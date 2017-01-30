Portsmouth DLP branch condemns “politically barbaric acts” of UWP; supports CBIDominica News Online - Monday, January 30th, 2017 at 8:29 AM
The Portsmouth Branch of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) has condemned what it described as “politically barbaric acts” by the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) and has expressed support for the country’s Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI).
In a statement, the organization said the matter is no longer a matter of politics.
“The Portsmouth Branch of the Dominica Labour Party hereby responds to Prime Minister Skerrit’s appeal to fellow countrymen to make our voices heard in condemnation of the politically barbaric acts on the part of the UWP opposition,” the statement read. “We fully agree that this is now no longer strictly about politics, or about Roosevelt Skerrit but is, rather, a calculated, targeted and dishonest attack on all Dominica and Dominicans.”
“We, therefore, express our support for Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI) and congratulate the Government of Dominica for its successful efforts to ensure that the revenues generated from the program are distributed widely to all sectors of the society,” the statement continues.
“We commend the Government for publicizing the details of the CBI in the Official Gazette which is accessible to all, and for detailing all the Program’s expenditure from revenues obtained in the National Budget and which is available in print and online. ”
The DLP branch urged the government to “continue its policy of bringing direct benefits of the Program to all citizens of the country. The Party Branch recognises that in last year’s National Budget a total of $133,022,436.80 from the program was invested especially in areas of post-Erika Reconstruction.”
It went on to say, “Through the actions of the parliamentary Opposition, we recognize that the very success of the program poses a tremendous threat to the UWP and members of the opposition. We therefore call on the Government and the nation henceforth to be prepared for an onslaught of negative attacks by the Opposition, which ultimately is meant to destroy the Program and engender social and political upheaval. We also echo Prime Minister Skerrit’s call for all citizens and the Government to stand resolute during this onslaught, and remain focused on the efforts on national development.”
The statement said the people of Portsmouth are eagerly awaiting the Kempinski and Marriot openings, which are two hotels to be built by Dominica’s CBI program.
“We applaud the Government for the implementation of such a successful program, which is positively transforming the lives of all Dominicans, and stand resolute with the Government and people of Dominica in its defence,” the statement said. “The Citizenship program has been in place for twenty three (23) years. We urge all right thinking Dominicans to support the program and to not allow the opposition to destroy the Dominica CBI program, as the opposition did in St. Kitts. Dominica is bigger that politics.”
Dominica’s CBI program has been under the microscrope over the past few weeks following a report on CBS 60 Minutes.
40 Comments
Possi like a dump. That place holds the key to Dominica development but instead of demanding Moore from its Royal Douglas family they there like some idiots. Look at Hampstead estate. Wasteland. Look at all the business RBD developed, nasty and unkept. They should have taken finance from bank build the damn hotel if it was a business opportunity. Portsmouth credit Union and commercial bank would stand to benefit. Possi have a reputation for illegal activities anyway so I can see why you guys love the CBI scam. It fits the profile. Get rich and screw the country in the process. PM ask all to loose hope in a better future and y’all agree. Mind boggling!!
Portsmouth people should be ashamed, they have voted labour over and over and look at Portsmouth, OLD HOUSES, roads that cannot finish, struggling businesses, lack of employment, NO MARINA, hotel that not finish. SHAMEFUL
Are you all robots or puppets of Skerritt and the DLP? Alas Portsmouth Branch of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP), I read the above article with much sadness and trepidation. This is no longer about DLP or UWP or doing a dictator’s bidding.
This is about Dominica and Her Sovereignty. Her ability without spot or blemish and embarrassment to stand tall on the world stage. Dominica should come first, before party politics, and before alliances. How can you stand here now with this international crisis and support someone or something that takes away Dominica’s Honor on the world stage?
I am not against CBI, however, I am against the appointment of criminals as diplomats and all persons of ill repute having a Dominican Passport and tarnishing all that we Her Sons and Daughters hold sacred.
This is starting to affect the character and integrity of Dominica and Dominicans at home and abroad. Wake up people of Portsmouth!!! Wake up my people!! Dominica is in Crisis!!
most people in Dominica back evil first……..
dominica is selling so many passports yet it’s the poorest and slowest economy, the possie folks dem broke as hell…..there is no free lunch in the world…
possie folks go and work hard all u too lazy…..
Has the Portsmouth Branch taken a look of their city lately? Shame that Ian and a few in Possie will kiss up to Skerro even after 60 years of supporting DLP and getting back nothing. Portsmouth looks the same way it looked in 2000.
