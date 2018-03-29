PMH receives donation from Dominican in AustriaDominica News Online - Thursday, March 29th, 2018 at 10:01 AM
The Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) received a donation of about €31,000, equivalent to EDC$99,000.00 from the Darrel Toulon Charity, a prominent Dominican based in Austria.
The accomplished ballet dancer in December 2017, organised a Charity Gala, “Darrel Toulon and Friends Benefit Gala for Dominica”, in Graz, Austria which raised the funds for the Hurricane Maria ravaged country.
Darrel with over forty International Artistes performing various genre from Classical to Gospel and Rock Music, Song and Dance presented over two hours of solid performance to a huge gathering Graz.
In a letter to the Ministry of Health and Environment, Toulon stated, “There were fellow Caribbean artistes: Melba Ramos from Puerto Rico, Miguel Rodriguez from Cuba, and our very own Dominican Sade Bully. Also on stage were Marialena Fernandes from India, Xianghui Zeng from China, Jessica Moretto from Brasil. All coming together to perform without pay on Tuesday the 12th of December, 2017. These Artistes all work in Austria, and who have made a connection to Dominica through working with me.”
He specified further, “With some effort on my part, all these Artistes met in Graz specifically for the Gala, and gave performances of highest quality. The involvement of the Business Sector, Private Donations, Politicians and the Gastronomy- and Hotel-Industry of the City of Graz, for one night our Country was in the spotlight.”
The money will be used for the procurement of equipment for the Blood Bank which was destroyed by Hurricane Maria in 2017.
Items for procurement for the Blood bank include, Couches, refrigerator, shaker, Cold centrifuge, Freezer ID, centrifuge Platelet, agitator and a Reverse Osmosis System.
In a response letter to Toulon, PMH Hospital Services Coordinator, Clayton Bryan, expressed thanks and gratitude on behalf of the Government of Dominica, the Ministry of Health and Environment, the management team of the Princess Margaret Hospital, together with the staff and patients.
“I do hereby extend our deepest appreciation for the hard work and team effort that was expended by Darrel Toulon and friends in hosting the “Darrel Toulon and Friends Benefit Gala for Dominica, after Hurricane Maria” in December 2017,” he said.
The funds were deposited in a special account at the National Bank of Dominica.
