Police officers across Dominica are staging a sickout today, Tuesday, May 23, a source in the Police Welfare Association (PWA) has confirmed to Dominica News Online.

Reports indicate that the police force is presently operating on skeleton staff manned by the Special Security Unit.

The police and the government are at odds over salary negotiations for the 2015-2018 triennium with the PWA rejecting a wage freeze for the period and asking for 15 percent salary increase (5, 5, 5).

They have also complained of poor working conditions

Sources told DNO that the following departments were called to take part in sickout:

-Roseau station

-Court section

-Traffic

-Telecoms

-Store room

-Drug Squad

-Administration

-Task Force

-CID

-Immigration

-All out stations