PM Skerrit welcomes post-Maria statement by LintonDominica News Online - Thursday, January 18th, 2018 at 10:59 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said he welcomes post-Maria statements made by the Leader of the Opposition, Lennox Linton, although he said they are a bit late and Linton appears to be political in his expression.
He said Linton has not written to him directly but he appears to be constructive in his engagements.
In a press statement earlier this week, Linton expresses concerns over what he described as the government’s laissez-faire approach to recovery and reconstruction in the housing sector after the hurricane, saying this will cause many homeowners and families to remain in unsuitable housing conditions for the 2018 Hurricane Season and beyond.
Linton suggested a number of measures which he said the government should immediately implement to improve and accelerate recovery and reconstruction in the housing sector. Among them, informing the public about the amount, value and sources of building materials actually donated and pledged to Dominica to date and government’s plan to utilize these materials for climate resilient rehabilitation and construction of houses, immediately commence equitable distribution of building materials and household items in government’s possession to all deserving homeowners and householders, giving priority to the most vulnerable, low-income families whose homes were not insured and single parent householders.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday Skerrit said the statements made by Linton is welcomed.
“First of all I would like to welcome the statement made by the Leader of the Opposition, though it’s a bit late but nonetheless the Leader of the Opposition has started to be constructive in his engagements and utterances though I recognize in his statements that the still wanted to be political in his expression,” he said.
He stated that Linton has not written to him directly but 90 percent of his suggestions have been under consideration and costed by the government.
Skerrit gave the example where Linton suggested that the governments should procure a large quantity of building material “to augment what is available at the commercial outlets,” but he (Skerrit) this has actually been under consideration by the government.
“This is a matter that has been under consideration by the government since late November and it was delayed by the government because it has always been the government’s expression that it does not want to compete with the private sector or displace the private sector in any way,” he said. “So we are giving the private sector and opportunity to demonstrate it has the capacity to bring in the large volume of building material and roofing material needed in the country to facilitate the expeditious renovations of many of our homes in Dominica.”
He explained that government’s analysis showed that the private sector would not be able to bring in the quantities as yet.
“Therefore, the government in the first week of January placed an order of about EC$17-million to bring in an extensive consignment of building materials, from screws to galvanize, to assist with the covering and renovation of hundreds of homes across Dominica,” Skerrit stated. “We have sent the first payment and the supplier, that is out of Jamaica, has given us a payment schedule. So we’re not paying everything up front, he has given us a six months’ period to pay them the amount of monies. So the payment is about $5-million that has been sent to a firm in Jamaica,” he said.
According to Skerrit, the first shipment of the material is expected in Dominica on January 29.
“We will move with the assisting many families and individuals with building materials to fix their homes,” he said, adding that some will also be used to renovate public buildings.
“Some of those materials will also be used for public buildings. There are some police stations we have to fix, there are some health centers we have to fix, there are some public administration buildings that we have to cover to ensure that public servants can get back into their homes,” the Prime Minister said.
you have fooled us enough…..trust me you are now fooling yourself. Are you really a human being????????????? how can a person life a normal life doing all these wickedness day in day out, month in month out, year in year out……..dominicians deliverance is near
Government buying large quantities of materials may be good, but has the government got the storage capacity such quantities will require? The PM failed to address the duty/VAT extension that is necessary to give more people opportunity to take advantage of this concession. With a 6-month period, only the first set of insureds who have got insurance payments and those who have the means to buy material without waiting for the insurance payments will be the ones getting the benefit of the concessions. Some claims will only be paid after litigation, so at least one year, but 2 or more may be needed.
Why can’t Skerritt be above gutter and remain there?If he finds that Linton, the leader of the opposition has some something useful to say, why not just thank him and move on.Instead, Skerritt has to wallow in the mud, like you know what.
What happens to this guy Skerrit? All of a sudden he has a come to Jesus moment. I have lost all respect for his this guy- never really had much anywa,. I am not interested in what he has to say….I am just wondering if he is going to dress like a play boy bunny in Melissa’s band.
