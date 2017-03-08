Police Welfare Association rejects gov’t wage freeze offerDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 8th, 2017 at 9:53 AM
Chairman of the Police Welfare Association (PWA) Jefferson Drigo has said the association is “disappointed and dissatisfied” at a wage freeze offer made by the government for the 2015/2018 triennium and has rejected it.
On March 6, 2017 the PWA met with the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO), Gloria Joseph, who is heading the government’s negotiating team, and asked for a 15 percent wage increase and is adamant it is justified.
However, the government offered a wage freeze and the executive of the PWA will meet its membership on March 10, 2017 to chart the way forward.
“We were disappointed and dissatisfied at the government’s proposal which is a wage freeze for the triennium…we were not expecting that,” Drigo stated.
According to Drigo, the PWA took all factors into consideration including the state of the economy, Government Fiscal Performance, the real Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the relative income values in the state and in neighboring countries of the OECS before arriving at its 15 percent over the three-year period.
“We were very surprised at the proposal put forward by the government…we have rejected that and we will be taking the matter back to our membership at a meeting on Friday March 10, 2017,” he said.
Police officers, Drigo said, are “very committed, dedicated and hard working” in their jobs and by law a police officer “cannot neglect his duty and shy away from any incidents that need his intervention based on which department he works, therefore, the risk is the same and all officers should be entitled to high-risk allowance”.
“The demands which this changing environment puts on the Dominica Police Force are substantial. The escalation of violence in schools, drug use and misuse, firearms and human trafficking, and number of serious crimes are some of the issues of growing public concern to which the police and other sectors of society must respond,” he remarked.
The PWA Chairman believes that the police deserve the 15 percent they are asked for.
“We are expecting better from the government, we will be meeting them again on March 21, 2017 and we will be expecting that the wage freeze that they are offering will be changed by then and they will be offering us something similar to what we are requesting…we remain at 15 percent that is our proposal and for now we are not moving and will remain,” he said.
22 Comments
The should ask the president information as to.how to strike. He had a good formula when i was 12 years
Please one set of police officers working another set taking sick leave without they sick what wages increase they looking for one there pay is to high they are the highest paid in the caribbean dont give them more they to lazy some
Allu doh see Skerrit ready to leave office, but he don’t want to leave peacefully ..He want to make it look like a collusion and ousting. A coup (Skerrit said it, not me), so that he can claim amnesty and political asylum somewhere..Go figure!!..
Why else would he bluntly deny a moderate increase for his foot soldiers? Skerrit playing chess while Dominicans playing draughts..
You think Skerrit stupid. Elections is in 2019. He gonna give allu the increase during election time and use that for allu to vote him.
It works on them, Peculiar. I agree with the PM. If its working on them, why change it?!
“According to Drigo, the PWA took all factors into consideration including the state of the economy, Government Fiscal Performance, the real Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the relative income values in the state and in neighboring countries of the OECS before arriving at its 15 percent over the three-year period.” Mr. Drigo and his fellow officers seemingly have abandoned their partisan held rhetoric of a bad and struggling economy. How can an economy that is in serious danger of collapsing any moment afford such a salary increase. This is important in the context of the huge support base the opposition UWP enjoys among the rank and file of the police. That support has to be in sink with the position of the UWP that the Dominican economy is in shambles. let it be known too, that whatever increase the government allows for police officers will also apply to every other civil servant.
hahaha. i waiting for the police to strike. See what the country will do now.
Drigo, you and loyal officers are so right and we the public will stand and support you on your plea. This inept Skerrit and his corrupt Labour government are rude and out of place. These guys, especially Skerrit travel the world all over, benefit from these travels and Dominica gains nothing, the police gains nothing and seems these guys appear to be gaining something that we need to know.
Be professional, stay focus, stay united an do your duty as your profession dictates. Do not go down to the level of Skerrit and his corrupt gang.
Good luck and thanks for your service.
Let the negotiations begin. The gap is only 15% apart!They will find agreement around 5% total!
All I will say is Dominica is a country loaded with movie stars and actors and actresses. I will say no more because DNO on sabbatical and not moderating.
guys my police friends in Antigua laughing at you all saying the way some of you police working hard in Dominica and that kind of pay is a big JOKE AS MUCH AS I KNOW FOR MY SELF YOU ALL FULL month pay is what the pay in Antigua when you on training as a police that much I know but as we always know in d/a any time you talk people say you don’t like the young PM am asking who in Dominica that the so called PM like ? I say so because as I spake anyone that say they love him let them say one thing about him and you will see what happen to you your name and your family I .but again only time will tell
Thats what they do in communist countries. spies and agents and operatives with bad mind. that is how the gestapo in germany used to work.
Stand firm Police Officers !!! They can take the CBI money and now they want to put a wage freeze on you guys….dont accept this at all !!!!!
If the PM has enough money to provide a red clinic delivery service, why cant he offer the police force a wage increase?
what ! majority of police men do not do his or her duty. they are very lazy. they don’t even want to walk. the streets. when a report is made they pay no mind. All they say there is no vehicle. and they never show up. police officer do not protect us as citizen. Where are the faithful ones that do want is right? Where are those who will patrol your community day and night ,gone are those days.
Good for you… Stand firm… A wage freeze is damn ridiculous… How do they expect the police to maintain law and order to the max when they’re not treated fairly in return… What happened a fair work for fair pay? Teachers and nurses should demand the same too. Thsese are hard working civil servants for the most… Treat them with respect. Pay them a descent wage
maybe the police should go and strike???
Well everything is CBI funded these days. So CBI will fund that, no worries
Well, your officers are busy carrying out Skerrit’s orders arresting opposition politicians. How far did that get you?