Pope Francis requests Roman Catholic priests be given the right to get marriedYahoo News - Tuesday, November 7th, 2017 at 2:50 PM
Pope Francis has requested that Roman Catholic priests be given the right to get married,
The request applies to priests in Brazil, and is on the agenda for an upcoming synod (church council) in the Amazon region.
The controversial move would address the critical shortage of men joining the priesthood – but is likely to drive divisions through the church by enraging conservative factions.
A small number of married Roman Catholic priests already exist, including previously married Anglican vicars who have joined the church.
1 Comment
Maybe, just maybe, predophile, homo- sexualism and all that goes, might be tapered with. But ain’t the priests have been sleeping with both men and women of their congregation, plus the nuns? Hurricane Maria destroyed most of the revival congregations in Dominica, but the Evil Catholic church still stands.