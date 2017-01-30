Portsmouth MP calls on women to ‘stand up and shine’Dominica News Online - Monday, January 30th, 2017 at 10:56 AM
Member of Parliament for the Portsmouth constituency, Ian Douglas, has said hat there is a need for women in Dominica and around the world to “stand up and to shine,” against the adversities happening around them.
He was speaking at the 8th annual Phenomenal Caribbean Women’s Symposium held at the Cabrits on Saturday, January 28.
Douglas also highlighted the importance of such symposium and the impact that it continues to have on women today.
“Now more than ever we need this Women’s symposium. With everything that is happening in the region, in the world, we need women to stand up and be counted and to shine. You are an important part of our purpose in life, not only in Dominica, but from day one,” he stated.
He commended women who contribute in a phenomenal way towards the aspects of daily life.
“Obviously we know that men couldn’t do it alone. It was God’s divine purpose that we do it together. We work together, we toil together, we struggle together and we achieve together, so that we can continue God’s wonderful purpose,” he said.
Douglas told the women at the symposium that each and every one of them did not stumble upon it by accident, but rather to fulfill a divine purpose.
“You were divinely ordained even before time was because there is a special message, there is always a word coming from this conference (symposium). Individually and collectively there is a message that you will take from here,” Douglas stated.
He went on to say that at every one of the events like the symposium, the women bear fruit to the benefit of not only their families but Dominica by extension.
“A seed is planted, grows and flourishes into a tree and bears fruit, not only for your individual families, not only for your communities where you come from but for Dominica,” he said.
He stated to the women that no matter what they may have experienced, “everything happens for a good.”
“No matter how desperate you may feel now, no matter how much it rains, the sun shines through,” he remarked.
The symposium was held under the theme “What You Conceive You Can Achieve Because God Has The Power To Deliver What He Promises”.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
Now a days we hearing a lot of Ian, Reggie, and Blackmore in the media. What’s going on guys? Is this a sign that the search for a DLP leader has begun? Boy Alber Simeon or Bubbles I want you know. I even want MNo but I don’t know if wicb will allow him to run
What about the young men by the bay that need a shine up themselves? what is society doing to help the young man off the corner and find dignity. # Social ills. #lioteringisacrime
Ian Douglas, for who and what you represent, as part of Skerrit and your corrupt Labour government you are in no position to talk to women on “Stand UP issues” as most women are hard up trying to stand up firm to support and feed their families. Talk to women how best to survive with their struggling families and how best to get rid of Skerrit`s labour government out of office.
Yes, I agree they should stand and shine. But you and your cabinet colleagues have a habit of vilifying women who stand and shine but, do not shine to you liking!
So stop you hypocritical call or change your hypocritical lens to embrace, accept and encourage the women who do rise and shine – whether or not they are singing to your tune!