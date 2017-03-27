Police Chief turns down UWP application for march in RoseauDominica News Online - Monday, March 27th, 2017 at 5:18 PM
The police have turned down an application by the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) to hold a march in Roseau on Thursday on the grounds of public safety and national security reason.
The UWP had applied to the Police Chief, Daniel Carbon, for permission to hold the march but in a letter dated March 24, he said permission was not granted.
“Be informed that pursuant to Section 5 (2) Public Order Act No. 501 of the Laws of Dominica, 1990 permission to hold a march on March 30, 2017 from 4:00 pm is denied for public safety and national security reasons,” a letter from Carbon to the UWP said.
The letter went on to say that anyone who organizes public procession without the permission of the Commissioner is guilty of an offence.
DNO is seeking a reaction from the UWP on this matter.
The full letter is below.
26 Comments
I’m reminded of the t-shirts that libertarians wore at a similarly unauthorised protest of the Republican convention in New York City during the Bush administration, which said, “If you ask the government for permission to protest it, you deserve to be told no.”
Way to go cuz put your foot down
nobody can stop reggae, Skeritt support is outside, Workers own is inside, Carbon need to realise that
Workers have more support in Dominica than skeritt, This is why skeritt khave to buy his support
I think you are high on something tho
Well I guess instead of a march the UWP will have to organize an assembly. Opportunities lost- the last time there the UWP had the opportunity to effect some change but the leadership ran home while the youths did the fighting and was left to take the fall. Where were all those that were calling the radio talking about riot and revolution and 1979, and is Charles Savarin that taught them how to riot? The way I see it is, the big man them talk the talk and the youth them walk the walk and was left holding the short end of the stick.
I am not supporting any political party but there are just too many questions left unanswered in the welfare of Dominica. Our country’s name is being dragged in the international world and some questions Need to be answered….
Your filth and garbage indicates that you are politically empty…You are a red idiot.
Long I doh read DNO, that story pull me there. As usual I can see the many dotish dlp supporters talking their usual nonsense.
Great job, you cannot trust them
Because they dont deal with Monfared,Lapseng and the other criminals.
Good decision if you let them do it they might complete what they didn’t finish.
Oh well…we will just have another meeting….. if we cant protest(march), we will just gather(meeting)…based on the constitution, no permission is required for a meetimg.
Tell Carbon thats fine because the UWP will keep a meeting or protest action at a location of their choosing. There will not be a planned \”procession\” because that will be the people\’s choice. But our constitutional right shall not be violated. Hope you have enough cell space for all. We will exercise our rights as guaeranted under the constitution so be informed.
Assertive like the rod of Moses!
Ask for the stadium , people’s park, or Goodwill park. In our days we would go to Goodwill parish hall. What of PSC ground.
Not surprise !! We are no longer in a democratic country. Do not be dismay, keep the pressure on .
The worse part is that even some of their own business supporters know that what they did last time was wrong.
You all coulaying Dominicans for all kinds of services but behind the scenes you all supporting the opposition silently and then smiling in public.
That’s their constitutional right to support whoever they want to.What’s your beef?
GREAT JOB COMMISSIONER.
NO! NO! NO! not surprising the choke hold was inevitable, and for the forseable furture, thats the way forward. Where do we go from there? Maybe Cuba, venezuela, Russia, no place to hide. they have all come to us. Sad, very Sad indeed, can the courts be of any assistance? Democracy Dead in Dominica.
Great Job Mr Police Chief. Can’t chance it like the last time . Disobedient children.
You Will still not get a salary increase
this has nothing to do with salary increase!!!!!!!
Linton said that he does not want permission from the police dept. to hold any public function, so let me see whether he is going to deny the police chief’s directions
in the constitution of the land of Dominica is it written that there is freedom to assemble and to associate
and that there is a right for dissent in other words to disagree with the government ….. just last week I was hearing that the people don’t have to get permission from the police to demonstrate.are we now living in china??
Permission is not needed for a peaceful protest, this is a civic right not a privilege given by those in charge
Nonsense! Again a proof of democracy not in existence on this island! As a matter of fact, why do anyone ask for permission to march and protest for the removal of an illegitimate rogues posing as government!
Agree with the decision that was made., NO permission granted. Why UWP need to have a match at 4:00pm in the afternoon ?
THE BILL FOR LAST MEETING IS YET TO PAID FOR. NO. If you cause any obstructions you will be arrested