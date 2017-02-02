Police detain Dr. Sam ChristianDominica News Online - Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 at 12:19 PM
Dr. Sam Christian has said he was detained on Thursday morning by the police on allegations of inciting violence.
In a WhatsApp broadcast, Dr. Christian stated three officers from a Criminal Investigation Department barged into his office and detained him.
“They are investigating a matter where I spoke on a political platform at Peebles Park November 2015. Inciting violence is alleged,” he wrote.
Dr. Christian, a critic of the policies of the government, said he is being detained until his attorney, David Bruney, arrives.
He also stated that he is not under arrest and is in great spirits.
“Victory is near,” he wrote in his WhatsApp broadcast. “They are desperate and it shows. Let us press forward! Speak louder! Dont (sic) hold back! Stand strong my people! Our cause is just. We shall overcome this unbelievable evil that is consuming our country. No turning back now!”
Meanwhile, some people have gathered outside police headquarters in Roseau to show support for Dr. Christian.
See video below of the speech given by Dr. Christian in November 2015, which he said is the basis for his detention.
17 Comments
Boy I checking more wood for the fire
guessing its not just the video….
Why? Why is Dr. Sam Christian detained? For now I’ll just wait for the answer because it appears that the fools in office want to start a fight.
Dr. Christian we are with you hold on how long not long those investigating you we will turn and investigate them asking them who send them. Be strong our support out there are with you all.
about time former prime minister miss charles would have acted promptly on this matter.
My lovely Dominica is going down Lord help us too much politics
Skerrit and his band are out of control. They are behaving just like Mugabe in Zimbabwe. Skerrit is now using the police as a tool to silence the population.
The alleged arrest of Dr. Sam Christian, for an incident that occurred two years ago, in my opinion, is to physically get hold of Dr. Gabriel Christian. What better way to get Dr. Gabriel Christian to come to Dominica where he can be put under heavy manners. Gabriel was recently sued by Skeritt. He has been part of a highly vocal organization out of Dominica calling for a public enquire into the CBI program. He has vehemently called for the resignation of the Skeritt led Administration. He also said publicly on Q95, because of his dissatisfaction with the governance of the country, he has decided to change his mind about visiting Dominica for the carnival. Therefore, I believe it is case of if I cannot physically get hold of him, for what I called a smear campaign against me, I will go after his brother. According to my granny, “machie yon boi lot bien bon.”
Freedom I dont see nothing wrong in what he said
What did he say?Anything pertaining to calling UWPites TRAITOR at the cemetry,TRAITOR in their cars, TRAITOR on the plane, and at the supermarket??..Why can some evil men say anything,and the police does not bother,but others are harrassed?THIS COUNTRY IS HEADING DOWN a terrible road.
That is the reason for the pending amendment of the laws soon no one will de able to speak their mind under this skerrit administration
What is it that the police is investigating a matter that took place some fifteen or so months ago? Is the police playing into the hands of the opposition. yesterday a very cryptic voice message was sent out via social media asking the “patriots to stand ready because something big was going to happen in Dominica. ………… What them fellas want they will get, I just hope they too survive what it is that they are looking for. For the record PM Skerrit came in by the ballot and he will leave office by the ballot once the people of Dominica so decide. The next opportunity is 2019/2020. Any attempt to change that schedule will be resisted.
What is it those people want in Dominica in that carnival season non? No wonder the Chief of Police suspended all police leave. He must know something we don’t.
I watched this video and if this isn’t inciting violence I really don’t know what is. However I still find it rather strange that they police would only now take action in this regard more than a year after the incident.
They trying hard to use courts and their untrained, and corrupt police to silence people who then for what they are. Keep speaking up against all the unjust acts that you see, and what you are aware of. God is in control. They are nervous! Go deal with Rijork! 😆
“Being investigated on a matter from 2015.” Hmmm. Well they’re very idle. Nothing more recent to be angry about? They themselves haven’t engaged in anything worst since then to pray about, and ask God for forgiveness?! Oh Lord, I know you see them.
Them boy detaining man now like Trump. Soon will be concentration camps. Papa Doc moves.
When pressure is on people do erratic things.
The government so quick to get policemen to arrest persons in situation like this but crime is climbing in the country and nothing is being done. Sexual assault on minors, nothing is being done. women are being attacked and killed re: recent killing in loubiere, nothing is being done