBC closed the gov’t bank account instead!
The are dress very well defending Skerrit