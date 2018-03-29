POETRY: Maria MariaKen Richards - Thursday, March 29th, 2018 at 3:30 PM
Maria did not whisper or whistle – she pummelled, heckled, and thundered through – a Category 5 that more than just roared
Frightened ones later recalled Maria speaking in tongues, screaming in agony and dishing out fire and brimstone – oh Lord
In the aftermath, many were tempted to act ruthless while feeling powerless because they were roofless, foodless, several could care less
Manifestations of frustration and some say wickedness emerged as looters took control in spontaneous protest
Ravines had turned into gigantic rivers, and rivers strived to become oceans washing over a wind-weary and drenched Waitukubuli
Lives were lost, grieving became a national prayerful tool that ruled and coloured every single day
Don’t ponder why many fled a devastated and decimated land rather than in the rubble wallow and stay
They had experienced the unimaginable, saw red, battled boulders and broken trees to get somewhere, anywhere away from the endless pain
Maria had had its way, and the traumatized would never be the same even as they tried to keep head above water again and again
The heroes of the Maria horror movie made sure their voices were heard around the globe
They too had suffered, but the people and their plight was their priority, they told the world
Sincerity, hypocrisy, the will to survive, the urge to drive the relief operation forward as a crowning glory
Who could deny that patriotism was alive and well – many lives young and others were no longer around that tale to tell
Neither could they hear the rhythm and the music of hammer on galvanize, the shovelling of the mixture for roofs turned into concrete
Or see funeral after funeral that a bewildered people religiously attended in a bid to comprehend why climate change was casting a deadly spell
And as days turn into weeks and weeks into month more young lives, old lives, other lives too would bow into submission to the death knell
Locals and diasporans with property felt the power of the insurance magnates who informed one and all of the “under-insured” notion
A message they had neglected to pass on before disaster struck and homelessness conquered a battered and bruised nation
Its people told you would get much less than the dollar egg nest required to rebuild as the powers chanted their “build better” melody
And the feet-dragging to pay the insurance pittance sort to drive many to the craziness that they had escaped from Mariology
Dominica Strong was read on passing dump trucks, championed in song, and shouted on the airwaves
While old granny took another nightly unwarranted shower because a passing cloud sprinkled a few raindrops on her exposed-to-the-elements bed again
But hope is alive: The international community rallied to the Dominica cause, the governmental cog sprang into high gear at high altitude
But so too did the politicking and the bickering from both sides which the profound Maria message still manage to elude
So the young dance and party as though lives depend on the gyrating and pulsating manifestations
And the dream of a gentler, kinder nation remains as elusive as ever
Climate change my brother, climate change my sister, but the societal revolution required to make us better remains disguised forever
To be found only in the realms of forked tongues and fanciful pontification, world without end Amen
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Great poem….lovely imagery, memorable metaphors.
Well Done Ken.