The police have turned down an application by the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) to hold a march in Roseau on Thursday on the grounds of public safety and national security reason.

The UWP had applied to the Police Chief, Daniel Carbon, for permission to hold the march but in a letter dated March 24, he said permission was not granted.

“Be informed that pursuant to Section 5 (2) Public Order Act No. 501 of the Laws of Dominica, 1990 permission to hold a march on March 30, 2017 from 4:00 pm is denied for public safety and national security reasons,” a letter from Carbon to the UWP said.

The letter went on to say that anyone who organizes public procession without the permission of the Commissioner is guilty of an offence.

DNO is seeking a reaction from the UWP on this matter.

The full letter is below.