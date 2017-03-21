National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore has revealed that government has put monies aside for the rehabilitation of the Portsmouth Police Station.

The Portsmouth Police Station is said to be in a deplorable state prompting a source to alert Dominica News Online on the matter and saying officers are calling for serious attention to be paid to the building. The source also said police officers cannot work under such conditions.

But it appears relief is underway.

“We have monies put aside for the rehabilitation of the Portsmouth Police Station,” Blackmoore stated. “As we speak, the process has already begun in terms of getting an estimate done and to getting recommendation and to be brought forward to the ministry and then for an onward transmission to the Ministry of Finance.”

According to Blackmoore, that in itself is in the process and government has made provision in this year’s budget for works to be done at the station and police officers are aware of that information.

“But we have to go through what we call the procurement process, whereby you get estimates from different contractors, that has to be validated by the Ministry of Public Works…so we are now in that process,” he stated.

Blackmoore said he is comforted by the fact that the condition at the station is being addressed.

“And that is so for all the other areas,” he said. “As a matter of fact Delices also, the Delices Police Station, similarly monies have been put aside for that.”