Police officers vow to keep up fight for salary increaseDominica News Online - Monday, March 27th, 2017 at 3:46 PM
Police officers have vowed to continue to struggle with the government in their quest for a 15 percent pay increase for the 2015-2018 triennium.
The government has proposed a wage freeze for the period, which was turned down by the Police Welfare Association (PWA).
At a meeting held in the conference room of Police headquarters on Friday March 24, 2017, members of the association voted unanimously against government’s wage freeze and say they are in total support and agreement with the proposal of the executive of the Police Welfare Association (PWA).
Corporal David Andrew Jr., the secretary of the PWA, explained that the meeting was to inform members as to what has transpired recently as it relates to salary negotiations and also the comments made by the chief of police of allegations of “subversion” by members of the police force.
“We can say categorically, that the PWA and its membership denounce any form of subversion and we have no part in any form of subversion and we were very disappointed and disturbed by the statements made by the Chief of Police and we the members are asking that the Chief retracts his statement and apologize and if he does not we will be exploring all our options in that regard,” he said.
According to the PWA secretary, a meeting which was originally planned with the government negotiating team did not materialize but his members are “in high spirit and united.”
“The men are in high spirits…it was one of the most well-attended meetings in the history of the general meetings of the PWA. The men are in high spirits and high morals and are standing there ground. What they are saying is that they want their fair share of the pie and that is 5, 5, 5, (15%) and they stand in solidarity of the PWA executive. We are going to demand for salary increase,” he said.
Andrew revealed that in his 16 years as a police officer, he has never seen that level of unity within the ranks of the police force before.
“The officers are in unity, they are happy and motivated and that’s what we are talking about. A police force is supposed to be united. Our goal is always to serve the public to give that level of safety and security that the state requires and we will never negate from that responsibility,” he stated.
9 Comments
All u looking like all u hungry bad spirits strike
wen police arrest any body is the prison officers that is taking care of them is the prison officers who are indeed of the raise
The men are in high spirits. What about the women? Tasha P will write a song on all you eh!
Dam good my brother in total support. Keep the struggle on not only they who have to get a piece of the pie already they have SQUARE PEGS IN WRONG HOLE getting promoted and eating chrome of the pie.
A police force is suppose to make any government of the day tremble on the negotiation table…I really thought that this police force were children in police uniforms up to last week…Now I am glad to see unification within the force. You guys have financial responsibilities, lives to protect ect…Garcon fight for all your rights.
Good for you guys. You can not have a speaker of the House doubling her salary, especially when we hardly have a sitting of that institution, and have the boys & girls of the police biting on wood. No Sir, pay them to keep them committed to protecting all of us.
Hold Strong Police and PWA. DAT & PSU make sure all you in that too!
There is strength in Unity – time to start holding joint meetings and issuing joint statements on this issue. What affects ONE, affects ALL!
Please also vow to do your work diligently. Service jobs are about love for society and not about money
Well allu mean business papa! But with all that 5, 5 ,5 allu want I hope allu will up the performance! Too many lackadaisical cops in DA…