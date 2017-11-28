The damage to Dominica’s port infrastructure due to Hurricane Maria amounts to $51-million, CEO of the Dominica Air and Seaport Authority, Benoit Bardouille has announced.

Speaking at a press conference he said the Cruise Ship Berth in Roseau was damaged by the hurricane.

“We suffered damage at the Cruise Ship Berth and I say we are working feverishly to bring the Cruise Ship Berth in Roseau back in operation, hopefully in January of 2018,” he stated. “We are working alongside with several partners including the Ministry of Tourism so that we can again receive ships.”

Bardouille stated that the ferry terminal was also damaged.

“We are using the ferry terminal despite all the damages suffered there but we are trying to do it as safely as possible,” he noted.

He stated that the pier at the Woodbridge Bay Port did not suffer any damage because the government had invested US$12.5-million recently on repairs.

“I believe it is significant because hadn’t that job not been done, I think we would have been in a different situation today…” he noted.

He said the situation was so bad before the repairs, a weight limitation was placed on the pier at the port.

“Our fear was if we are going to take a hurricane, no matter whether it was a category one or two we may suffer loss of the pier, the pier would just disappear and lucky for us, like I said the money was spent and well spent in terms of putting the necessary repairs and we did not have any damage of any sort to the port in terms of the pier that we are operating,” Bardouille remarked.