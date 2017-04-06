The police have announced new traffic arrangements for Roseau to accommodate the final construction phases of the West Bridge project.

These traffic changes are set to last up till April 30th, 2017.

Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said vehicles traveling along Great George Street will turn left along River Street and then right on Kings Lane, then left on River Bank to the Chinese Friendship Bridge to exit the city.

He said the section of road along River Bank, from the intersection of Upper Lane, has been cordoned off, therefore, vehicles traveling along River Bank from Independence Street will turn left on Upper Lane.

The section of road at Pottersville on St. Johnson’s Avenue from the petrol filling station to Mavo’s Bar on Steeber Street will been cordoned off to vehicular traffic, however, pedestrian access is available to business places such as Malcolm Stevens and Sons Ltd., and Cashwiz.