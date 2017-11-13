Police release names of 31 dead, 34 missing due to Hurricane MariaDominica News Online - Monday, November 13th, 2017 at 10:37 AM
The police in Dominica have released the names of those who have died and those who are missing due to the passage of Hurricane Maria.
The list reveals the staggering impact of the hurricane on human life on the island and shows that 31 people have been confirmed dead and 34 missing.
Based on the information, it appears Loubiere and Pointe Michel were the hardest hit in terms of human casualties.
According to information from the police, four are confirmed dead in Pointe Michel and 13 are missing.
Confirmed dead are Royston Toussaint, Murray Delmore, Veronica Peltier and Glen Alexander.
Missing from Pointe Mitchel are Randolph Randy Charles, Philipson Renault, Ann Lanquedoc, Morian Lanquedoc, Nadora Williams, Garvin Francis, Jerome Daniel, Jayalia Lawrence, Gertain Daniel, Edith Fontaine, Nashon Attidore, Darry Grove of Vielle case and Joanne Francis.
Four are confirmed dead from the community of Grand Bay. They are Evette Leatham, Okan Letang and Jennifer Bonny. Missing from that community is Alpheus Maxim.
From the community of Dos Dane, Alfred Magloire, Jennifer Moulon and Anthony Bannis, aka Rasta are confirmed dead while missing are Rita Magloire and Vitus of Paix Bouche.
In Loubiere, confirmed dead is 10-year-old Yakira Joseph and missing are Destiny Joseph, Ivon Prevost , Myrtle Celaire, Clive Leblanc, Jerry Lafleur, Annie Simon and Ronnie Jolly of Petit Savanne.
In Fond Baron Gloria Elie Prosper is confirmed dead and one-year-old Jaydon Jno Baptiste is confirmed missing.
In the community of Mahaut, Alicious Joseph and Lee alias Dig are dead.
In Castle Bruce, Laronde Roberts of Mahaut and Alexis Laville of Penville have died.
Also confirmed dead are Peter Registe of Tarish pit, Emmanuel Joseph of Fond Cole, Daminal Ishmael of Stockfarm and John Thomas and Ivon Jules of Morne Bruce, Irella Henry of Marigot, Janet Canoville of Belles living in Grand Fond, Theresa Frederick of Dublanc, Lucy Thomas of Scottshead and Whitfield Wallace of Woodfordhill.
Confirmed missing in Roseau are Minelle Monetto, Jeffrey Menero , Edmond Charles , Sharon Francis and Jno Lewis Fontaine.
Also confirmed missing are Peter Lewis in Canefield, Vanya Woodman in Bath Estates, Marcus Boyd in Castle Comfort, Jopha Christopher six-year-old in Pottersville and Christine Thomas in Savanne Paille.
Police have said the bodies of five people could not be identified.
21 Comments
Wow so many people perish in Dominica my eyes are full if Tears its like a dream.
Man a lot of people perished man. It’s sad especially some of those dead I knew them. My deepest condolences to their families and friends. We’re they all Dominicans? I ask because I did not recognize a Russian name and based on the store Hon. Collin McIntyre gave of a white friend of his that died, I was looking for her name either in the dead category or missing cat and I didn’t see it. The Hon Minister was not clear as to if she died during Maria or after. But he made it clear that she died as a result of heat stroke and he buried her. I know I tebe but will admit that the Minister confused me with her time of death because he talked about his birthday and so many things. He said they called him to say she died but I don’t understand it because all phones were down. He also said when he went to visit the dead body he met her big dog by her but no mention of a human not even the one that called to give him that sad news. So I am confused and just asking if she died in Maria…
Thank you for the list. May they RIP.
Strange, there are persons I know who died in the storm and I don’t see their name on the list. This tells me that the list is incomplete.
Very dissatisfied to hear that bodies are found but can’t be identified. That is where forensic science comes in. These family members need to have some form of closure. Human remains can be identified through teeth , bone and hair samples. To hear that these people can’t be given a name in such modern times is very disheartening for the country and for the families who have lost someone. Please don’t simply put this to rest. The government, along with the police owe this much to the grieving families.
Whoever does the weather in Dominica should have known about all this and ensured that information was broadcast to the entire public. As it is, we are all left to learn about weather forecast ourselves as its not coming from the government. For one forecast to be given for an entire island is nonsense. People are often in the dark about what weather is coming and in these times, that’s not good enough. RIP to friends and others unknown to me. Condo,need to all fiends and family of those lost. Get it together Dominicans who are responsible for,th wellbeing of others. You made a real hash of this and lost many lives, years of progress and caused a lot of stress and economic hardship.
Please, government should do everything possible to relocate residents from biod-la-mer locations. These places are just too dangerous., whether it be New Town, Massacre, Loubiere, Point Michel, Scotts Head or others. Please, stop people from building their homes there. I know it can be tempting but without regulations and enforcement future loss of property and life will be inevitable, especially with the pattern of climate change. I wonder if properties in such locations will even be insurable.
