Fire Chief Josiah Dupuis has announced that investigations are active in a fire in Portsmouth which took place on January 13 and therefore the cause is still not known.

That fire occurred at approximately 9:52 pm and consumed the Memory Lane Night Club, Cadrec, and a clothing store.

“The fire at Portsmouth, our investigation is still active and therefore we have not come to a conclusion with regard to the cause,” he revealed at a press conference on Wednesday. “I could probably indicate that I am very happy with what I have seen so far with regard to the investigative approach and the process that has been deployed …”

Dupuis said with regards to the cost of loss, “That is part of what we are still doing now, needless to say there has been essentially 100 percent loss for the three tenants of that particular area.”

According to Dupuis there was a fourth building, housing Mapau, that was also affected, but the loss was minimal.

“But again we could not at this point give you any figure with regards to the cost of damage,” he stated.

When asked about comparing a massive fire at Silver Lake, which took place on Box Day, and the Portsmouth fire Dupuis explained that no two fires are the same. The fire services concluded its investigation of the Silver Lake fire within hours of it taking place.

“Therefore, I am not surprised that the results from one fire versus the next would be different,” he noted.