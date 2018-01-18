Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said he welcomes post-Maria statements made by the Leader of the Opposition, Lennox Linton, although he said they are a bit late and Linton appears to be political in his expression.

He said Linton has not written to him directly but he appears to be constructive in his engagements.

In a press statement earlier this week, Linton expresses concerns over what he described as the government’s laissez-faire approach to recovery and reconstruction in the housing sector after the hurricane, saying this will cause many homeowners and families to remain in unsuitable housing conditions for the 2018 Hurricane Season and beyond.

Linton suggested a number of measures which he said the government should immediately implement to improve and accelerate recovery and reconstruction in the housing sector. Among them, informing the public about the amount, value and sources of building materials actually donated and pledged to Dominica to date and government’s plan to utilize these materials for climate resilient rehabilitation and construction of houses, immediately commence equitable distribution of building materials and household items in government’s possession to all deserving homeowners and householders, giving priority to the most vulnerable, low-income families whose homes were not insured and single parent householders.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday Skerrit said the statements made by Linton is welcomed.

“First of all I would like to welcome the statement made by the Leader of the Opposition, though it’s a bit late but nonetheless the Leader of the Opposition has started to be constructive in his engagements and utterances though I recognize in his statements that the still wanted to be political in his expression,” he said.

He stated that Linton has not written to him directly but 90 percent of his suggestions have been under consideration and costed by the government.

Skerrit gave the example where Linton suggested that the governments should procure a large quantity of building material “to augment what is available at the commercial outlets,” but he (Skerrit) this has actually been under consideration by the government.

“This is a matter that has been under consideration by the government since late November and it was delayed by the government because it has always been the government’s expression that it does not want to compete with the private sector or displace the private sector in any way,” he said. “So we are giving the private sector and opportunity to demonstrate it has the capacity to bring in the large volume of building material and roofing material needed in the country to facilitate the expeditious renovations of many of our homes in Dominica.”

He explained that government’s analysis showed that the private sector would not be able to bring in the quantities as yet.

“Therefore, the government in the first week of January placed an order of about EC$17-million to bring in an extensive consignment of building materials, from screws to galvanize, to assist with the covering and renovation of hundreds of homes across Dominica,” Skerrit stated. “We have sent the first payment and the supplier, that is out of Jamaica, has given us a payment schedule. So we’re not paying everything up front, he has given us a six months’ period to pay them the amount of monies. So the payment is about $5-million that has been sent to a firm in Jamaica,” he said.

According to Skerrit, the first shipment of the material is expected in Dominica on January 29.

“We will move with the assisting many families and individuals with building materials to fix their homes,” he said, adding that some will also be used to renovate public buildings.

“Some of those materials will also be used for public buildings. There are some police stations we have to fix, there are some health centers we have to fix, there are some public administration buildings that we have to cover to ensure that public servants can get back into their homes,” the Prime Minister said.