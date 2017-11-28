Ports suffer $51-million Hurricane Maria damagesDominica News Online - Tuesday, November 28th, 2017 at 12:57 PM
The damage to Dominica’s port infrastructure due to Hurricane Maria amounts to $51-million, CEO of the Dominica Air and Seaport Authority, Benoit Bardouille has announced.
Speaking at a press conference he said the Cruise Ship Berth in Roseau was damaged by the hurricane.
“We suffered damage at the Cruise Ship Berth and I say we are working feverishly to bring the Cruise Ship Berth in Roseau back in operation, hopefully in January of 2018,” he stated. “We are working alongside with several partners including the Ministry of Tourism so that we can again receive ships.”
Bardouille stated that the ferry terminal was also damaged.
“We are using the ferry terminal despite all the damages suffered there but we are trying to do it as safely as possible,” he noted.
He stated that the pier at the Woodbridge Bay Port did not suffer any damage because the government had invested US$12.5-million recently on repairs.
“I believe it is significant because hadn’t that job not been done, I think we would have been in a different situation today…” he noted.
He said the situation was so bad before the repairs, a weight limitation was placed on the pier at the port.
“Our fear was if we are going to take a hurricane, no matter whether it was a category one or two we may suffer loss of the pier, the pier would just disappear and lucky for us, like I said the money was spent and well spent in terms of putting the necessary repairs and we did not have any damage of any sort to the port in terms of the pier that we are operating,” Bardouille remarked.
6 Comments
Once again. Develope the second town of Dominica. It is just a waited part of Dominica with alot of potential to move the country foward. The only place in Dominica to take a modern develop town now. No vision for Portsmouth. The entire harbour beaches wasted land and the list goes on. Had the governments of Dominica down that years ago they wouldn’t operated from Portsmouth after the huricane while working to get Roseau back on track. They love to put all their eggs in one basket which is Roseau.
Who tell mister he important nuh? This man should be fired forthwith for incompetence. No one is interested in what mister has to say so its best he go silent.
Assertive like Mama Eugenia!
You mean to tell us that a vital structure like the port does not have its own standby generator when places like fort Young, Garraway and Whitchurch have? Come on Bardouille, this is the 21st. century. Dominica truly is in the dark ages.
So let people pay there port duty we don’t need to hear u cry like it’s your home as u think
port duty for what for slow, service taking for weeks to clear package that siting there….
People will pay if they are getting good service and that’s the down fall,
Dominicans are going to hear some outrageous amounts for different projects they claim needed to rebuilding it will keep us wondering because the contracts are given to companies out of Dominica.