Alas..exactly the reason why Dominica is where it is..most are satisfied that the UWP is the Enemy, not really facing the facts of the destruction brought onto this little land by the incumbent governments’ decisions..
Unless Dominicans focus on country and not party Dominica and Dominicans will always be behind..
Instead of writing this B.S. you all should be praying for their Leader, because he is in HOT WATER.
Why are theses Labour Party fools doing that? When are you all going to speak to your Leader and tell him to come clean with the people? Until when?
Nobody wants to hear whats Portsmouth has to say on politics, we already know what they will say and where they stand every time.
I Stand with The Government of DOMINICA. May GOD BLESS US ALL.
ok Wikins, that is your choice but you will fall with it too.
Well said Portsmouth
And still, you visit Portsmouth, and it looks like a poor, third world country.
All of this scandal erupting has moved from political bias now. Its about country.
Why are certain factors of Dominica singing for their supper?
Who is the Portsmouth branch of DLP?
These a lies spewed by Skeritt – these monies were not spent on you or portsmouth – have you all taken a look at your town lately? You are right – it is time to put politics aside and take back your country. What do you have to say avout Monafared and also the 275 oil tankers registered to Dominica? You all are just hypocrites
When ever I right something u guys can continue to to remove it. The truth and reality is what u all are trying to hide from the people.Everthing has an end.
Do Dominicans believe that it was Lennox’s 3 minutes on CBS, Dominica became under surveillance, are you for real? Do you want to tell me that you all are so dump and blind that all these people with Dominica diplomatic passport are being arrested and no one in the international world would notice! How do you expect for oil tankers, bearing the Dominican flag transporting oil from Iran,, against the international sanction, go unnoticed. Are we that dumb, come on man, it is high time Dominicans stop wearing their ignorance as a badge of honor.
This is not about Labor, UWP or any political party, it is about Dominica our freedom, it’s about democracy.
Portsmouth people should be the last to open their mouth. They don’t even know the reason why they are voting for labour. The Romney street project started since before the last election and is yet to complete. The PM passes through to his home and pay a blind eye to Portsmouth. The Hon. Ian Douglas is a waste of time. I would really like the people of Portsmouth to tell me what place do they have in the Labour Party that the right Hon Rosie and Mike Douglas and others have fought hard for. Look at Portsmouth. We don’t have any shame. I voted in that election for the first time the Hon Rosie won for labour. As they would say put Tiger Boy or Polkas to run in Portsmouth for Labour and they would still win . How stupid a people are we with this mentality of our gran parents. Wake up people and open you all eyes. We are fattening this guy’s. Who’s face and neck that was not fat is bursting now why our chick bones are showing. That’s the reason they have no respect for the people…
With all the CBI money that there so long the back road cannot finish yet. It take somebody posting pictures of the horrid state it was in for work to even restart in the first place. And you all want to come and talk about barbaric
Oh Ian, who are you? you are not even allowed to pass wind without your master’s approval. You are totally insignificant and i feel sorry, truly sorry for the real labour party supporters in your constituency who’s minds keep being abused. Be quiet Sir and have another drink.
What does the party say about Monfard!You mean nothing! Who had our DIPLOMATIC PASSPORT? WASN’T IT MONFARED?This is the current issue!..Well I condemn this statement..HYPOCRITES!! Take what all you get now!
Is this a joke? These supporters of the so-called Supreme Leader are either deaf, blind or both. There are several INTERNATIONAL reports stating that the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica is currently being investigated by United States Law Enforcement Authorities for his involvement in assisting a former Dominican Diplomat (Alireza Zibahalat Monfared) and others in avoiding and violating United States and United Nations sanctions against Iran. It is alleged that Skerrit’s issuance of a Diplomatic Passport to Monfared facilitated Monfared’s travel in furtherance of his crimes. The U.S. and U.N. Sanctions against Iran was due to Iran’s development of a Nuclear Weapons Program that poses a threat to Countries around the world. This simply means that our Prime Minister’s involvement in assisting others to evade these sanctions poses a grave threat to the greater Global Community and means big, big, big trouble for Skerrit.
I do agree with you…..its not about politics. It is about Dominica and Dominicans and the caribbean being shamed and embarassed on the international front by our political leader. The FBI is not UWP. Interpol is not UWP. CBS is not UWP. CBI is not UWP. Mofared is not UWP. Criminality is not UWP. This present corruption scheme is not UWP. Continue to support you dumb labourites .
There is an old saying that what or whomever that labor party sanction in Portsmouth will win. So it is alright to bastardize our citinzensh.
