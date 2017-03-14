Portsmouth Police Station in bad condition sources sayDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 at 2:10 PM
Dominica News Online (DNO) has been reliably informed that the Portsmouth Police Station is in a deplorable state and officers are calling for serious attention to be paid to the building.
DNO spoke to a source who has inside knowledge of the matter who said that police officers cannot work under such conditions.
“The condition isn’t that good. Certain parts of the station need to be repaired,” the source stated.
The source stated that the condition of the roof is so bad, that “stuff” falls in pots when police officers are cooking.
“You have to make sure you cover it (the pot),” the source stated.
To compound the situation, the roof leaks whenever it rains.
“The building needs to be refurbished,” the source added.
The source told DNO that a better place is needed in order for the officers to perform better.
DNO is attempting to get a comment from the police hierarchy on the situation.
This condition did not just happen overnight. It is much easier to assign blame because this is a politically juicy issue. The important question is as the building deteriorated did the Commissioner and his staff sat back and did nothing? We’re request made for repairs to the building and if so we’re they ignored?
Wow, Is that really true ? Where is the Pal Rep.
These men desreve better than this.
This is very sad.
cbi money everywhere but not for the servants of dominica
As usual Government property always have to suffer from no maintenance. I recall the MP for Portsmouth boasting of the prposed Administration building that was to be built there to facilitate the people of the North. Remember? I really am at a loss to understand why is it that people keep taking all this amount of bull from those in authority..Ask Guadeloupe and Martinique residents if such could happen there without mass protests
Seriously pm so I have ppl u care about working what ashame
Wow
CBI here we come. 0 0 0 for increase in salary but fix the police stations so that they can be comfortable.
If those pictures depicted here are actually correct then it really goes to show that our priorities in Dominica is really screwed up. The police is there to serve and protect under any circumstances but this is ridiculous. Why should they have to live and work in these conditions when there is monies all over the country to do all sorts of things. Our police officers nurses and teachers deserve better. We continue to settle for mediocrity in all aspects of our society and so it is no accident we are where we are today. The police needs to demonstrate a certain level of power and stand for and on principles. Your work is vital to the country’s security and survival. You need to and ought to demand more from the powers that be. You command more respect than you are settling for and it is time that you let your collective voices be heard by all. We all need your services so I am lending my support to you as you call for better working conditions and a pay raise.
But what is wrong with Dominica these days? I mean since when a police station could be in such terrible and deplorable condition and none of the officers are bold enough to make a report? I mean they have to hide behind a source? If this right here does not speak of the fear that dominates everyone in Dominica tell me what is. When police afraid of letting their concerns known to Skerrit, how can they even question him about Monfared and other allegations surrounding his name? Dominica finish man
Captain the ship is sinking, captain the seas a rough
CBI Money taking blose
All thier dirty laundry expose
On a CBS program show
Lennox let the whole world know
Money spending here money spending there but police station need repair
Captain the ship is sinking
Captain the seas a rough
For 16 years now we sucking salt
Labour party ran like a cult
Civil servants get no raise
But them fools still singing praise
NEP have man cutting grass
One day they will jail thier fu… A
Shall we abandon ship
Or shall we sail on it
We perishing slow they don’t know they don’t know
The captain don’t Kno what to do.
Can’t you guys see the ship is literally sinking?? The government cannot maintain, station, fire house, stadium, hospitals now add hotels, abbatoir, schools, roads, bridges,…And the whole laundry list. A society run by foolishness and ignorance is destined to fail. I am not wishing that but it is inevitable. All the signs are there. What a society!!!!!!!
What am ABSOLUTE shame to have civil servants working in such conditions, can’t believe they show up to work. Police officers at that station, you guys need to organise a TOTAL boycott of that station, until it is completely fixed. SHAME on Ian and the Government. By the way the rest of Portsmouth looks just as DELAPIDATED as the Police Station.
The Roseau police station good so we good.
Ian moo-moo on that one too. These Labor liars bray about development all day long. They fail to understand that true development means providing basic services to inhabitants in the communities where they live.
Like the Marigot Hospital, The Portsmouth Fire and Ambulance Station and a host of other failures, this is 15 years of Labor for you.
hope your source is reliable and not secondary source from a known fake news blog. Just saying be careful