Employees of the Dominica Airport and Seaport Authority have threatened to take strike action on Friday on matters relating to salary negotiations.

DNO understands that the workers have threatened to stage a sickout on Friday morning.

The workers met with their union on Thursday and salary negotiation was high on the agenda.

The police have been placed on alert.

Sources told DNO that police were alerted to possible strike action on Thursday night.

The sources said that the SSU branch of the police force arrived at the Douglas Charles Airport at 3:00 on Friday morning.

A port source also told DNO that the police were called to provide security in the event of protest action by workers.

DNO will continue to follow developments on this matter.