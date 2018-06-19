Police force filling in gaps for Hurricane Season Blackmoore saysDominica News Online - Tuesday, June 19th, 2018 at 11:55 AM
Minister for National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore has said the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is filling in the gaps and is prepared for this year’s Hurricane season.
According to him with climate change, the Caribbean almost cannot predict weather events and everyone must be prepared.
“I think we have to not only from a law enforcement standpoint, but every citizen have to properly prepare…that is why I think going forward that we have made a request for, with of course equipment and hopefully if that comes through this will help in the effort to respond by before we respond we have to be prepared,” he stated.
Blackmoore said that increasing the strength of the police force is very important.
He said further that transport [mobility] is critical and police stations are being repaired.
“We are trying to get the police stations covered, repaired,” he stated.
Blackmoore went on to say that communication is also very critical.
“One of the things that actually happened after Maria that there was a total shutdown of communication,” Blackmoore explained. “So we want to ensure that we have our radio systems properly setup…”
He said the police force is working with the fire department and the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) where a number of training exercises are being held in terms of search and rescue to ensure that first responders compliment the effort of the police and others.
“It has to be a partnership also forged with all the relevant agencies,” he said.
Meantime, he revealed that presently there is a new batch of police recruits being trained and very soon more recruits will do the same.
“We have actually started the training programme and the intention is to start immediately thereafter to train another batch of officers and to ensure we have proper coverage,” Blackmoore said.
The police force was heavily criticized following widespread looting in the wake of Hurricane Maria last year.
The Dominica Employers Federation (DEF) has called for an inquiry into what it described as the “impotency of the security forces in Dominica” in the days following Hurricane Maria.
The Dominica Business Forum (DBF) has also called for a public inquiry into the matter.
Hurricane shelters all over Dominica have been seriously damaged and out of commission from hurricane Maria.
Another hurricane season is on us and no hurricane shelter has been repaired. . Many houses are still uncovered, people are still living under tarpaulins about 10 months after Maria ravaged the Island. Citizens are concerned about where to go in case another storm strikes.
Skerritt told the Nation that an equipment would be obtained to handle galvanise, up to now.
Skerritt and his Cabal, do not care whether hurricane shelters are ready or built to save lives and protect people, but they are busy,, solely occupied with, doing anything possible to stay in POWER.
The proposed rushing of such DRACONIAN, ruthless, Law in Parliament on Monday, June 25th., is aimed at just that and to harass patriots. Just like the -Shut-your-Mouth-Bill, that law is to victimize and curtail our FREEDOM.
NEVER AGAIN SLAVERY !!!! Dictators will not be allowed to take hold.
Just like they were filling the gaps when they let looting go on unhindered after hurricane Maria?
Oh please. Last your you all were prepared as well according to your master. We all know what happened then, exactly the people that are being paid for protecting businesses and civilians were seen looting. Worse even, none of them was arrested let alone prosecuted. So please Blackmoore stop your propaganda. We don’t trust you, we don’t trust Skerrit and we certainly don’t trust your ‘police’.
The DPF has been degraded to nothing but a private army for Skerrit. So, there you have it.
That’s a big joke, they said the same thing last year, and look what happen, put up or shut up, Carbon sits in his air condition office and get paid 4 doing nothing up till now he has not come out and addres the Dominican people who pay his salary, that’s tells you how much he thinks about the people he swear to serve , when are we gonna wake up from that drunken stopper?.
So who is going to be held accountable for the looting that took place during hurricane maria, or is this going to get swept under the rug?