@ NORM, AT least my prime minister Skerrit is a real man more than you will ever be, secondly he is the prime minister with knowledge and brainpower and you are nothing apart from a sheep dog.
Better late then never, hope you follow up, Roosevelt.
It’s time the Govt and entire Dominica recognize that the Governing body of Dominica includes both the ruling party and the opposition. This back and forth by these men in office should stop. You are both there to work in the interest of Dominica and its people.
So this cat and mouse game must stop. You will not always be the PM of Dominica , that’s a fact. And the Opposition Leader will not always be in Opposition,that’s a fact .
So why not work together to get things done. It should not be your gang against our gang style Government . I am tired that the entire Dominica is loosing the Forcus on our Development,with this darn Politics.
Dominican s Stop behaving like Apes.
The Country Needs New Focus and direction so that we can all be proud of the Country.
These days seems like we are moving backwards everyday .
Public office is for a while .bet you both are just darn stressed out .
Make your mark and leave that is what Govt should be about.
This country needs working…
skeritt looks likes he’s up to no good in the photo. Like a vilan from a movie
@ The One and only, I have been saying to you lots workers calamity party supporters my prime minister Skerrit has knowledge brainpower and skills and who don’t like it the doors are open and run you workers supporters are very good at that.
skerrit is maybe the most devious person who ever walked the earth
We welcome this update sir. Thanks for the information. And good luck with what you are doing for this country.
Linton is a politician ‘if he wasn’t you would not pay attention to what he had to say. You Skerrit have no good idea of where and how to start a gossip so, you decide to criticise the timing of a letter. Are we not in a democratic country? It appears to many that your politics shows all the aspects of a country which is ruled by dictators.Take note that Dominica belongs to you, your supporters, those that are neutral in politics and Linton’s supporters.Now isn’t the time to argue about what Linton or others may have said or will say. The country is ruined and the priority is to rebuild so that the people may have a good standard of living.There is no need to pretend to be nice after you have displayed excessive, prejudiced support for your own cause.Now isn’t the time to put up a show, the people are living in rabbit hutches, no water nor proper sanitary facilities. Skerrit and his acolytes have no planning skills because if they did, they would have put this plan in place…
Here we go again, DNO..your headlines can be quite misleading.
ADMIN: The headline was taken from the Prime Minister’s own words.
Mr. PM is because Linton doe know better, that why he does run his mouth so. The whole country has witnessed the government’s drive Post-Maria. These men and women have been working without pause! They have cleaned up the country and provided security, fed those who were cut off and unable to feed themselves. Mr Linton, after all this time off(only God knows where you were), you still come back with foolishness.
Let our PM do his job and be quiet. The real bosses know what it is they are doing, steady progress. We rising!
Linton statement came in months too late. When he should have been helping his fellow countrymen, he was hiding. Where has Linton been all this time? What has he done to ensure his constituents or supporters are doing ok? What support has he provided?
The government is working hard to ensure that all of us get the required assistance. They have ensured that relief was distributed twice and sometimes three times a week to villages. While the PM and his cabinet was visiting us in our leaking homes, Linton was nowhere to be found! Now he want to come with his late cries! Skerrit got this! Take a back seat.
Read your statement, Mr. Linton vs The government. This current administration has access to all state’s resources, all CBI funds all perks. What does Mr. Linton have? The man is an ordinary citizen like everyone else who also lost his roof. This has been one of the fundamental problems, the abuse of state’s resources to make it appear like its coming from the personal pockets of politicians. I recommend that the leader of the opposition be given access to state’s resources too. A proper functioning office with staff. Tax payers, both opposition and gov’t supporters pay the salaries of these politicians. Let’s do things right and just to help build a better more nation.
Wow, Skerrit must have had a conversion like St. Paul on the way to Ephesus. Miracles can happen I guess?