Not dominican, those who selling our passport
Plsase comment on the sale of diplomatic passports to criminals
Sad but true, Portsmouth you are missing the point. It’s about the means to this terrible end. It’s about the callous approach to selling our passports and some of those who possess them. Shame on you because you know better.
Yakety Yakety Yak Yak!!!
Beat your chests and bump your gums…wicked set of people in Dominica…The truth will strangle you all one night in your sleep!
All I will say to my fellow Portsmouthians is hold on till all tees are crossed, then and only then we will see if we, the people of possie will not condemn themselves.
what is wrong with those possie folks,,,the Ross Medical School is most likely to pull out eventually based on the Trump’s trend of “America First” getting companies back to the US to boost their economy they claim….
So it clear shows a high level of ignorance by that possie branch…
but again dominicans are not known to be smart in anything….
look what the call as government and hustling passport greedy bunch…
do you think the civilized world would stand and allow the constant sale of diplomatic passports……..why does PM Skerrit always involved in some shady folks around the globe..
Of course Ross will pull out, sell it to the Chinese for a nice profit.
I too am in support of the CBI,once it is well run and there is transparency and accountability.However the CBI is separate from the diplomatic passports issue.Put that in your pipe and smoke it.It seems that desperation by the Labour party government to deliver development,since it’s now 17 years and their efforts so far have fallen short.The PM is stating that the international aid mechanisms are too slow in delivering assistance,so he is short circuiting other avenues and the results have led to scandals which will hamper the people of Dominica and the region.All who love their PM and love Dominica should let him know that his efforts are hurting the country.
It often amazes me how dunce many people are in Dominica…
The DLP Possie branch is foolish to the core…
The Ross/Devry Medical School can be out of Da easily, apparently Possie folks don’t think outside of the box….
The don’t understand the situation at hand…these hotels are useless if you don’t have a international airport or any other supporting elements….but Possie folks are not known to be smart…just look at their Parl Rep tells the story……
Dominica is in a crisis which the people are embracing…
The Portsmouth DLP Branch? I personally do not think everyone in the group voted in favor of supporting the P.M and lambasting the UWP. Because I went to Possie recently and it is the same condition that the DFP had left it in. For more the 40 years Possie has never developed into its full potential , so how you all in your good conscious support such disregard for the rule of law and corrupt practice. The P.M clearly supported an international criminal and is UWP you all want to blame for blame for that?
In the mean time , ask Skerro to take some of that money he got from selling passports to improve the infrastructure in and around the market area, around the bus stop, and closer to Purple Turtle area. Portsmouth is a mess and there you guys are supporting corruption that is so blatant. Look to better all you city and living conditions.
What is the basis for claiming that the Opposition in St Kitts destroyed that country’s CBI programme.?
The Portsmouth Branch of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) has condemned what it described as “politically barbaric acts” by leader of the DLP and PM Skerrit and his corrupt government for the total disrespect and abandonment of Portmouth the second town of Dominica. The meeting has concurred that Skerrit`s travels the world and is rarely in Dominica. No one knows of his whereabouts only when leaked by Q95 and DNO.
We in Portsmouth, the home of Rosie and Mike our true and honest leaders, that You Skerrit, have failed us in Portsmouth and Dominicans on a whole. You are a failure.
I love my pm. Lennox Linton need to stop. If u what u say is true why don’t you write President Hassan Rouhani telling him about MyDominicaTradehouse, I dare you, write @HassanRouhani if you man.
Way Papa!!!! lol lol …… I’m trying to understand how its an attack on Dominica???!!!
the only ones attacking Dominica is Skerrit and his boys selling passports like that’s the only export market available….
Are you all living in a vacuum. Forget what they are saying or the opposition and read what the press outside of the Commonwealth of Dominica is saying or do some reading.
Am watching and reading what the so call branch wrote not one person name is mentioned in this article, so am left to wonder who wrote this article.
If what is happening to our beautiful country this will affect us and the Caribbean.
If u are a right thinking group of people, u should realize that it is Skerrit n his Cabal that’s destroying the CBS n Dominica on a whole. The Parliamentare Ppposition is not the one selling diplomatic n ordinary passports to crookso n criminals.
Yes Portsmouth I CONDEMN,anyone who sells passports,Diplomatic or otherwise to nefarious characters,crooks and criminals around the world..Pray that INTERPOL,FBI, MI5,etc arrest and jIl them for life.I pray that the same happens to those who shelter criminals on their island.JAIL THEM!!