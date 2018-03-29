Maria did not whisper or whistle – she pummelled, heckled, and thundered through – a Category 5 that more than just roared

Frightened ones later recalled Maria speaking in tongues, screaming in agony and dishing out fire and brimstone – oh Lord

In the aftermath, many were tempted to act ruthless while feeling powerless because they were roofless, foodless, several could care less

Manifestations of frustration and some say wickedness emerged as looters took control in spontaneous protest

Ravines had turned into gigantic rivers, and rivers strived to become oceans washing over a wind-weary and drenched Waitukubuli

Lives were lost, grieving became a national prayerful tool that ruled and coloured every single day

Don’t ponder why many fled a devastated and decimated land rather than in the rubble wallow and stay

They had experienced the unimaginable, saw red, battled boulders and broken trees to get somewhere, anywhere away from the endless pain

Maria had had its way, and the traumatized would never be the same even as they tried to keep head above water again and again

The heroes of the Maria horror movie made sure their voices were heard around the globe

They too had suffered, but the people and their plight was their priority, they told the world

Sincerity, hypocrisy, the will to survive, the urge to drive the relief operation forward as a crowning glory

Who could deny that patriotism was alive and well – many lives young and others were no longer around that tale to tell

Neither could they hear the rhythm and the music of hammer on galvanize, the shovelling of the mixture for roofs turned into concrete

Or see funeral after funeral that a bewildered people religiously attended in a bid to comprehend why climate change was casting a deadly spell

And as days turn into weeks and weeks into month more young lives, old lives, other lives too would bow into submission to the death knell

Locals and diasporans with property felt the power of the insurance magnates who informed one and all of the “under-insured” notion

A message they had neglected to pass on before disaster struck and homelessness conquered a battered and bruised nation

Its people told you would get much less than the dollar egg nest required to rebuild as the powers chanted their “build better” melody

And the feet-dragging to pay the insurance pittance sort to drive many to the craziness that they had escaped from Mariology

Dominica Strong was read on passing dump trucks, championed in song, and shouted on the airwaves

While old granny took another nightly unwarranted shower because a passing cloud sprinkled a few raindrops on her exposed-to-the-elements bed again

But hope is alive: The international community rallied to the Dominica cause, the governmental cog sprang into high gear at high altitude

But so too did the politicking and the bickering from both sides which the profound Maria message still manage to elude

So the young dance and party as though lives depend on the gyrating and pulsating manifestations

And the dream of a gentler, kinder nation remains as elusive as ever

Climate change my brother, climate change my sister, but the societal revolution required to make us better remains disguised forever

To be found only in the realms of forked tongues and fanciful pontification, world without end Amen