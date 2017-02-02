Police detain Dr. Sam ChristianDominica News Online - Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 at 12:19 PM
Dr. Sam Christian has said he was detained on Thursday morning by the police on allegations of inciting violence.
In a WhatsApp broadcast, Dr. Christian stated three officers from a Criminal Investigation Department barged into his office and detained him.
“They are investigating a matter where I spoke on a political platform at Peebles Park November 2015. Inciting violence is alleged,” he wrote.
Dr. Christian, a critic of the policies of the government, said he is being detained until his attorney, David Bruney, arrives.
He also stated that he is not under arrest and is in great spirits.
“Victory is near,” he wrote in his WhatsApp broadcast. “They are desperate and it shows. Let us press forward! Speak louder! Dont (sic) hold back! Stand strong my people! Our cause is just. We shall overcome this unbelievable evil that is consuming our country. No turning back now!”
Meanwhile, some people have gathered outside police headquarters in Roseau to show support for Dr. Christian.
See video below of the speech given by Dr. Christian in November 2015, which he said is the basis for his detention.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
49 Comments
The only growth we have in Dominica is passport growth and satan as the speaker in the house of assembly who by all means is trying to prevent the opposition party from speaking out for an oppressed suffering people ..Unity we stand with the oppressed and Skerrit must go ….When the potion will be placed at midnight I hope he will have some where to run to..food for thoughts and the time is now.
Fan the fire, Skerrit
Fear no more Doc. DDAy is at hand so rally the Freedom troops and join team Dominica along with ALL patriots for DDay at upper Kennedy Avenue. Time is up for the DLP poopoo cabal to go. There is no turning back until they all go and are relegated to the annals of history as part of the most corrupt government in Dca history. All Aboard!!!!!
Always Assertive and ready like Freddie for DDay!😡😡😡
Dr. Sam Christian, I am going to take your situation to SOCIAL MEDIA.
Dominique qui douce!
Douce kon sewo!
Sa qui porkor allez Dominique!
Yo porkor bios sewo! sewo!
My A*****************s!
He should. But up a civil lawsuit against the government and police
Boy I checking more wood for the fire
This is very threatening action by the Skerrit run police force on the freedom of this man. An attack on one is an attack on all. I am calling on the international community to denounce this dictatorial style of governance since there will be greater consequences down the road.
I want Dr. Sam Christian to inform the UN and U.S State Department of this violation of his rights. If we sleep on this the international community will have a bigger problem on their hands later on. So le us stop this nonsense now, because it seems like Skerro and them afraid of the internationals.
This is total and utter nonsense to even approach a man for something that the constitution gave him the right to do. Mr. Daniel Carbon I am saying to you that you should not use the Dominica Police Force in the same way that Duvalier used the Ton Ton macoute in Haiti back in the days. You are starting a very bad precedence and we Dominicans will not stand for it.
First they came for the Catholics and nobody said anything, then they came for the protestants and no one said nothing, and when they came for me there was no one to say anything on my behalf.
So I am calling on all Dominicans to stand up now in large numbers to resist the evil forces that want to rule Dominica with an iron fist.
Dominica is not in a crisis but the opposition wants Dominica to be in a crisis. Instead for the opposition to work to see how they can help built the country they want to dismantle all what is good. We cannot support the opposition when all we see is that they want power by any means necessary and not to see how they help Dominica and her people.
It is all about them and what they want and if it means throwing Dominica to the wolves so be it.
The opposition have to realize what they are doing is not good for them, for us, or for Dominica.
I notice that the video clip sends at about 3 minutes 12 seconds. Why doesn’t someone else want us to hear what else Sam said?
“We know through painful experience that freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed”. It only takes a spark to catch a fire
Sam need to speak the truth to the people…His speech in 2015 is well documented and if it was believed that he was inciting violence, he would have been approached long ago….wait till the authorities tell us exactly why he was detained. does it have anything to do with the encrypted message that was circulated on social media a few days ago?…the truth will set you free.
