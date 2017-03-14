Dominica News Online (DNO) has been reliably informed that the Portsmouth Police Station is in a deplorable state and officers are calling for serious attention to be paid to the building.

DNO spoke to a source who has inside knowledge of the matter who said that police officers cannot work under such conditions.

“The condition isn’t that good. Certain parts of the station need to be repaired,” the source stated.

The source stated that the condition of the roof is so bad, that “stuff” falls in pots when police officers are cooking.

“You have to make sure you cover it (the pot),” the source stated.

To compound the situation, the roof leaks whenever it rains.

“The building needs to be refurbished,” the source added.

The source told DNO that a better place is needed in order for the officers to perform better.

DNO is attempting to get a comment from the police hierarchy on the situation.