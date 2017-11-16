President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin has called on Dominicans to roll up their sleeves and help themselves and each other as the island continues to reel under the impact of Hurricane Maria.

Speaking at the presentation of monetary contribution to several charity organizations on Wednesday, he said Maria has impacted every single Dominican.

“There is really nobody that I know of who can say that Maria had no effect on him,” he stated. “Every single person living on the island was impacted by Hurricane Maria.”

He said there is now nothing left to quarrel about and all must roll up their sleeves.

“I am saying this to say that there is really nothing left for us to quarel about, we have to roll up our sleeves and help ourselves and help each other,” he stated.

The President said with “absolute faith in the mercy and the forgiveness of the Almighty and with faith in God” and an unwavering commitment to rebuilding, “we can have a new Dominica in a shorter period of time than when we looked outside the day after Maria.”

During the event $39,500, which was raised during the President’s Charity Fundraising Dinner, was presented to some 18 charity organizations on the island.