What was the charge read to him, did it state anything about a message sent a few days ago?
And u made a fool of yourself.
You seem to know too much and you don’t know anything about Monfarred!A crook turned criminal who once had our diplomatic passport while doing his nefarious acts..I hope the authorities pick up very soon those who facilitated his travel to the various countries where he illegally acquired his wealth.
Maybe I’m wrong, but I was of the assumption that we had freedom of speech in DA. I have looked at some live sitting of parlement over the years. I’ve always wondered why this woman ( the so called speaker of the house) is still there. She is to unfair to be still holding onto that job. In reference to Dr. Christian I didn’t hear anything in the video I just listened to that would instigate violence. Skerit needs to understand that as the leader of a (supposedly) democratic society people have a constitutional right to disagree with him and his cohorts. If this can’t be done then he needs to VACATE and go to New Jersey. The constitution guarantees freedom of speech. And all you surrogates that are reading this save your time and all the negative comments cuz according to you all skerit does no wrong. Don’t try to tell me what the laws are cuz I have a copy. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. Lastly when a person is reprimanded by the cops, his rights must be read…
To him and he needs to know why he is being reprimanded.
Pray that my cousin is okay.
It appears that the Labour Party Government is bent on creating a crisis in this country.
Skerrit you cannot be wrong and strong. Every Tom, Dick and Harry has a right to ask you a question about the governance of the country. This is not your underpant or boxer shorts. Criminals are being arrested with our diplomatic passports, expired or not is of no relevance, so we have a right to know and you must answer the questions truthfully.
The Oppossition may be trying to score some points but that is their role. Skerrit stop that BS or you’ll have hell to pay.
Is that the beginning of a systematic process to stifle the Democracy and Freedom of Speech in our beloved Dominica. The last time this was tried; a Labour Party Government was removed from office. The Punjab PhD was on a political platform in St Joseph inciting violence in plain site of Law Enforcement ”not a drum was heard; not a funeral note”. Guys if Dr Sam Christian can be taken into custody now and questioned; it’s not too late to subject the Punjab PhD to the same treatment. I would like to warn Law Enforcement that when Politicians create their mess let them go clean it don’t get involved except where the security of the State is threatened.
I believe they are fabricating a case for Dr. Sam to be sent back to the U.S.A. where he is still wanted for questioning, and a possible second trial for allegedly illegally prescribing drugs.
Such a move would also poke a finger into the eyes of his brother Gabriel, who has dared to speak out against Roosevelt Skerrit.
If this is the case I do believe it will be counterproductive and harm Skerrit more than Dr. Sam but such is the vindictive nature of the man that such a consequence would not deter him. He wants to show the Gabriel brothers, and all other Dominicans that he is superior to them. this is bound to end in tragedy for our leadership.
guessing its not just the video….
Why? Why is Dr. Sam Christian detained? For now I’ll just wait for the answer because it appears that the fools in office want to start a fight.
For threatening to burn the Parliament.
But no PARLIAMENT have burnt in D/ca yet, I have never heard of that!
@Rosie His brother in his forthrightness is exposing them too much..Tell me if you can think of any other reason.
A message to the so call church going and none going people in Dominica that love there only young good looking man in Dominica the pm more then GOD look whats happen when you give your young child to run your home
Forget about that bro. Our bishop took his pieces of silver from Roosevelt Skerrit and is wringing his hand like Pontius Pilate and tucking at his cassock to make sure his pleats
are straight. …………………………………..
If they alleged he incited violence in 2015; Why long after a year, or almost two years for that mater they decided to arrest him? If Sam Christian was a weak pieces of nothing who returned to Dominica, and decided to bow low, and kiss Skerrit behind, they would not be after this man sucking his blood!