While this disclosure is awful and sad is better to know than remain in uncertainty and without closure. The authorities, although late, did the right thing this time by releasing those names.
My Heart goes out to all friends and Family of the Victims of Hurricane Maria in my beloved home Dominica. I Pray Your Souls Rest in Eternal Peace… I’m especially sad about the Tragic Lost of my Neighbours/Dear Friends – Ivon Prevost , Myrtle Celaire, Annie Simon, Jerry Lafleur.. Gone but never forgotton.. Will Always remember the Good Times. Love Always!
Very sad,pray that their souls rest in peace,and to the families accept my sympathy,dominicans we need to stop this political fighting,we all have a day when the almighty will call us home,to the leaders no man is greater than the other,you all in power your day will come also.
Ave Maria, you must be an idiot or just laced with hate and ignorance, or worse – both. Either way you are a disgrace to our country and I hope you find some way to reconcile your deep seeded discontent for civility and decency.
Maria confirmed what Q95 has been reporting for many years are true and unfortunately to me, our government has convinced their supporters in particular that they should not listen to Q95 because Linton, Fontaine and rest have are lying. But we know from NG Lap Seng and others, to Pre Maria and post Maria are all true; unfortunately many have taken the red bait and bad prescription of the corrupt Doctor and as a result many died and are still dying because of ignorance. By now we should know that when Skerrit says peace is war; when he says not a serious storm and no need to stockpile on food and water, we should expect a Maria. When he says is a truck coupe we know is no coupe because the man is wrong in everything. When one listens to the video of Dr. McIntyre and his story of the white woman that died a day after he said she gave him a bottle of wine, you could tell he knew the storm was going to be dangerous because he said that. Unfortunately their supporters didn’t know.
The comment is from a sick/cruel person playing politics with dead & missing bodies for the world to see.
Ave Maria what exactly is your point please?. Were you no t affected by the names you just read. Did your cold heart that thinks this story is the appropriate medium to express your dry political views ache and thaw when you read 10 year old one year old children’s name that are dead or missing. You sick…..
WTF is your problem. You talking about Skerrit in a situation like that? How the hell Skerrit knew the hurricane was going to be like that. No one expected the thing to strengthen as bad. You and the damn politics that taking over. We DO NOT need this in our country right now. The hurricane didn’t hit Workers or labour or papi or whatever damn color. Hurricane hit and affected the whole blasted country. We DO NOT need persons like you with these damn comments. Stupid!
Maria does nor make u all learn .blue blue god love you.. for all negativity that going on .politic will nor end pray for your country q95 what .
Thanks for all the thumbs down and nasty thing you all had to say. You are free to express yourself in whichever way you wish and so do I. FYI I am not a supporter of UWP and from 1985 to 2014, I have voted DLP. However I CANNOT silent any longer; I can play politics or religion and die in pretense. First thing I did was offer my condolences to family and friends left to mourn. As to when is time to speak my mind I will not live that for you all to determine for me. These days we have no respect to peoples emotion. Recently a couple came from the US to bury their loved one and the daughter was arrested at the funeral. Did any of you talk about timing? Evil has taken over the hearts of my fellow Dominicans and I must speak and shall continue to speak. Don’t tell me about what the world is hearing because they need to hear and deal with what is happening in Dominica these days. You all are a bunch of hypocrites and I refuse to go down that lane. Evil is Evil and I will speak & hold not
praying for those who are still missing and RIP to those who lost their lives
We should conclude that Maria killed 65 because DA is small where we all know each other and two months after Maria the 34 in the missing column might as well be added to the dead column. Very sad to hear that and my condolences to the families & friends left to mourn. I cannot blame anyone for Maria or for those that died but I will say that if the government was more responsible, the death toll would not be that high. I mean if they had only turned off their pride and listen to Doctor Fontaine on Q95, for three straight days warning about a dangerous Maria that would live people in shock, I am convinced many more would be saved. Instead of going on other local stations and tell the people to not listen to Q95, when they knew neither DBS or their other preferred radios were not giving timely and updated information like Q95 was doing, so people could take heed and protect themselves. Maria proved that our government failed us both b4 & after Maria and we need to tell them to go
Ave Maria,
1. I was there, a was watching all possible meteo, and I did not learn, that it will be so bad. Anyway I had ALL information possible about comming hurricane – everybody could have it. What do I know, that kids in school has enough information about hurricane preparedness!
2. Do you know, how they died? It was because of Skerrit or becoause of own temerity ar unwariness? I think you know too much! Or writing too much!
This, what you are doing has a name – it is trolling. However I see there is nobody to believe you.
I agree with you Ave Maria.
Well, you can agree with troll, it is just your problem