Police announce new traffic arrangements in RoseauDominica News Online - Thursday, April 6th, 2017 at 11:49 AM
The police have announced new traffic arrangements for Roseau to accommodate the final construction phases of the West Bridge project.
These traffic changes are set to last up till April 30th, 2017.
Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said vehicles traveling along Great George Street will turn left along River Street and then right on Kings Lane, then left on River Bank to the Chinese Friendship Bridge to exit the city.
He said the section of road along River Bank, from the intersection of Upper Lane, has been cordoned off, therefore, vehicles traveling along River Bank from Independence Street will turn left on Upper Lane.
The section of road at Pottersville on St. Johnson’s Avenue from the petrol filling station to Mavo’s Bar on Steeber Street will been cordoned off to vehicular traffic, however, pedestrian access is available to business places such as Malcolm Stevens and Sons Ltd., and Cashwiz.
Hello and good afternoon my people. The gentleman in the Gary pants behind the Prime Minister I believe he’s a Civil Engineer but I can’t remember his name. Can’t he tell the PM that the bridge is to low and it will cause flooding into Roseau. Also this is a simple bridge that should span the river without having any footing in the water which cause tree branches to get stuck and cause the flooding.
Can you put a site map for people who do not know the names of the streets you talking about? A drawing ? something!