Our country need our people like Sam who are perhaps even over qualified to be wasting his time his time and talent in a place like Dominica, dealing with people like Skerrit who are inferior in intelligence,
Dr. Christian we are with you hold on how long not long those investigating you we will turn and investigate them asking them who send them. Be strong our support out there are with you all.
about time former prime minister miss charles would have acted promptly on this matter.
Yes, she had PJ arrested, not so?
My lovely Dominica is going down Lord help us too much politics
Skerrit and his band are out of control. They are behaving just like Mugabe in Zimbabwe. Skerrit is now using the police as a tool to silence the population.
The alleged arrest of Dr. Sam Christian, for an incident that occurred two years ago, in my opinion, is to physically get hold of Dr. Gabriel Christian. What better way to get Dr. Gabriel Christian to come to Dominica where he can be put under heavy manners. Gabriel was recently sued by Skeritt. He has been part of a highly vocal organization out of Dominica calling for a public enquire into the CBI program. He has vehemently called for the resignation of the Skeritt led Administration. He also said publicly on Q95, because of his dissatisfaction with the governance of the country, he has decided to change his mind about visiting Dominica for the carnival. Therefore, I believe it is case of if I cannot physically get hold of him, for what I called a smear campaign against me, I will go after his brother. According to my granny, “machie yon boi lot bien bon.”
Freedom I dont see nothing wrong in what he said
What did he say?Anything pertaining to calling UWPites TRAITOR at the cemetry,TRAITOR in their cars, TRAITOR on the plane, and at the supermarket??..Why can some evil men say anything,and the police does not bother,but others are harrassed?THIS COUNTRY IS HEADING DOWN a terrible road.
That is the reason for the pending amendment of the laws soon no one will de able to speak their mind under this skerrit administration
What is it that the police is investigating a matter that took place some fifteen or so months ago? Is the police playing into the hands of the opposition. yesterday a very cryptic voice message was sent out via social media asking the “patriots to stand ready because something big was going to happen in Dominica. ………… What them fellas want they will get, I just hope they too survive what it is that they are looking for. For the record PM Skerrit came in by the ballot and he will leave office by the ballot once the people of Dominica so decide. The next opportunity is 2019/2020. Any attempt to change that schedule will be resisted.
What is it those people want in Dominica in that carnival season non? No wonder the Chief of Police suspended all police leave. He must know something we don’t.
Jean Simpson I believe you have it wrong but we hope your documents are in order, every one have the right to speak so I’m asking you to respect the rights of the people regardless if you agree or not, it’s amusing you would believe or ask if the police are playing into the hands of the Opposition that’s so far out . The people want freedom from bondage , in case you don’t know or understand it’s Black History month because liberty stands with everyone .
You are right,but they wont succeed in shuting us up!!
I watched this video and if this isn’t inciting violence I really don’t know what is. However I still find it rather strange that they police would only now take action in this regard more than a year after the incident.
Truth
Agreed! why detain someone now for statements made in 2015. A Trump adviser must have travelled to Dominica? When people are looking for a cause that is when you need to exercise the most restraint.
How does making a hero of Dr. Christian serve any purpose other than to gather momentum for a cause real or imaginary? Real dumb move!
They trying hard to use courts and their untrained, and corrupt police to silence people who then for what they are. Keep speaking up against all the unjust acts that you see, and what you are aware of. God is in control. They are nervous! Go deal with Rijork! 😆
“Being investigated on a matter from 2015.” Hmmm. Well they’re very idle. Nothing more recent to be angry about? They themselves haven’t engaged in anything worst since then to pray about, and ask God for forgiveness?! Oh Lord, I know you see them.
Them boy detaining man now like Trump. Soon will be concentration camps. Papa Doc moves.
Wasn’t Papa Doc a “Dr.” also?
When pressure is on people do erratic things.
The government so quick to get policemen to arrest persons in situation like this but crime is climbing in the country and nothing is being done. Sexual assault on minors, nothing is being done. women are being attacked and killed re: recent killing in loubiere, nothing is being done