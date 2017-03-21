Police Chief summons PWA to address alleged conspiracyDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 21st, 2017 at 4:05 PM
Police Chief, Daniel Carbon, has reportedly summoned executive members of the Police Welfare Association (PWA) to an urgent meeting in his office to address, according to him, an alleged conspiracy to plan subversion by its members.
Sources have reliably informed Dominica News Online that the meeting is expected to take place on Wednesday, March 22.
According to the sources, Carbon has threatened to arrest police officers who are involved in the alleged subversion.
The sources stated that the Chief of Police said he has been reliably informed by intelligence officers that members of the force have hatched a plan to commit some illegal acts and he intends to take action.
The sources say that as the news of the threat by the Chief is spreading within the force, members are disturbed and are asking him to prove the allegation.
DNO is following this developing story and will publish further information as it becomes available.
37 Comments
A senior gazette officer should be assigned to investigate this as a matter of utmost urgency.
The cabalists are really living in fear. They are seeing threats everywhere even from their police.
Police are realizing the agony of defeat. Because you have untrustworthy leadership. Let us see where we go with this.
DNO all i can say is be careful with FAKE NEWS!!!!! Before you print an allegation you should seek clarity from the source, in this case you have two, the Commissioner and the PWA….. You do not want to be the first and only medium to carry an unsubstantiated item that turns out to be fake, unless you have an ulterior motive!!!!!
I think you mean well so please don’t fall in TT web!!!!! In the mean time am waiting for further development on that story..
Subversion means overthrowing something, like a government or law, or it can mean corrupting someone’s personal morals, like making a vegetarian eat bacon by tricking her. The Latin root subvertere means “to turn from below,” and when you turn something on its head in a sneaky way, that’s subversion.
HMMMMMM. after the pm gave his version of the attempted coup, the police chief have his version of subversion also
LMFAO
…… spying on everybody….POLITICIANS?. if i was an officer spying i would have my leverage on allu to…so believe allu exempted because allu is ministers.
This doesn’t smell right!
You need help!
Call back de investigators who.were here to investigate de PM idea of a coup!
Disarray among the police?/ I am not surprised..
I have said ad nauseam that the police in Dominica is a FAILED INSTITUTION…Too much POLITICS in the force..It was not so under other administrations…WE NEED A COMMISSION OF ENQUIRY,from head to toe.
LOL. Fight among yourselves for the bone, with the least amount of meat.
…
The purge has begun, and the police state era has officially arrived. Wait for details of proposed legislation from Napoleon that will seek to impose legality on this madness. There shall be no tears from me because we asked for it, and it was delivered to us. God Speed!
Come on Mr carbon wake up from your slumber don’t be like skeritt. Skeritt could not prove the coup I hope u prove yours.
This is just the beginning
Enlighten us DNO, what is the alleged subversion?
Thy will be done on earth as it is in Heaven.
Question? Who are the member of the Police Service Commission as provided under the Constituition of Dominica?
“There shall be a Police Service Commission for Dominica which shall consist of- a chairman and a deputy chairman appointed by the President, acting in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister; two members appointed by the President, acting in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister, from amongst persons selected by the appropriate representative body; and not more than three other members appointed by the President, acting in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister;
provided that the Prime Minister shall consult the Leader of the Opposition before tendering any advice to the President for the purposes of paragraph (b) or (c) of this subsection. The provisions of section 84 of this Constitution (other than subsections (1) and (15)) shall apply in relation to the Police Service Commission as they apply in relation to the Public Service Commission…
Here we go again another alleged conspiracy, this time by their own. During that meeting, I hope he discusses an increase of pay for the hard working police, maybe that is where the problem is.
Carbon is running scared, , he does not leave his office chair, if he did occasionally , he would have notice the situation of the Portsmouth police station, and the rest of the illegal stuff that is going on in Dominica, so he has to go also . I think police supervisors in Roseau don’t even visit the other police stations around the Island they should be doing surprise spot check all over the Island police stations.
Mr Carbon, Here are some matters which need to be addressed:
1- The alleged diplomatic passport sales.
2- The alleged involvement of the PM with international criminals.
3- The alleged beating of citizens by a minister of government.
4- The alleged hush monies and house given to one of those beaten.
5- The alleged celebration by a female minister when the beaten man implied he should have been beaten sooner.
6- The alleged evidence which the PM said he has in reference to the alleged failed coup recently.
7- The alleged US$30,000.00/month being paid by this government to a US firm for strategic consulting while civil servants are told there is no money.
The list goes on, but we know you won’t address these because he who pays the piper calls the tune, and you are only playing for your supper.
“Every day the bucket a-go a well
One day the bottom a-go drop out”
“It takes a revolution to make a solution,
too much confusion, so much frustration!”
Nesta…
Hymm belle beff, the wall are crumbling
This is just further proof that the government is governing in FEAR and these days if they hear a helicopter flying they feel is a coup. I guess they know and feel they deserve to be out so they just sounding an alarm even when their is no intelligence. They just in a panic mood so they hearing what no one ever said, ever thought of, or will ever happen.
first is a coup now this
Officers Lets not be divided. Do not allow intimidation to break our resolve. when they start speaking subversion and any other crap that looks like they are saying we are breaking the law in one way or the other, remain silent till our attorney is present. WE WILL NEVER BE POLITICAL, JUST NEED SPACE TO DO OUR WORK PROFESSIONALLY AND BE REWARDED BY MERIT. Its time this stops.
I hope that his ‘intelligence officers’ are not leading him along as the intelligence did to the PM about the planned coup.
Alas, where are we heading?
Woyyyeeeees……. oh so is the police that wanted to make the coup den
From the Royal Dominica Police Force to the Commonwealth of Dominica Police: How Politics destroyed this once respected and powerful institution.
This is the state that the labour party has brought the police service in Dominica. When politics take control of the police force that’s what happens.
The ship sinking slow. Those who can bail better do so. Fear is the devil at work. It will all come to a halt one day. Dominica is a toxic volcanoe that will blow a lid anytime soon. Like my grandfather use to say; watch and pray.
What is subversion????
Too many…. in the force, many politically-motivated. Time to weed them out and bring back professionalism to the force before it’s too late
Tell Carbon behave himself. Police taking action for their money and he want to arrest them. Why he didn’t arrest those that wasted the country’s resources by paying outside agencies to investigate coup . All that money plus what they paying mercury group can go towards Police salary. Wasting money , give ministers 50% raise and want Police to accept 0% 0%0% . The nerve of those
Prayer moves mountains!
ooh boy!!..trouble in house, or is this another conspiracy on suspicion of intent?..Gotta be careful either way..
On another related note, Carbon looks spent..can DNO put some shine on the man picture or maybe he needs a holiday..
Another scare tactic. Is it the same intelligence your PM had about the coup. This time the word is sugar coated to subversion. Same thing. Give me a break. Go solve real crimes.
Way papa ! Is dert! Look Magee in this sweet country. Somebody tell me where the big screen is so I can go and watch the movie. What a joke..
But what trouble those officers looking for for themselves there nuh?
hmmm