Chairman of the Police Welfare Association (PWA) Jefferson Drigo has said the association is “disappointed and dissatisfied” at a wage freeze offer made by the government for the 2015/2018 triennium and has rejected it.

On March 6, 2017 the PWA met with the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO), Gloria Joseph, who is heading the government’s negotiating team, and asked for a 15 percent wage increase and is adamant it is justified.

However, the government offered a wage freeze and the executive of the PWA will meet its membership on March 10, 2017 to chart the way forward.

“We were disappointed and dissatisfied at the government’s proposal which is a wage freeze for the triennium…we were not expecting that,” Drigo stated.

According to Drigo, the PWA took all factors into consideration including the state of the economy, Government Fiscal Performance, the real Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the relative income values in the state and in neighboring countries of the OECS before arriving at its 15 percent over the three-year period.

“We were very surprised at the proposal put forward by the government…we have rejected that and we will be taking the matter back to our membership at a meeting on Friday March 10, 2017,” he said.

Police officers, Drigo said, are “very committed, dedicated and hard working” in their jobs and by law a police officer “cannot neglect his duty and shy away from any incidents that need his intervention based on which department he works, therefore, the risk is the same and all officers should be entitled to high-risk allowance”.

“The demands which this changing environment puts on the Dominica Police Force are substantial. The escalation of violence in schools, drug use and misuse, firearms and human trafficking, and number of serious crimes are some of the issues of growing public concern to which the police and other sectors of society must respond,” he remarked.

The PWA Chairman believes that the police deserve the 15 percent they are asked for.

“We are expecting better from the government, we will be meeting them again on March 21, 2017 and we will be expecting that the wage freeze that they are offering will be changed by then and they will be offering us something similar to what we are requesting…we remain at 15 percent that is our proposal and for now we are not moving and will remain,” he said.