Police officers have vowed to continue to struggle with the government in their quest for a 15 percent pay increase for the 2015-2018 triennium.

The government has proposed a wage freeze for the period, which was turned down by the Police Welfare Association (PWA).

At a meeting held in the conference room of Police headquarters on Friday March 24, 2017, members of the association voted unanimously against government’s wage freeze and say they are in total support and agreement with the proposal of the executive of the Police Welfare Association (PWA).

Corporal David Andrew Jr., the secretary of the PWA, explained that the meeting was to inform members as to what has transpired recently as it relates to salary negotiations and also the comments made by the chief of police of allegations of “subversion” by members of the police force.

“We can say categorically, that the PWA and its membership denounce any form of subversion and we have no part in any form of subversion and we were very disappointed and disturbed by the statements made by the Chief of Police and we the members are asking that the Chief retracts his statement and apologize and if he does not we will be exploring all our options in that regard,” he said.

According to the PWA secretary, a meeting which was originally planned with the government negotiating team did not materialize but his members are “in high spirit and united.”

“The men are in high spirits…it was one of the most well-attended meetings in the history of the general meetings of the PWA. The men are in high spirits and high morals and are standing there ground. What they are saying is that they want their fair share of the pie and that is 5, 5, 5, (15%) and they stand in solidarity of the PWA executive. We are going to demand for salary increase,” he said.

Andrew revealed that in his 16 years as a police officer, he has never seen that level of unity within the ranks of the police force before.

“The officers are in unity, they are happy and motivated and that’s what we are talking about. A police force is supposed to be united. Our goal is always to serve the public to give that level of safety and security that the state requires and we will never negate from that responsibility,” he stated.