Member of Parliament for the Portsmouth constituency, Ian Douglas, has said hat there is a need for women in Dominica and around the world to “stand up and to shine,” against the adversities happening around them.

He was speaking at the 8th annual Phenomenal Caribbean Women’s Symposium held at the Cabrits on Saturday, January 28.

Douglas also highlighted the importance of such symposium and the impact that it continues to have on women today.

“Now more than ever we need this Women’s symposium. With everything that is happening in the region, in the world, we need women to stand up and be counted and to shine. You are an important part of our purpose in life, not only in Dominica, but from day one,” he stated.

He commended women who contribute in a phenomenal way towards the aspects of daily life.

“Obviously we know that men couldn’t do it alone. It was God’s divine purpose that we do it together. We work together, we toil together, we struggle together and we achieve together, so that we can continue God’s wonderful purpose,” he said.

Douglas told the women at the symposium that each and every one of them did not stumble upon it by accident, but rather to fulfill a divine purpose.

“You were divinely ordained even before time was because there is a special message, there is always a word coming from this conference (symposium). Individually and collectively there is a message that you will take from here,” Douglas stated.

He went on to say that at every one of the events like the symposium, the women bear fruit to the benefit of not only their families but Dominica by extension.

“A seed is planted, grows and flourishes into a tree and bears fruit, not only for your individual families, not only for your communities where you come from but for Dominica,” he said.

He stated to the women that no matter what they may have experienced, “everything happens for a good.”

“No matter how desperate you may feel now, no matter how much it rains, the sun shines through,” he remarked.

The symposium was held under the theme “What You Conceive You Can Achieve Because God Has The Power To Deliver What He Promises”.