Police Chief, Daniel Carbon, has reportedly summoned executive members of the Police Welfare Association (PWA) to an urgent meeting in his office to address, according to him, an alleged conspiracy to plan subversion by its members.

Sources have reliably informed Dominica News Online that the meeting is expected to take place on Wednesday, March 22.

According to the sources, Carbon has threatened to arrest police officers who are involved in the alleged subversion.

The sources stated that the Chief of Police said he has been reliably informed by intelligence officers that members of the force have hatched a plan to commit some illegal acts and he intends to take action.

The sources say that as the news of the threat by the Chief is spreading within the force, members are disturbed and are asking him to prove the allegation.

DNO is following this developing story and will publish further information as it becomes available.