The Portsmouth Branch of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) has condemned what it described as “politically barbaric acts” by the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) and has expressed support for the country’s Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI).

In a statement, the organization said the matter is no longer a matter of politics.

“The Portsmouth Branch of the Dominica Labour Party hereby responds to Prime Minister Skerrit’s appeal to fellow countrymen to make our voices heard in condemnation of the politically barbaric acts on the part of the UWP opposition,” the statement read. “We fully agree that this is now no longer strictly about politics, or about Roosevelt Skerrit but is, rather, a calculated, targeted and dishonest attack on all Dominica and Dominicans.”

“We, therefore, express our support for Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI) and congratulate the Government of Dominica for its successful efforts to ensure that the revenues generated from the program are distributed widely to all sectors of the society,” the statement continues.

“We commend the Government for publicizing the details of the CBI in the Official Gazette which is accessible to all, and for detailing all the Program’s expenditure from revenues obtained in the National Budget and which is available in print and online. ”

The DLP branch urged the government to “continue its policy of bringing direct benefits of the Program to all citizens of the country. The Party Branch recognises that in last year’s National Budget a total of $133,022,436.80 from the program was invested especially in areas of post-Erika Reconstruction.”

It went on to say, “Through the actions of the parliamentary Opposition, we recognize that the very success of the program poses a tremendous threat to the UWP and members of the opposition. We therefore call on the Government and the nation henceforth to be prepared for an onslaught of negative attacks by the Opposition, which ultimately is meant to destroy the Program and engender social and political upheaval. We also echo Prime Minister Skerrit’s call for all citizens and the Government to stand resolute during this onslaught, and remain focused on the efforts on national development.”

The statement said the people of Portsmouth are eagerly awaiting the Kempinski and Marriot openings, which are two hotels to be built by Dominica’s CBI program.

“We applaud the Government for the implementation of such a successful program, which is positively transforming the lives of all Dominicans, and stand resolute with the Government and people of Dominica in its defence,” the statement said. “The Citizenship program has been in place for twenty three (23) years. We urge all right thinking Dominicans to support the program and to not allow the opposition to destroy the Dominica CBI program, as the opposition did in St. Kitts. Dominica is bigger that politics.”

Dominica’s CBI program has been under the microscrope over the past few weeks following a report on CBS 60 Minutes.