Police send warning for Carnival seasonDominica News Online - Thursday, February 8th, 2018 at 11:48 AM
The police are warning that anyone who is bent on breaking the law during the Carnival season will be met with the full force of the law.
Police Superintendent Richmond Valentine has reminded citizens that the laws of Dominica are not suspended during the season.
“Persons bent on mischief for Carnival 2018, let me remind you that the laws of Dominica are not suspended and so the police will not hesitate to deal with those culprits lawfully so that peace and security can prevail throughout the entire season,” he said.
He stated that the police have the responsibility of ensuring a safe and secure environment for revelers, visitors and citizens alike.
“In order to achieve our objective in ensuring safety, reducing the occurrence of criminal activities and reducing the possibility of any critical incident, our presence will be significantly enhanced throughout all carnival activities islandwide,” he stated.
Valentine said the police strategy will focus on crime prevention, traffic control management “and generally maintaining police presence within the city and as well as around the entire country.”
“Police officers will dominate the streets within the city and in particular the carnival route to ensure the parameters outlined in the Carnival Order to guide the conduct of revelers are enforced,” he noted.
19 Comments
I read a very damning report yesterday against the commissioner and his deputy and I do hope they are not the same ones talking about carnival security because clearly, that would send a damning message on Dominica, the Prime minister and the national security minister. In case you did not read the very damning report please read here: http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/general/damning-report-on-the-leadership-of-the-police-chief-and-his-deputy/
Based on the above report both the Commissioner and his Deputy should have voluntarily resigned or, the government should have fired them, providing we had a government that cares about national security. By having the deputy make this statement our government must be making Jamaicans, especially Colonel Jamie Ogilvie, ask if Dominica is a real country or if Dominicans are real people that read and understand
Valentine, you still have the audacity to open your mouth. Do yourself and the citizens of DA a favour and resign. Your colleague from Jamaica told us that you and your boss need to go. You are utterly incompetent and an embarrassment to the CDPF. But you still open your big mouth??
If we are to go by what was said prior to Hurricane Maria, this Tiger does not have any teeth,
Where were day during the looting? I would stay clear of these guys this carnival because they might want to something to prove their worth you’all. Stay clear – alert! alert! – Goons in uniform and holding side arms and rifles are near by
It is good to know that the police will be present. However, we the citizens believe that the country has become so lawless that expressions from the police, seems worthless to us. It seems to be just words and no action. I have witnessed countless times when the police pay a blind eye to lawlessness. Its sad that the youth are not even scared of the police anymore. They have become “lavabo” in local palance.
People have no respect for each other, the noise in vehicles, fast driving and loud cursing is an example of how much we have lost our sense of being mindful of the other person. This behavior has become the normal. and it is a sad reality.
I staying home and meditate, might do some work on my house for next season
With respect Spt. Valentine! Since the police inaction during and I immediately after hurricane Maria, you must forgive me for saying that your police force has a serious image- & credibility problem so I will take your warning with a pinch of salt.
What you must do is break the law and prove that to us
I take it you’re a police, but your arguments in the comments with other people are weak and senseless, I guess most police ( including you ) are slack academically….pity.
Though I support the police in preserving the peace and protecting the public,but there are individuals who have ,and are still continuing to commit crimes in this country with impunity.
Note,it’s not only stabbing a man that’s a crime. How about corruption?
And by the way Carbon and Valerie ,what the heck are you all waiting for.
Bunch of disgraced people leading decent people.
I’ll believe it when I see it. Dominican police are weak and total waste of time. I would know, I depended on them to help me on an issue and they are a total waste..
If I was rich I would bring down some police officers from the U.S and Canada to patrol. Zero tolerance and no second chances. That’s what we need.
Then when criminals get shot you will come back here asking for investigation and making all excuses to defend them. Six tongues Dominicans have
Why not discipline your children so that there will be no or little need for police intervention? The police cannot do it all. It begins at the home!!!
smh, instead they go and pray they sewoing. They pretending like they in depression, but look at them saying carnival helping them .. what a world. the only person that can help u all is god….People learn from maria. god is calling…
I agree because some are ignorant and only bent on leaving their homes to cause trouble. The full weight of the law in them …..
Hahahahah again!! U mean to tell me you all are giving the same warning again hahhahahha the same thing all you say befor maria what happened hahahahahahaha… this time is valentine that’s on the line lmao…. yes I …
All it takes is for the police to shoot one lawbreaker and all your giggling will cease
And how many lawbreaking looters they shoot? Well, good luck to them anyway.
Justice you right, see how they crying for a looter a big generator the man tief we. Shoot one of them and you will hear, forked tongues.